USA Rejects UN Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases , Exposes UN-WHO Global Bioweapon Schemes

BREAKING: Health Secretary Kennedy today announced the United States rejects the United Nations Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases, declaring:

“The United States objects to the United Nations Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases. We will walk away from the Declaration, but we will never walk away from the world—or our commitment to end chronic disease. We stand ready to lead, to partner, and to innovate with every nation committed to a healthier future.” Source

This latest rejection comes just two days after President Trump’s explosive UN speech targeting global pathogen sharing and bioweapons research, revealing a coordinated strategy to pull America out of international health frameworks while positioning the U.S. as the leader of alternative approaches.

Trump Tuesday said “many countries are continuing extremely risky research into bioweapons and man-made pathogens,”

At the UN General Assembly on September 23, Trump bluntly told world leaders that “many countries were still engaging in extremely risky research into bioweapons and man-made pathogens.” He announced America would “lead an international effort to enforce the biological weapons convention” using AI verification systems.

The pattern is clear: reject UN health governance, propose American leadership instead.

Kennedy’s “Hold WHO Accountable” campaign has systematically dismantled America’s participation in global health governance. In May, Kennedy told the World Health Assembly that “the WHO has become mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest, and international power politics” while “other countries such as China have exerted undue influence over its operations.”

In July, Kennedy officially rejected WHO International Health Regulations that would force America to share dangerous germs and viruses with international organizations, preventing “international bureaucrats from shaping U.S. domestic policies.”

Today’s U.S. rejection of the UN Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases continues this systematic approach. Instead of accepting international frameworks for health policy, Kennedy announced America will “lead, partner, and innovate” on its own terms.

Here’s why this matters for bioweapons: The WHO’s pathogen sharing system requires countries to share samples of dangerous viruses and bacteria with international labs “to help develop treatments.” But there’s a problem: the same research used to make vaccines can also be used to make bioweapons.

Behind the UN rejections lies a massive consolidation: Kennedy has quietly transformed CDC into America’s domestic WHO with unprecedented pandemic powers concentrated in a single agency. As revealed in March, Kennedy cut 20,000 HHS employees while folding the entire Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) into CDC, officially making CDC “the US pandemic authority” with more concentrated emergency powers than WHO ever had.

As Kennedy previously put it: “Bioweapons research and vaccine research are the same tract.” Once you have the dangerous pathogen and know how to work with it, that knowledge could be used for good (vaccines) or evil (weapons).

United States rejected WHO pathogen-sharing rules because countries accepting them were “signing over their power in health emergencies to an unelected, international organization.” Sec Kennedy was especially worried about rules requiring “global systems of health IDs and vaccine passports.”

Trump’s UN speech shows the bigger strategy: Instead of America sharing dangerous pathogens through international systems (where we can’t control what happens to them), Trump wants America to use AI technology to watch and expose countries that might be secretly developing bioweapons.

The timing proves coordination:

May 20: Kennedy launches “Hold WHO Accountable” campaign at World Health Assembly

July: Kennedy pulls America out of WHO pathogen sharing networks

March 27: Kennedy consolidates all pandemic powers into CDC as domestic WHO

September 23: Trump announces American-led bioweapons monitoring at UN

September 25: U.S. rejects UN Political Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases

The message is consistent: America won’t participate in international health systems we can’t control, but we will lead alternative approaches that protect American sovereignty.

Medical establishment groups demanding Kennedy’s resignation are missing the strategy. The administration isn’t abandoning international cooperation - they’re changing the rules from American participation in foreign-controlled systems to American leadership of transparent alternatives.

The bottom line: Trump and Kennedy aren’t just rejecting international health frameworks - they’re replacing them with American-controlled alternatives. Their solution is to pull out of systems that could enable bioweapons research or undermine American sovereignty, consolidate pandemic powers in U.S. agencies like the newly empowered CDC, then lead alternative approaches that put America in control of global health governance.

