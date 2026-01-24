January 23, 2026

Let’s be absolutely clear about what happened in the last 48 hours.

Thursday morning… The Trump administration announced that the United States has “officially withdrawn” from the World Health Organization. The American flag was removed from its pole at WHO headquarters in Geneva. All personnel recalled. All funding terminated.

Thursday afternoon: On the very same press call, a senior HHS official admitted they’re “currently discussing the possibility of sending scientists to the flu shot meeting next month” and “expects to make an announcement soon.”

You cannot make this hypocritical nonsense up.

The US just stormed out of WHO, refused to pay its $260 million tab, violating the contractually binding exit clause it negotiated in 1948 — and is already asking to come back for WHO’s February flu vaccine meeting because it turns out you actually need global influenza surveillance data to make vaccines and conquer global health (US new mission in America First HHS program is “global health”, the WHO’s mission).

This isn’t a withdrawal Interest of Justice can really relax into and properly celebrate. This is potentially a disaster sham exit - a legally invalid exit that the U.S. administration itself doesn’t even believe in.

WHO member states are not obliged to accept the US departure as legally binding until it pays up on some $260.6 million in dues owed for 2024- and 2025, WHO’s Director General contends in a report to WHO member states, published this week.

The report, to be discussed at an upcoming meeting of WHO’s Executive Board governing body 2-7 February, cites a little-known provision of the original Congressional Act ratifying US membership in WHO in 1948, which states:

“The United States reserves its right to withdraw from the organization on a one-year notice, provided, however, that the financial obligations of the United States to the organization shall be met in full for the organization’s current fiscal year.”

The 1948 Exit Clause Is What the US Actually Agreed To - So What’s Up With A Deal’s a Deal?

Here’s what nobody in the administration wants to talk about.

When Congress authorized US membership in WHO on June 14, 1948, they didn’t just join — they negotiated two specific exit terms because the WHO Constitution contains no withdrawal provision.

They enacted Public Law 643 , Section 4:

“The United States reserves its right to withdraw from the Organization on a one-year notice, Provided, however, That the financial obligations of the United States to the Organization shall be met in full for the Organization’s current fiscal year.”

The US was the only country that negotiated exit terms. President Truman incorporated this joint resolution into the US instrument of acceptance, specifically noting he was acting “subject to the provisions of that joint resolution.” The World Health Assembly unanimously accepted these terms.

Two conditions. Conjunctive. Both are required by U.S. DOMESTIC LAW:

One-year notice - Satisfied (January 20, 2025)

Financial obligations “met in full” - NOT satisfied — $260.6 million unpaid

The State Department has explicitly confirmed, “The United States will not be making any payments to the WHO before our withdrawal.”

So the US negotiated its own exit clause 77 years ago, committed to it as a condition of membership, and is now simply... ignoring it.

That’s not a withdrawal. That is legally speaking a breach of statutory conditions.

“We’ve Left!” (But Can We Come to Your Shindig WHO Meeting In February?)

Let’s sit with the absurdity of Thursday’s press call.

The administration announced the US has,

Then, in the same breath, HHS revealed they’re negotiating to send US scientists to WHO’s February flu vaccine strain selection meeting.

Why? Because WHO’s Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System has been the backbone of flu monitoring since 1952. Without it, the US will be less prepared to match vaccines to circulating strains.

This is what happens when ideology meets reality. You can scream about WHO being corrupt and captured all you want — but when flu season comes, you need the data.

As WHO Director-General Tedros noted, WHO “has permitted the U.S. to participate in events — like the meeting in February where countries share data about current strains of the flu to figure out the best formula for the next season’s flu shot. Traditionally, U.S. scientists and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have played a major role in those meetings.”

So which is it? Has the US “officially withdrawn” or hasn’t it?

If yes, then HHS has no business negotiating participation in WHO meetings.

If no, then the administration just lied to the American public.

Either way, the legal situation is clear.. The exit clause requires payment. The US hasn’t paid. In our opinion, the withdrawal appears to be invalid.

The Three Positions That Can’t All Be True

The administration is currently holding three positions simultaneously

These cannot all be true.

If you’ve “officially withdrawn,” you don’t get to participate in WHO activities. That’s what withdrawal means.

If you want to participate in WHO activities, you haven’t actually withdrawn. And under US law, you can’t withdraw until you pay.

The only coherent interpretation, the withdrawal is a legal fiction the administration itself doesn’t believe.

The Congressional Research Service, “Does Not Legally Withdraw”

The Congressional Research Service — the nonpartisan legal arm of Congress — analyzed this exact question…

“The joint resolution appears to impose two conditions on the President’s withdrawal from the organization: (1) that the President provide a one-year notice; and (2) that the United States meet its financial obligations... Congress enacted them using its constitutional Spending Clause power.“

On whether the President can ignore the payment condition…

“The President arguably may lack the authority to withdraw from the WHO if he does not adhere to these conditions.”

And on what happens if the US doesn’t pay

“If a situation arises in which the United States fails to pay its obligations in accordance with the joint resolution, and therefore does not legally withdraw from the WHO, the WHO may ultimately suspend the United States’ voting privileges or other services.”

Read that carefully: “does not legally withdraw.”

The CRS is telling us the withdrawal hasn’t legally occurred.

And yet HHS is simultaneously claiming “official withdrawal” while negotiating to participate in WHO activities. It’s almost like they know the withdrawal isn’t real.

Youngstown.. Presidential Power at Its “Lowest Ebb”

For constitutional scholars, this is a textbook Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer situation.

Justice Robert Jackson’s famous framework identified three categories of presidential power:

Category 1: President acts WITH Congressional authorization → Maximum power

Category 2: Congress is silent → “Zone of twilight”

Category 3: President acts AGAINST Congressional will → Power at “lowest ebb”

This is unambiguously Category 3.

Congress didn’t just authorize WHO membership in 1948 — they explicitly conditioned withdrawal on payment of financial obligations. The President is now claiming authority to withdraw without satisfying that condition.

The CRS explained that when the President “takes measures incompatible with the expressed or implied will of Congress,” his constitutional powers are at their minimum. He can only succeed “by disabling the Congress from acting upon the subject.”

Congress has acted. The statute is clear. The President is ignoring it.

Georgetown’s Top Health Law Expert.. “Clear Violation of US Law”

Lawrence Gostin, founding director of Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute for Global Health Law and head of the WHO Collaborating Center on Global Health Law, stated it plainly:

“As a matter of law, it is very clear that the US cannot officially withdraw from WHO unless it pays its outstanding financial obligations. But WHO has no power to force the US to pay.”

He called it a “clear violation of U.S. law” and described the situation as a “very messy divorce.”

Note what Gostin is saying… the withdrawal cannot occur under law until the US pays. WHO can’t force payment — but that doesn’t change the legal analysis. The law is the law.

WHO’s Position says “Not Complete”

WHO isn’t playing along with the US fiction either.

A WHO spokesperson confirmed.. “Without clearing pending dues, a complete separation is not possible.”

Director-General Tedros’s report to member states argues that members “are not obliged to accept the US departure as legally binding until it pays up.”

The report makes an extraordinary admission: there is technically no legal means for any country to withdraw from WHO:

“[T]the draftsmen of the Constitution of WHO, by reason of the world-wide character of the struggles against disease, placed great emphasis on the need for the organization to be completely universal, and, as in the case of the Charter [of the United Nations], deliberately omitted any withdrawal provision.“

The WHO website now includes an asterisk noting the US withdrawal notification is “pending consideration by WHO’s governing bodies.”

WHO’s principal legal officer Steven Solomon told reporters these questions are “issues reserved for member states, and not issues WHO staff can decide.” The Executive Board will discuss it in February; the World Health Assembly in May 2026.

The Flag Fiasco… WHO’s Holding America’s Banner “Hostage”

In a delicious bit of diplomatic theater, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an angry joint statement accusing WHO of holding the American flag “hostage”:

Yes, the US flag has now been removed from its pole outside of WHO’s Geneva headquarters until the dues are delivered.

“Even on our way out of the organization, the WHO tarnished and trashed everything that America has done for it. The WHO refuses to hand over the American flag that hung in front of it, arguing it has not approved our withdrawal and, in fact, claims that we owe it compensation. From our days as its primary founder, primary financial backer, and primary champion until now, our final day, the insults to America continue.”

WHO’s legal position is that the withdrawal isn’t complete without payment. America’s position is that WHO should hand over the flag and say thank you.

In WHO’s defense, it’s kinda like like storming out of a restaurant without paying, then demanding they return your jacket.

The February meeting irony gets worse when you consider the context.

This comes after HHS Secretary Kennedy cancelled the FDA’s VRBPAC meeting in February 2025 — the meeting that was supposed to select flu strains for the 2025-26 season. He also postponed the CDC’s ACIP meeting indefinitely and cancelled the CDC’s “Wild to Mild” flu vaccine campaign.

Dr. Paul Offit, a VRBPAC member, told reporters.. “I guess the FDA has decided they don’t need an independent group of experts to help them out.”

Experts warned these moves could delay or compromise the US flu vaccine supply. But Kennedy — a longtime vaccine skeptic — proceeded anyway.

Now, apparently, the administration has realized you can’t just ignore global disease surveillance and hope for the best.

So here we are: “officially withdrawn” but negotiating participation in next month’s meeting.

The Administration’s “Defense”? Just Deny the Law Exists

What’s the administration’s legal argument for ignoring the payment condition?

According to Bloomberg.. “Senior US officials told Bloomberg there is no statutory requirement to clear the debt before withdrawal is finalized.”

That’s it. The whole argument is: the law doesn’t say what it clearly says.

They’re simply asserting — contrary to the plain text of Public Law 643, contrary to the CRS analysis, contrary to Georgetown’s top health law expert — that the statutory requirement doesn’t exist.

This is the legal equivalent of saying “nuh-uh.”

Meanwhile, HHS is negotiating to participate in WHO’s February flu meeting — tacitly acknowledging that maybe the withdrawal isn’t quite as “official” as they claim.

What “Legally Invalid” Actually Means

If the withdrawal is legally invalid under US domestic law, several consequences follow..

1. The US Arguably Remains a WHO Member State

If US law says the withdrawal conditions haven’t been met, then under US law, the US hasn’t withdrawn. The US may still be bound by whatever obligations membership entails.

2. Executive Agencies May Be Acting Ultra Vires

When HHS terminates WHO funding, recalls personnel, and treats the US as having withdrawn — they may be acting beyond their legal authority.

The Impoundment Control Act requires the President to inform Congress of any proposed impoundments of appropriated funds. Rescissions require Congressional approval.

3. The 1948 Agreement Remains Binding

The US didn’t just pass a domestic law in 1948. It incorporated the joint resolution into its instrument of acceptance to the WHO Constitution. President Truman specifically noted he was “acting pursuant to the authority granted by the joint resolution... and subject to the provisions of that joint resolution.”

The World Health Assembly unanimously recognized this reservation as valid. It’s not just US domestic law — it’s the basis of the US-WHO legal relationship.

The Geopolitical Vacuum, Enter China

Nature abhors a vacuum. So does geopolitics.

At the World Health Assembly in May 2025, while the US refused to sign the Pandemic Agreement, China pledged $500 million over five years to WHO.

Practically overnight, China will replace the US as WHO’s largest national contributor.

WHO has already announced staff cuts of 25% and reduction of senior management by half. Between 2022 and 2023, the US contributed nearly $1.3 billion to WHO — about 18% of total funding. The organization is restructuring around a new financial reality — one where American influence is replaced by Chinese funding.

Argentina has also announced its intent to leave WHO.

The State Department has started work on global health initiatives with roughly 60 countries to expand oversight for disease surveillance — which could serve as a workaround for WHO’s Pandemic Agreement.

The US hasn’t just left WHO. It has:

We’re witnessing a potential fracturing of the global health architecture.

What This Means for International Accountability

For those of us working on WHO accountability through constitutional courts and international legal frameworks, the US withdrawal provides both validation and warning:

The Validation

The US withdrawal confirms what we’ve argued in Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber: WHO lacks meaningful enforcement authority. When the world’s largest contributor can simply refuse to pay and walk away, it demonstrates that WHO’s power derives from voluntary cooperation, not legal force.

This is the same institutional weakness we’ve documented in our cases. WHO can issue guidance, WHO can make declarations, WHO can establish “legally binding” International Health Regulations — but when push comes to shove, WHO lacks enforcement mechanisms even against its own member states.

This matters for our cases establishing that..

WHO recommendations are advisory, not binding domestic law

National constitutions retain supremacy over WHO guidance

Countries have legitimate legal mechanisms to challenge WHO actions

The Warning

If a superpower can ignore statutory conditions on withdrawal without consequence, what does that say about the enforceability of any international health agreement?

The Constitutional Litigation Opportunity

Here’s a legal avenue nobody seems to be exploring: domestic litigation challenging the validity of the withdrawal itself.

Under the 1948 Joint Resolution, the US has not fulfilled the statutory requirements for withdrawal. A federal court case testing these issues could produce precedent on:

The limits of executive treaty termination power

Congressional Spending Clause authority over international obligations

Standing to challenge unlawful international withdrawals

The CRS noted it’s “less clear” whether the President has authority to make the decision to withdraw without congressional approval. They also acknowledged “uncertainty” about whether the US is required to pay assessments through 2025 (the year it gave notice) or 2026 (the year withdrawal became effective).

Nothing stops US plaintiffs from raising these issues in federal court.

The Bigger Picture Here Rule of Law or Rule of Power?

The 1948 Joint Resolution says the US must pay its financial obligations before withdrawal takes effect. The US hasn’t paid. Under what theory of law is the withdrawal valid?

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that “assessed contributions to the United Nations regular budget and peacekeeping budget, as approved by the General Assembly, are a legal obligation under the UN Charter for all Member States, including the United States.”

As UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric put it.. “The charter is not à la carte. We’re not going to renegotiate the charter.”

Neither is US domestic law.

If the answer is “because the US is powerful enough to ignore its own laws,” then we’ve learned something important about the limits of legal accountability — domestically and internationally.

If the answer is “it’s not valid, and there should be consequences,” then someone needs to test that theory in court.

Meanwhile, somewhere in Geneva, an American flag sits in a drawer, waiting to see which side blinks first.

The Bottom Line

The US negotiated its own exit clause from WHO in 1948 — the only country to do so. That clause requires payment of financial obligations. The US owes $260.6 million and refuses to pay.

Under the terms the US itself agreed to, the withdrawal hasn’t happened.

And the administration knows it — which is why they’re already negotiating to show up at WHO’s February flu meeting, less than a month after “officially” leaving.

That’s not a withdrawal. That’s a tantrum followed by a quiet request to still sit at the table.

The law is clear. The exit is invalid. The only question is whether anyone will hold the administration accountable — or whether the rule of law only applies when it’s convenient.

Here are some highlights to remember…

The Law Is Clear: The 1948 Joint Resolution requires both one-year notice AND payment of financial obligations. The US met the first condition but refuses the second.

US Was the ONLY Country that negotiated exit terms from WHO in 1948 — and is now violating those same terms.

Youngstown Category 3: Under Justice Jackson’s framework, Trump’s action is at its “lowest ebb” — acting against explicit Congressional conditions.

CRS Says “Does Not Legally Withdraw”.. The Congressional Research Service confirms that failure to pay means the withdrawal hasn’t legally occurred.

Georgetown Expert: Lawrence Gostin calls it a “clear violation of U.S. law”.

WHO Says “Not Complete”: A WHO spokesperson confirmed that “without clearing pending dues, a complete separation is not possible.”

HHS Is Already Hedging: Despite “official” withdrawal, the administration is discussing participation in WHO’s February flu vaccine meeting.

Three Positions That Can’t All Be True: “We’ve withdrawn” + “We won’t pay” + “We want to attend February’s meeting” = legal fiction.

Kennedy Sabotaged US Flu Infrastructure First: He cancelled FDA VRBPAC, postponed CDC ACIP, and killed the “Wild to Mild” campaign — then realized he still needs WHO’s flu data.

China Fills the Vacuum: With $500 million pledged, China becomes WHO’s largest national contributor.

Validates IOJ Arguments: WHO’s inability to enforce payment obligations against even its largest member confirms what we’ve argued — WHO lacks meaningful enforcement authority.

Constitutional Litigation Opportunity: Federal court challenges could test executive treaty termination limits and Spending Clause authority.

Interest of Justice continues to pursue WHO accountability through constitutional courts and international legal frameworks. Our five Constitutional Chamber victories in Costa Rica forced government admissions that COVID products were imported under Article 117 biomedical research laws — not as vaccines. We know what it looks like when institutions ignore their own rules.

Subscribe to Interest of Justice for updates on our WHO contempt case and international filings.

