Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
3d

United States has no need for International Data to treat the population of the U.S. Without constant INVASION by illegal aliens there won't be much need for constant surveillance or data to harvest from around the world.

Also, don't care if WHO keeps the U.S. flag...Burn it as the Philanthropath's NGO Rioters do if they determine to fly it as though the U.S. remains in the WHO to continue perpetration of its 'Depopulation-Slavery Agenda.

Had enough of the over-educated experts constantly seeking to prove their value in the treasonous 'Deep State'. The Pseudo Experts can research sample populations among those visiting the U.S. and don't require the skewed data from WHO. Don't trust any of the 'Deep State'; nor the NGO's operating in opposition to the U.S Constitution.

U.S. needs to dismantle all the NGO's beginning with the U.N.

Reply
Share
1 reply
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
2d

For the repeated time. Its farce. Performative theatre. LARPing if you prefer. And btw....

"Because WHO’s Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System has been the backbone of flu monitoring since 1952. Without it, the US will be less prepared to match vaccines to circulating strains."

FYI, you mean the strains that are circulating now that the "strain specific vaccines" are going to be made for- as in they literally make the shots for the strains that HAVE ALREADY CIRCULATED.😐🤨🤦‍♀️

Also btw, before the "no virus" crew pile on, im not saying anything about validity of viral hypothesis, im simply pointing out that the whole concept and manufacture of "flu vaccines" is BS, because they are ALWAYS a day late, and a dollar short. They literally get made for the ones that are already circulating, so the "mutations" mean they are out of date before they are even made. It makes "whacka mole" look like preplanned logic!!! FFS!🤦‍♀️

Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture