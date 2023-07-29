Global illegal censorship programs are going down. First blows made by Supreme Court!

Dear Globalists, No one wants this terror and persecution, not even Supreme Court!

Russel Brand does a great job to explain:

People who speak a different language other than English, go to YouTube for the translations.

As a federal judge limits Biden officials’ contacts with social media sites amid claims the administration has tried to silence its critics, are we beginning to understand the level of censorship that has occurred over the last few years – and is the tide starting to turn or will the establishment double down on its efforts?

The Supreme Court

Shame on the US government and their handlers in the UN-WEF commercial complex.

Also learn more about the emails that got uncovered proving State sponsored censorship! read here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-biden-administrations-assault-on-free-speech-first-amendment-soical-media-platform-meta-facebook-twitter-files-99101669

WSJ - The Biden Administration’s Assault on Free Speech

Emails paint a picture of a White House running roughshod over First Amendment protections.

Among the revelations in the so-called Twitter files was that government officials pressured social-media companies to censor posts unfavorable to the Biden administration. The White House has denied this, insisting that companies like Meta and Twitter adopted content-moderation policies on their own. But internal documents newly released by the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government prove that government pressure led Meta to go beyond what it otherwise would have in censoring user speech.

We must re-establish our freedom of speech at all costs!

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Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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