Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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TnDoc's avatar
TnDoc
Apr 1, 2023

Cover up rolling out as expected. That these evil people continue to hide the truth of the USG involvement in every horror on the planet from JFK, RFK, MLK, OKC, Waco, Ruby Ridge, 9/11, TWA800, VIetNam, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa, and now Ukraine means that once again there will be no accountability and no justice.

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Maryellen's avatar
Maryellen
Apr 1, 2023

If you want the real story get the Pfizer documents analysis from dailyclout.io . You can get a kindle version or preorder the paper back. 3000 volunteers pouring over the docs Pfizer and FDA didn’t want you to see for 75 years. Have a bucket nearby to throw up in

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