September 30, 2025 - In a move that has left health freedom advocates stunned, President Donald Trump stood in the Oval Office yesterday alongside Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to announce a massive $70 billion deal that will cement the United States as the primary manufacturing hub for Pfizer’s pharmaceutical products. Trump praised Bourla as a “leader” and called the agreement “historic,” while RFK Jr. stood silently by, despite having spent months publicly condemning mRNA vaccine technology and cutting half a billion dollars in federal mRNA research funding just weeks ago.

The optics couldn’t be more jarring. The same administration that claimed to champion “Make America Healthy Again” is now celebrating a partnership with a company that holds the dubious distinction of paying the largest criminal fine in American history. Pfizer agreed to invest $70 billion in US manufacturing and research facilities in exchange for a three-year exemption from pharmaceutical tariffs, lower drug prices through the new “TrumpRx” website, and what amounts to a renewed stamp of approval from the federal government.

What they’re not telling you: The deal announcement provides virtually no specifics about what those $70 billion will actually fund. The White House fact sheet and press releases use vague language about “domestic drug manufacturing and research facilities” and “reshore manufacturing” without naming a single product line, therapeutic area, or production commitment. Given that Pfizer currently manufactures its mRNA COVID vaccine Comirnaty at facilities in Andover, Massachusetts and Kalamazoo, Michigan, and just released updated 2025-2026 formulas in August, there is every reason to believe this $70 billion investment includes continued and expanded mRNA vaccine production on American soil.

This directly contradicts the actions RFK Jr. took just two months ago. In August 2025, Kennedy announced that the Department of Health and Human Services would terminate 22 mRNA vaccine development projects totaling $500 million through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Kennedy claimed at the time that “data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu” and that HHS would shift funding “toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.” The cancelled contracts included proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, Moderna, and other major pharmaceutical companies for vaccines targeting flu, COVID-19, and H5N1 bird flu.

Kennedy’s August announcement was met with immediate condemnation from infectious disease experts. Dr. Mike Osterholm, a University of Minnesota expert on infectious diseases and pandemic preparations, called it “the most dangerous decision in public health in my 50 years in the business.” Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who chairs the Senate health committee and whose vote was critical in Kennedy’s confirmation, called the decision “unfortunate” and said Kennedy was “wasting the money which is already invested” while conceding “to China an important technology needed to combat cancer and infectious disease.”

Yet there was RFK Jr., standing shoulder to shoulder with Trump and Bourla in the Oval Office on September 30th, effectively blessing a deal that will pour tens of billions into the very company whose mRNA vaccine proposals his department had rejected just weeks earlier. It is worth mentioning RFK Jr. seemed displeased, although his presence was clearly there to support Trump in welcoming Pfizer’s partnership with the US. The cognitive dissonance is staggering. Either mRNA vaccines are dangerous and ineffective, as Kennedy has claimed, or they’re not. Either Pfizer is untrustworthy, or they’re a partner worth $70 billion in investment. It cannot be both.

The timing raises even more questions. Just weeks after Kennedy’s mRNA funding cuts, House appropriators directly rebuked him by including an amendment in their 2026 spending bill that specifically allocates $1.1 billion for “advanced research and development” at BARDA, including mRNA vaccines. Congress essentially told Kennedy they would work around him to restore the exact funding he tried to eliminate. This suggests that even within the Republican-led House, there is recognition that abandoning mRNA technology would be a catastrophic mistake for pandemic preparedness and national security.

Meanwhile, Trump is celebrating Pfizer as if the company’s history has been wiped clean. Let’s be clear about who the President invited into the Oval Office. In 2009, Pfizer paid $2.3 billion to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from illegal promotion of pharmaceutical products. This remains the largest healthcare fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice. Pfizer’s subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn Company pleaded guilty to a felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act for misbranding the painkiller Bextra with intent to defraud or mislead. The company paid a criminal fine of $1.195 billion, the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the United States for any matter at that time.

But that was just one settlement. Since 2000, Pfizer has racked up over $11 billion in penalties across 107 violations tracked by the Violation Tracker database. The company has been repeatedly caught paying kickbacks to doctors, illegally promoting drugs for off-label uses, and submitting false claims to government healthcare programs. In 2018, Pfizer agreed to pay $23.85 million to resolve claims that it used a foundation as a conduit to pay copays of Medicare patients taking Pfizer drugs, in violation of the False Claims Act. As recently as April 2025, Pfizer agreed to pay nearly $60 million to resolve allegations that its subsidiary Biohaven paid kickbacks to healthcare providers to induce prescriptions of the migraine drug Nurtec ODT.

This is not ancient history. This is a pattern of criminal behavior that continues to this day. Pfizer is what legal scholars call a “habitual offender,” a company that treats multi-billion dollar settlements as simply the cost of doing business. The 2009 settlement even included an “integrity agreement” to be overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, essentially placing Pfizer under a form of trusteeship to prevent future wrongdoing. Yet violations continued.

Now the United States government, under the banner of “America First” and “Make America Healthy Again,” is not only forgiving this criminal history but actively rewarding it with tariff exemptions, guaranteed government contracts through Medicaid pricing agreements, and a $70 billion investment commitment that will make America the primary manufacturing base for Pfizer’s global operations. Trump even suggested other pharmaceutical companies should follow Pfizer’s lead, threatening them with tariffs if they don’t make similar deals.

The legal and ethical questions are profound. There is currently IoJ’s citizens petition pending before the FDA, filed in June 2025, that argues Pfizer and Moderna misclassified their mRNA COVID vaccines as conventional vaccines when they should have been regulated as gene therapy products. The petition, submitted by Interest of Justice, contends that by avoiding gene therapy classification, Pfizer and Moderna sidestepped legally required FDA environmental assessments that would have informed the public about the genetic nature of these products.

The FDA’s own definition states that gene therapy products are those that intend “to modify or manipulate the expression of a gene or to alter the biological properties of living cells for therapeutic use.” The petition argues that mRNA vaccines, which use synthetic genetic material encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles to instruct human cells to produce spike proteins, clearly fit this definition. Notably, Moderna itself acknowledged in a 2020 SEC filing that “currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

If the petition’s arguments are correct, then the Biological License Applications for Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax were unlawfully approved in violation of federal regulatory requirements. The petition further cites multiple independent studies confirming excessive levels of synthetic DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, with DNA fragments reported at levels between 6 and 470 times above the regulatory limit of 10 nanograms per dose. These DNA fragments are encapsulated in the same lipid nanoparticles as the mRNA, potentially allowing foreign genetic material to enter human cells with unknown long-term consequences.

Under federal law, the FDA must respond to this citizen petition within 180 days after filing. So while serious allegations of regulatory violations and product contamination remain unresolved, the Trump administration is moving full speed ahead with a deal that will exponentially expand Pfizer’s manufacturing capacity in the United States.

Let’s also address what RFK Jr. claimed he would do versus what he’s actually doing. Throughout his confirmation process, Kennedy made repeated assurances to senators that he would not restrict Americans’ access to vaccines. Senator Cassidy extracted explicit promises from Kennedy that he would protect vaccine access. Yet Kennedy has systematically dismantled COVID vaccine recommendations, fired the entire 17-member Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the CDC and replaced them with vaccine skeptics, eliminated recommendations for children and pregnant women to receive COVID vaccines, and cancelled half a billion in mRNA research funding.

When pressed during a contentious Senate hearing in September 2025, Kennedy was accused by multiple senators of violating his confirmation promises. Senator Cassidy noted that “effectively, we’re denying people vaccine” and demanded Kennedy explain his changing stance on COVID vaccines. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden stated bluntly, “I think Secretary Kennedy is dead set on making it harder for children to get vaccines and that kids are going to die because of it.” Senator Elizabeth Warren challenged Kennedy to “honor your promise that you made when you were looking to get confirmed” not to take away vaccines from people who want them, noting that his recent policy changes do exactly that.

Yet Kennedy stood silently in the Oval Office while Trump and Bourla celebrated their deal. No questions about mRNA safety. No demands for transparency about what the $70 billion will fund. No mention of the pending citizens petition. No acknowledgment of Pfizer’s criminal history. Just smiles and handshakes and praise for “American innovation.”

The contradictions are impossible to reconcile. If mRNA vaccines are as dangerous as Kennedy has suggested, why is he blessing a deal that will likely expand their production? If Pfizer is trustworthy enough to partner with on drug pricing and manufacturing, why did Kennedy’s HHS cancel their mRNA research contracts? If the goal is truly to “Make America Healthy Again,” why are we entrusting that mission to a company with over $11 billion in criminal penalties and a documented history of fraud, kickbacks, and illegal marketing?

The American people deserve answers. They deserve to know exactly what Pfizer will be manufacturing with that $70 billion investment. They deserve a response to the citizens petition alleging regulatory violations and product contamination. They deserve transparency about whether mRNA vaccines will continue to be produced and promoted despite the concerns raised by Kennedy himself. They deserve to understand why a company that has repeatedly violated federal law is now receiving preferential treatment, tariff exemptions, and government contracts worth billions.

Most of all, they deserve leaders who are consistent in their principles and transparent in their dealings. What we’re seeing instead is a master class in political doublespeak. Kennedy campaigns against vaccines and cuts mRNA funding, then stands silently while Trump celebrates the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Trump promises to drain the swamp, then cuts deals with pharmaceutical giants who have paid the largest criminal fines in American history. Both claim to put American health first, yet partner with a company whose pattern of illegal behavior suggests profit comes before patient safety.

This is what happens when political convenience trumps principle, when backroom deals override public health policy, and when corporate interests are allowed to write their own rules. The pharmaceutical industry has long been accused of regulatory capture, the process by which industries come to dominate the regulatory agencies meant to oversee them. This Pfizer deal may represent the most brazen example yet – a convicted criminal enterprise not only avoiding meaningful oversight but receiving tens of billions in investment guarantees and a three-year free pass on tariffs.

If laws mean anything, if regulatory violations have consequences, if criminal history matters at all, then this deal should be subject to immediate and intense scrutiny. Congress should demand full transparency about what products will be manufactured with the $70 billion investment. The FDA should expedite its response to the citizens petition questioning the legal basis for mRNA vaccine approvals. The Justice Department should investigate whether giving preferential treatment to a repeat criminal offender violates the terms of Pfizer’s integrity agreement. And RFK Jr. should be required to explain, under oath, how his August condemnation of mRNA vaccines squares with his September celebration of a deal that will likely expand their production.

The American people were promised change. They were promised that the health of citizens would come before corporate profits. They were promised that chronic disease would be addressed, that regulatory capture would end, that pharmaceutical companies would be held accountable. Instead, they’re watching their government make deals with the devil while pretending it’s for their own good.

Make it make sense. Because right now, it doesn’t. And the only people who benefit from that confusion are the same pharmaceutical giants who have been playing this game for decades – paying their fines, making their deals, and continuing business as usual while the bodies pile up and the public trust erodes further.

This isn’t America First. This is Pfizer First. And every American who voted for change, who believed in holding corporations accountable, who trusted that things would be different this time, deserves to demand answers about why the biggest criminal the US government ever sued is now being celebrated as a partner in American health.

The question isn’t whether mRNA vaccines work or don’t work, whether they’re safe or dangerous. The question is why we’re getting completely contradictory messages from an administration that claims transparency and consistency. The question is why criminal history doesn’t seem to matter when billions of dollars are on the line. The question is why Congress has to work around the HHS Secretary to restore funding he cut, while that same Secretary stands applauding as the very companies whose research he cancelled receive tens of billions in investment guarantees.

These aren’t rhetorical questions. They demand real answers. And until those answers come, every American has a right to be deeply skeptical of what’s really happening behind closed doors between government officials and pharmaceutical executives. Because if this deal teaches us anything, it’s that the swamp is alive and well, the revolving door is spinning faster than ever, Eli Lilly is next to get a deal according to Trump who says US will be “making deals with all of them” and making America healthy might take a back seat to making pharmaceutical companies wealthy.

The devil doesn’t need an advocate. He’s got a $70 billion deal and a handshake in the Oval Office.

