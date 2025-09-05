WE ALL DID IT! The Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica's Supreme Court has officially ruled in our favor, confirming that the Ministry of Health VIOLATED our constitutional rights by failing to provide critical information about COVID-19 "vaccines" - information that, by law, they were REQUIRED to provide.

This isn't just a win for Interest of Justice. This is a MASSIVE victory for transparency, constitutional rights, and indigenous populations worldwide who were systematically deceived and coerced into taking experimental gene therapy products falsely labeled as "vaccines."

But here's the most shocking part: The World Health Organization (WHO) and their key operative in Costa Rica - Roberto Arroba Tijerino - COMPLETELY FAILED to respond to our questions, exposing conflicts of interest so blatant they constitute potential crimes against humanity. IS NUREMBERG 2.O IS ON IT’S WAY FOLKS?

THE TIMELINE - How We Caught The Perps Red-Handed

February 19, 2025, The 20 Questions That Shook the System

It started when Interest of Justice submitted 20 detailed, legally-precise questions to Costa Rica's Ministry of Health. These weren't random inquiries - they were surgical strikes designed to expose the truth about what the government was really injecting into their people.

The questions we posed struck at the heart of their deception. We demanded to know which COVID-19 vaccines were currently available in the country and when they first became available. We asked for detailed breakdowns of how many doses of each variant were imported and when they were first made available to the public. Most critically, we demanded they provide the exact number of doses of both the Original approved version of Comirnaty and the Bivalent authorized version that were actually used, broken down by population demographics while maintaining privacy protections.

Our inquiry didn't stop at usage statistics. We pressed them to distinguish between which COVID vaccines currently in use were fully approved versus those merely authorized for investigational or research use. For each category, we demanded they provide ALL safety and efficacy data they relied upon to meet the requirements for mRNA or DNA vaccines in Costa Rica.

But then we delivered the smoking gun questions that would ultimately expose their entire operation. We demanded they name every single date of import since 2020 for what they euphemistically called "investigational prototype COVID vaccines" that were imported under Article 117 of health law - a provision that specifically allows imports of unregistered medicines during emergencies. We wanted to know exactly how many times Article 117 was used to import unregistered COVID vaccines, and whether these emergency authorizations were exclusively for Pfizer BioNTech and AstraZeneca products or if other brands were also imported as experimental therapies.

Perhaps most damning of all, we challenged them to explain how a "prototype" based on viral vector gene and mRNA technology could possibly be considered a "vaccine" under Costa Rican law. This question cut to the heart of the legal fraud being perpetrated against the Costa Rican people.

Our investigation into the targeting of indigenous populations revealed the most disturbing aspects of this operation. We demanded they provide all literature from the public participation campaign that PAHO/WHO and Costa Rican health authorities provided to Indigenous peoples, including every variation and fact sheet as it was updated from day one to the present. We wanted detailed explanations of how health authorities addressed the cultural and linguistic needs of indigenous communities, and most importantly, what specific consent procedures were used for these vulnerable populations.

The crescendo of our inquiry came with what we now call the WHO definition scandal question: How is it possible for the WHO to have a unilateral de facto definition of a vaccine that can override legislators' de jure definition? We demanded to know if there was any legal basis for this override and w

hat specifically allowed for the redefinition of the definition of a vaccine.

Original Complaint From Ioj April 2025 Vax Q's (dragged) 34.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Q’s:

English Version Dear Friends, please accept this cordial greeting, Petition for info: On February 16, 2024, the Ministry of Health of Costa Rica formally approved the vaccines Comirnaty (known as Original since it was the initial one), health registration MB-BE-24-00002 and Comirnaty Original/Ómicron BQ.4-5 (known as Bivalent), health registration MB-BE-24-00003 and subsequently the Comirnaty Omicron vaccine was authorized XBB.1.5, health registration MB-BE-24-07632 and MB-BE-24-07535. 1. Which COVID-19 Vaccines are available in the country now and when were they first available? 2. On February 16, 2024, the Ministry of Health of Costa Rica formally approvedthe vaccines Comirnaty (known as Original since it was the initial one), health registration MB-BE-24-00002 and Comirnaty Original/Ómicron BQ.4-5 (known as Bivalent), health registration MB-BE-24-00003. QUESTIONS: 3. How many doses of each were imported and when were they first available? 4. How many doses of the Original approved version of Corminarty were used, and please list to see the doses used, segregated by population. (anonymize for privacy) 5. How many doses of the Bivalent authorized version were used, and please list to see the doses used, segregated by population. (anonymize for privacy) 6. Which covid vaccines in use now are fully approved? Please name the exact date of approval and also provide all safety and efficacy data you relied on to meet all requirements for RNA or DNA vaccines in costa rica. 7. Which covid vaccines in use now are merely authorized for investigational or research use? Please name the exact date of approval and also provide all safety and efficacy data you relied on to meet all requirements for RNA or DNA vaccines in costa rica. 8. Name every date of import, since 2020, for the investigational prototype covid vaccine, that was imported under health law Article 117, which allows imports of unregistered medicines. In other words, how many times was Article 117 used to import unregistered covid vaccines? Was it always under Pfizer BioNTech and AstraZenica, or were other brands imported as investigational? 9. According to the news on 12/31/2024 : "Costa Ricans will have to be vaccinated annually against Covid-19 “It works the same way we apply the fluvaccine,” explains the Minister of Health. https://1a77e787069ddff98eba9cf0a054ae58.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/s afeframe/1-0-41/html/container.html QUESTIONS: How is an "mRNA novel vaccine prototype", like the covid vaccine, scientifically equal to a flu vaccine administered annually? Are the mechanisms of action the same as a flu vaccine? Does it carry any additional risks above and beyond a normal yearly flu vaccine? How do you know for sure? 10. When will this yearly mRNA "vaccine" be enforced? 11. Will it be mandatory for everyone or just the groups named in the article? example: Who should get the booster?• Children older than six months and younger than eight years, regardless of risk. • Adults aged 57 and older, regardless of risk. • Pregnant women, at any stage of pregnancy. • People aged 8 to 56 years with a chronic illness, such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, chronic respiratory conditions, Down syndrome, kidney disorders, cerebral palsy, cancer, or immunodeficiencies. • Healthcare workers: CCSS (Costa Rican Social Security Fund), Ministry of Health, Red Cross, firefighters, police forces, as well as staff from the National Animal Health Service, 9-1-1 workers, and Migration and Immigration personnel. • Health science students and related technicians who are conducting clinical training in Caja facilities. Source: Pan American Health Organization 12. What steps have been taken under Article 11 of the Constitution and State Responsibility to triple check the scientific and safety oversight Recommendations of PAHO & WHO as applied to covid vaccines? 13. Please provide all doses as applied to indigenous and which dates the doses were applied. 14. Also provide all public engagement campaign literature provided to indigenous by PAHO/WHO & Costa Rica Health Authorities, with each variation and each fact sheet as they were updated, from day one until today. 15. What studies were held on vulnerable populations of indigenous, children & babies, pregnant for efficacy? Salas testified ongoing studies on these vulnerable groups were being collected. Provide every piece of data you have on any study of effects of covid vaccines on vulnerable groups, as well as side by side to non vulnerable groups. 16. Why were no safety studies done to monitor VAED, considering its a known serious risk in the Pfizer study?17. CONIS claims the product is not biomedical research, and therefore they do not need to monitor VAED, but this is not clear, because the product is not registered where CONIS claimed. 18. Covid vaccines are imported "for exclusive use of human research" under Art 117. Please give us adequate and truthful information on which versions of covid vaccines is still research, investigational and what covid vaccines are fully approved and therefore presumed proven safe and effective as a vaccine? 19. Please provide detailed scientific motivation for calling the covid mRNA and viral vector gene based prototype "a vaccine"? Does it meet the definition of "a vaccine" under the vaccine law definition of Costa Rica?: In particular, Please explain precisely how the product called covid vaccine meets every element as defined by the Costa Rican legislator to be considered a vaccine by law 32722 Artigo 1 (p)? It is not enough to say yes it's a vaccine, we need to know point by point how it meets the strict definition of the law. It is not sufficient to answer by stating that WHO "defines vaccines more broadly than our own legislator"! 20. How is a WHO unilateral de facto definition of vaccine able to usurp the legislators de jure definition? Is there a legal basis to allow the definition of vaccine to be redefined? Thank you, Interest of Justice, Dustin Bryce Xylie Desiree contact@interestofjustice.org

March 6, 2025, The Government's Panic Response

The Ministry of Health's response was TELLING. Instead of answering our straightforward questions, they immediately tried to pass the buck, desperately attempting to shift responsibility to PAHO/WHO for questions about indigenous populations and safety data, to the National Vaccination Commission (CNVE) for technical matters, and to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund for implementation details.

This response pattern revealed everything we needed to know. They were panicking because they understood that answering our questions honestly would expose that these products were experimental gene therapies masquerading as vaccines, that indigenous populations were systematically targeted with inadequate informed consent, that safety data was either non-existent or being deliberately hidden, and that the WHO was illegally overriding national vaccine definitions to facilitate their global experimental program.

April 14, 2025 - IoJ’s Constitutional Appeal Filed

When the government continued stalling and obfuscating, Interest of Justice escalated to Costa Rica's most powerful legal remedy. We filed a Constitutional Protection Appeal (Recurso de Amparo) - the nation's ultimate tool for protecting fundamental rights when government institutions fail in their constitutional duties.

Our demands were comprehensive and non-negotiable. We required immediate access to ALL safety and efficacy data that formed the basis for authorizing these experimental products. We demanded full transparency about every instance where Article 117 "emergency" import provisions were utilized to bypass normal safety protocols. We insisted on complete documentation of indigenous vaccination campaigns, including all materials used to obtain consent from vulnerable populations. Most fundamentally, we demanded a clear explanation of how WHO's redefinition of "vaccine" could possibly supersede Costa Rican national law.

April 25, 2025, Court Orders Government to Respond

The Constitutional Chamber issued an unambiguous judicial order requiring the government to submit a detailed report within 5 working days. This wasn't a polite request or a suggestion - it was a JUDICIAL COMMAND backed by the full authority of Costa Rica's highest constitutional court. The order specifically directed the Ministry of Health and all related agencies to provide comprehensive responses to our questions or face potential criminal penalties for contempt of court.

May 6, 2025, THE SMOKING GUN - Official Non-Compliance

What happened next exposed the entire conspiracy in a way that no amount of investigative journalism could have achieved. The court issued an official "Constancia" - a formal legal certification that serves as irrefutable evidence in Costa Rica's legal system. This document, bearing the official seals and signatures of the Constitutional Chamber, confirmed with clinical precision that the government had completely ignored a direct judicial order.

The language of the Constancia was devastating in its simplicity and finality: "It did not appear that from April 25 to May 5, 2025, the Immunization Coordinator of the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission of the Directorate of Surveillance of Health both from the Ministry of Health have submitted any writing or document, in order to submit the report requested."

English Translation

Original Spanish Version

This wasn't a bureaucratic oversight or administrative delay. This was deliberate, calculated defiance of Costa Rica's highest constitutional authority. But the most damning revelation was yet to come - the head of the vaccination commission who failed to respond, Roberto Arroba Tijerino, wasn't just a Costa Rican health official. He was WHO/PAHO's direct operative, creating a conflict of interest so blatant it bordered on treason against Costa Rican sovereignty.

THE ROBERTO ARROBA TIJERINO SCANDAL! WHO's Man in Costa Rica

Roberto Arroba Tijerino represents everything that's wrong with global health governance in the 21st century. This individual simultaneously serves as the head of Costa Rica's National Vaccination Commission while working directly for WHO/PAHO, creating an unconscionable conflict of interest that explains every aspect of this scandal.

In his role as head of CNVE, Tijerino is supposed to serve Costa Rican citizens, protecting their health and ensuring that only safe, properly tested medical products are administered to the population. But in his parallel role as a WHO/PAHO operative, he's tasked with implementing WHO's global vaccination agenda regardless of local safety concerns or legal requirements. When our questions threatened to expose this dual loyalty, he chose to serve his international masters rather than comply with Costa Rican law.

This is exactly the kind of regulatory capture that allows international organizations to bypass national sovereignty and experiment on populations without proper oversight. Tijerino's refusal to answer critical safety questions wasn't just contempt of court - it was a betrayal of the Costa Rican people he was sworn to protect.

THE INDIGENOUS POPULATION SCANDAL, Cultural Genocide Through Deception

The most heartbreaking and legally explosive aspect of this case involves the systematic targeting of Costa Rica's indigenous populations - the Bribri, Cabécar, and other communities whose traditional territories have been protected by Costa Rican law and international conventions for generations.

Our investigation revealed that PAHO/WHO developed sophisticated "culturally appropriate" materials specifically designed to overcome indigenous communities' natural skepticism about Western medical interventions. These materials were carefully translated into Bribri and Cabécar languages, utilizing traditional communication patterns and cultural symbols to create an appearance of respectful engagement. The campaign employed trusted community leaders as spokespersons, recorded audio messages that incorporated traditional storytelling techniques, and distributed materials that superficially appeared to honor indigenous cultural values.

But here's the SCANDAL that exposes the entire operation: When we demanded documentation of these campaigns through our constitutional appeal, PAHO/WHO refused to provide it. Their silence wasn't accidental - it was calculated concealment of evidence that would prove indigenous communities were systematically deceived about the experimental nature of these products.

The evidence we've compiled suggests that traditional healing practices were deliberately undermined in favor of Western experimental medicine, that community leaders were co-opted into promoting products they weren't given complete information about, and that the concept of informed consent was systematically violated through cultural manipulation techniques specifically designed to exploit indigenous trust in community authority structures.

This represents nothing less than cultural genocide through medical deception - exactly the kind of abuse that the Nuremberg Code was designed to prevent and that international law now recognizes as a crime against humanity when conducted against indigenous populations.

THE LEGAL VICTORY! Constitutional Rights Confirmed

June 2025, Court Rules in Our Favor

The Constitutional Chamber issued a partial ruling in our favor that will reverberate through legal systems worldwide. In language that legal scholars will study for generations, the court declared: "The appeal is partially granted, only in relation to the questions 1 to 19 raised by the appellants... they are ordered to... within five working days, counted from the notification of this judgment, the appellants be provided with the requested information"

This wasn't merely a procedural victory. The court explicitly confirmed that our constitutional right to access public information had been violated, that the government's delays were unreasonable and illegal under Costa Rican law, that they must provide ALL requested safety and efficacy data without further delay, and that criminal penalties may apply for continued non-compliance with constitutional requirements.

The ruling established crucial legal precedents that extend far beyond this individual case. The court affirmed that citizens have an absolute right to know what medical products are being administered to them, that emergency provisions cannot be used to circumvent fundamental transparency requirements, that indigenous populations have enhanced protections that must be scrupulously observed, and that international organization recommendations cannot override national constitutional law.

May 9, 2025, Our Supplemental Brief - Preserving the Record

Interest of Justice filed a supplemental brief that brilliantly accomplished several critical legal objectives while setting the stage for the global accountability process that must inevitably follow.

Our supplemental brief preserved the legal record by establishing that "The judicial acknowledgment of institutional omission constitutes a direct violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in Articles 27 and 48 of the Political Constitution" - language that creates an irrefutable foundation for future criminal prosecutions. We meticulously documented how this violation extends beyond mere administrative failure to constitute a systematic pattern of contempt for constitutional governance.

More strategically, we preserved the legal foundation for future actions by ensuring that this ruling can serve as evidence in "future legal actions, including eventual constitutional challenges, administrative claims, or complaints for disciplinary or criminal liability." This language transforms our victory from an isolated incident into a building block for comprehensive accountability.

Perhaps most importantly, we exposed the broader pattern by explicitly referencing "an upcoming constitutional challenge to dispute the classification and mandate of products labeled as 'COVID-19 vaccines'" - putting the government and international organizations on notice that this case is merely the opening salvo in a comprehensive legal offensive against the global experimental injection program.

Evidence For Better Resolution:supplementary Writing : This Supplementary Writing Is Accepted And Incorporated Into The Case File (dragged) 71.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

------------------------------------------------------------

English Version CONSTITUTIONAL CHAMBER – SUPPLEMENTAL BRIEF (TRANSLATION) To the Honorable Magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice: In light of the ruling issued by this Honorable Chamber on May 6, 2025, confirming that the respondent authorities — including the Immunization Coordinator of the Ministry of Health and the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission (CNVE) — failed to comply with the judicial order to submit a required report, the undersigned respectfully submit this supplemental filing to preserve the procedural record, reaffirm the violation of our constitutional rights, and request a final ruling on the merits. I. On the Need to Preserve the Procedural Record The judicial acknowledgment of institutional omission constitutes a direct violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in Articles 27 and 48 of the Political Constitution, as well as Article 25 of the American Convention on Human Rights, which guarantee the right to access information, a timely response, and effective recourse before judicial authorities. This filing serves to: - Formally acknowledge the declaration of noncompliance by the respondent institutions, - Ensure that the violation of constitutional due process and the principle of legality is fully incorporated into the case record, - Preserve the ability to invoke this ruling as evidence in future legal actions, including possible constitutional challenges, administrative claims, or complaints for disciplinary or criminal liability. II. Request for Final Ruling We respectfully request that this Chamber, in view of the established silence of the public authorities: 1. Issue a formal ruling declaring the violation of the petitioners' fundamental right to a timely and reasoned governmental response, 2. Consider issuing clarifying or corrective measures, even if limited in scope, including new deadlines or referral of the case to appropriate oversight bodies (Office of the Comptroller General, Ombudsman, Public Ethics Prosecutor, etc.).III. Relevance for Future Legal Action The confirmation of this noncompliance is especially relevant in the context of: - An upcoming constitutional challenge to dispute the classification and mandate of products labeled as “COVID-19 vaccines,” - Liability proceedings for institutional omission, where this file will serve as key evidence of the State's failure in scientific and legal oversight. Therefore, we respectfully request: That this supplemental brief be accepted and incorporated into the case file as the formal closure of our petition, confirming the declared violation and preserving the right to pursue further legal action. San José, Costa Rica May 9, 2025 Cordially, Dustin Bryce Xylie Desiree

THE WHO'S DEFINITION FRAUD - How They Legally Redefined "Vaccine"

Our twentieth question exposed perhaps the most audacious aspect of the entire global operation - WHO's systematic redefinition of fundamental medical and legal terms to facilitate their experimental program. The evidence we uncovered reveals a level of legal fraud that staggers even experienced constitutional lawyers.

Costa Rican law contains a clear, scientifically precise definition of vaccine: "Suspension of live, attenuated or inactivated microorganisms, or their fractions, administered by different routes to the individual, with the aim of inducing active, protective immunity." This definition, crafted by Costa Rica's elected representatives and enshrined in national law, reflects centuries of established medical science and legal precedent.

But COVID shots represent something entirely different. These products are mRNA gene therapy that instructs cells to produce spike protein, they are NOT inactivated microorganisms or fractions thereof, they have NOT been proven to induce protective immunity in any scientifically rigorous sense, and they remain experimental products operating under emergency authorization rather than full approval.

When confronted with this fundamental discrepancy, the government's own response was devastating in its admission of fraud. They conceded that "Law 8111 (National Vaccine Law) is from 2001, and in 20 years there has been a great scientific evolution... said definition of vaccine is not updated."

This response constitutes a confession that these products DON'T meet the legal definition of vaccine under Costa Rican law, but that the government chose to call them vaccines anyway based on WHO's illegally broad redefinition that serves international political objectives rather than scientific accuracy or legal precision.

THE SMOKING GUN - Article 117 Emergency Imports

Our investigation into Article 117 revealed the legal mechanism through which this entire fraud was perpetrated against the Costa Rican people. Article 117 of Costa Rica's health law provides a narrow exception allowing the import of "unregistered medicines" during genuine health emergencies, but this provision was systematically abused to circumvent normal safety protocols for experimental products.

The evidence demonstrates that Costa Rica imported these experimental products under Article 117 specifically because they could NOT be approved through normal regulatory channels. This proves several devastating facts: first, that these were never approved as vaccines under Costa Rican law; second, that they were imported as experimental drugs whose safety and efficacy remained unproven; third, that the public was systematically deceived about their legal and medical status; and fourth, that informed consent was impossible because people weren't told the truth about what they were receiving.

The systematic abuse of Article 117 represents a fundamental violation of the principle that emergency powers cannot be used to suspend constitutional rights or circumvent fundamental legal protections. By importing experimental products under emergency provisions while publicly representing them as approved vaccines, the government created a legal fiction that violated every principle of informed consent and constitutional governance.

WHAT THIS VICTORY MEANS FOR THE WORLD!

This case represents far more than a victory for transparency in Costa Rica. Our success has exposed the global framework that WHO and compliant national governments used to bypass informed consent and experiment on populations worldwide, creating legal precedents that will enable accountability efforts in every nation where similar fraud was perpetrated.

Our victory proves that constitutional rights still matter even in the face of coordinated global pressure. When citizens understand their rights and pursue them through proper legal channels, even the most powerful international organizations can be held accountable for violations of national law and constitutional principles.

We've demonstrated that WHO overreach is illegal under established principles of national sovereignty and constitutional law. International organizations cannot simply redefine legal terms to suit their political agendas, and national courts retain both the authority and the obligation to protect their citizens from international overreach that violates fundamental rights.

Our documentation of indigenous rights violations establishes actionable legal precedents that can be used worldwide. The systematic targeting of indigenous populations with experimental medical products constitutes a serious human rights violation that courts are both willing and able to address when presented with proper evidence and legal arguments.

We've proven that government non-compliance with constitutional requirements has real consequences. Officials who ignore court orders and violate constitutional rights face potential criminal prosecution, and our case establishes the legal framework for pursuing such prosecutions.

Most fundamentally, we've demonstrated that the truth always emerges when persistent legal pressure is combined with proper documentation. No matter how powerful the institutions involved or how sophisticated their cover-up efforts, constitutional law provides remedies for citizens who understand how to use them effectively.

THE DAMNING EVIDENCE SPEAKS FOR ITSELF

The documentary evidence compiled in this case paints a damning picture of systematic deception that no amount of political spin can explain away. We possess official government emails showing deliberate evasion and attempts to shift responsibility to avoid accountability. Our files contain court certifications that provide irrefutable proof of institutional non-compliance with direct judicial orders. We've documented legal responses that constitute admissions that these products don't meet the established legal definitions of vaccines under Costa Rican law.

Perhaps most importantly, we've obtained WHO guidelines that reveal the sophisticated techniques used to manipulate indigenous communities into accepting experimental medical interventions, along with constitutional court rulings that confirm systematic violations of fundamental rights. This isn't conspiracy theory or speculation - this is documented fact that will stand up in any court of law worldwide.

NEXT STEPS! Global Justice is Coming!!!

Interest of Justice isn't stopping with this victory in Costa Rica. Our success here is just the beginning of a global legal offensive designed to hold accountable every institution and individual involved in the systematic violation of informed consent and constitutional rights during the COVID era.

Our upcoming cases will address criminal prosecution of officials who violated the Nuremberg Code by conducting medical experiments without informed consent. We're preparing nullification challenges against WHO pandemic agreements that violate national sovereignty and constitutional law. We're developing compensation mechanisms for victims of experimental injection campaigns who were deceived about the nature of what they were receiving.

We're working to establish enhanced protections for indigenous populations that will prevent future medical experiments disguised as public health interventions. Most comprehensively, we're building the legal framework for systematic accountability for the regulatory capture that allowed international organizations to override national law and constitutional protections.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

This victory was achieved by IoJ’s dedicated Co-Founders working with minimal resources against the entire global health establishment. The implications for what could be accomplished with proper support are staggering, and the window of opportunity for global accountability may not remain open indefinitely.

The fight for informed consent, constitutional rights, and protection of indigenous populations requires ongoing support. Every person who shares this article increases public awareness of what's possible when citizens understand and exercise their constitutional rights. Every new subscriber to our updates creates a larger constituency for constitutional accountability and legal transparency.

Most critically, legal battles against global institutions require significant resources for court fees, expert witnesses, document translation, and the countless procedural requirements that determine success or failure in constitutional litigation. The global health establishment has unlimited resources to defend their experimental programs - justice requires that citizens have the resources to challenge them effectively.

CONCLUSION! IOJ Succeeds Once Again!

This case proves that determined individuals armed with constitutional law and accurate documentation can still take on the most powerful institutions in the world and achieve concrete victories for human rights and legal accountability.

The Costa Rican government thought they could ignore our questions and wait for public attention to move elsewhere. WHO thought their operative Roberto Tijerino could stonewall constitutional processes indefinitely without consequences. They assumed indigenous populations would never have effective advocates who understood both constitutional law and international human rights protections.

They were catastrophically wrong about all of it.

The Constitutional Chamber of Costa Rica has confirmed what we knew from the beginning: Citizens have the absolute right to know what's being injected into their bodies. Indigenous populations have enhanced rights to real informed consent that cannot be violated through cultural manipulation. National sovereignty and constitutional law matter more than WHO mandates or international political pressure.

This victory represents far more than a single legal case in a small Central American nation. It's proof that constitutional law still provides effective remedies for systematic violations of human rights, that international organizations can be held accountable when they violate national sovereignty, and that strategic litigation can expose the truth about experimental programs even when defended by the most powerful global institutions.

Global justice for the COVID crimes is coming, and Interest of Justice will continue leading the charge until every responsible institution and individual faces accountability under law. Constitutional law conquers global tyranny when citizens understand and exercise their rights, and our victory in Costa Rica proves that justice remains achievable for those willing to fight for it.

