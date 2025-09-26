Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
3d

Bravo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
2dEdited

🚨 BREAKING....... 🦠💨

Just minutes ago, President Trump addressed the nation from the White House 🏛️ to inform the people that the U.S. government won’t be funding the fairytale notion that viruses never proven to exist or bacteria never proven to be contagious 🦠 can form the basis of a bioweapons program 💣

He encouraged the nation to reject the dangerous pseudoscience of germ theory 🧪 urging parents to wake the fuk up ⚡ and stop rolling up their kids’ sleeves 💉 to protect them from never-proven pathogens ❌

In a closing statement, he wryly commented that America is still, on paper, a free country and said if adults are dumb enough to inject themselves with toxins ☠️ they can go ahead — but from now on, no more American tax dollars 💸 will go to Big Harma companies like Praudzer and Mo Murdena 🏭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture