The US Government Wrongdoers Get Served Today, Monday September 14

Everybody Start Praying

mRNA is not going to take itself off the market. That’s on us.

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IOJ believes this case is the best way to stop the shots & declare the violations of law! Share

You guys. TODAY is the day. As I write this, five certified-mail packets — each carrying a federal summons and my full complaint — are on a truck in Washington, D.C., set to land on the desks of the United States government by the end of the day.

After everything it took to get here, I need every one of you to say a prayer that they get signed for right away by the Government officials!

Let’s talk about what it took, because honestly, you can’t make this saga up.

The service saga from hell - Is it REALLY ending and fast tracking forward now? HELL YES! It’s time to achieve JUSTICE FOR HUMANITY & things are moving now!

First, I tried to serve the government myself through USPS. It took approximately one million years, because the mail had been moving at a glacial pace due to the FIFA soccer World Cup extravaganza slowing USPS mail for weeks. Then I caught something that made my stomach drop — the first time, I’d sent the summons signed by the Clerk without the complaint attached. SIGH lol… A whole federal case, and I’d mailed them half the paperwork. I owned it and fixed it. I also realized I need legal and other help.

This time serving the defendants DoD, FDA and HHS, I hired a mailing company that promised me — twice, on the phone, with a live human being — that they’d get my priority certified mail into the postal stream the same day. I was certain things would be smooth this time around because I wisely paid for the fastest certified mail. Instead it sat. And sat. Days went by, and at one point I was sure the whole thing was lost between here and Washington and I’d be starting over. I called the company and complained. Then — plot twist, TA-DA — it resurfaced. All five packets just scanned into the Washington, D.C. distribution center and are OUT FOR DELIVERY today. From “presumed lost” to “arriving today Monday September 14, 2026.”

Yay! Things are back on track and I believe there must be a divine plan to all these delays.

Where it stands: 3 already served, 5 delivering today

Suing the federal government means serving it several ways — the agencies, the officials who run them, and both the Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney.

Already served — 3 summons SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED, by email, receipt confirmed: the FDA, the FDA Commissioner, and the U.S. Attorney (whose office confirmed in writing). BAM!

Arriving by the end of the day today — the final 5 summons, by certified mail (they don’t take email): the Attorney General, the Department of Defense and Secretary Hegseth, and Health & Human Services and Secretary Kennedy.

The new motion I had to file today

Judge Boasberg is ON IT and he ordered proof of service by today, Monday the 14th.

Because the mail won’t arrive until end-of-day, I filed a motion first thing this morning explaining exactly that, showing screenshots and asking for a short extension — and I fully expect the Court to grant it.

Everything’s on track. I don’t get much sleep these days, but my faith in this case more than makes up for it. I filed the motion at 4:15am, but who needs sleep when there’s a war to win for humanity? I’ll get a nap in for myself to rest later today haha…

I want you all to know I did run the whole thing by an Attorney I’ve been working with and asked point-blank whether I needed to amend before re-filing — the answer was to file it as it is, that it’s solid, and we’ll amend later only if we need to after we see the government’s response.

So please pray that the moment these packets hit their desks — today or tomorrow — someone signs right away. The second they do, I will immediately alert the judge.

What comes next is the good part - Journey to justice & Nuremberg Principles

Once served, the government has 60 days to answer — which puts their response right around mid-November, just a few weeks after the anticipated Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO testimony in the Netherlands sister case. The timing is, frankly, perfect.

What this case is about & why it’s one of the most important covid shot cases yet

So the question I’m putting to the test is simple: was this an experiment using a biological agent? I intend to prove it was — and that they had neither the report nor informed consent, which means no exception, which means it was flatly prohibited by Congress. Win that, and it opens the door for others to lift the PREP Act immunity shield — because that shield only ever covered vaccines, never a non-vaccine product like this. And from there, the same arguments can be aimed up the chain — at the manufacturers and the funders behind it all, names as big as Pfizer & Mr. Bill Gates. But it all starts here. This case is the first domino for humanity to have the best shot to win.

We are not alone - Justice is closing in on the wrongdoers

Two of the witnesses in the Netherlands sister case are the very same experts standing with us here, in our other cases, and in our FDA citizen petition that the Judge will need to rule on: Dr. Mike Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) and Sasha Latypova (Pharma development & legal requirements expert). They’ve been showing up to testify with us and other cases & hearings globally, with expertise and real courage. Interest of Justice is profoundly grateful to them — and we are very grateful that Dr. Mike Yeadon has been IOJ’s chief scientist since 2021 backing our cases with his expertise. There is no other scientist we would trust to lead the way to the truth.

I have full faith in God for this. A case this important to humanity — I believe His hand is guiding it to success. Please pray for the tides to turn & justice to prevail.

We all make a difference in this fight

I truly cannot do this alone. To everyone who’s stepped up already — who helped cover the printing and the priority mail (even when the company took forever and didn’t do its job right), and who made sure an attorney reviewed the filing before it went back in — you are real heroes to humanity, and I’m so grateful for you.

We can do this! Full FAITH! Let the lawsuit BEGIN!

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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🙏 I will let you al know the moment those signatures come from the Government Perpetrators.

IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

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