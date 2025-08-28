Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

eileen
3d

Not impressed. They are still going after the elderly and having them believe that c0vid is something that it isnt. If the elderly die from the jab they will likely have a co morbidity they will blame it on.

Pirate Studebaker
3d

This is a sleight of hand trick. The kind any second rate magician performs.

They are cancelling the current vaccines and contracts because Project Stargate is taking over production of vaccines in a public/private partnership that was announced by Trump on his first day in office and explained by Larry Ellison.

The old vaccines have outlived their purpose and Kennedy, et al, are serving theirs by inspiring false confidence and trust for future mRNA and saRNA injections to come.

Let's not be groomed like schoolchildren by men in white vans lurking at the playground offering free candy.

Let's be adults with memories and critical thinking skills above those of a fruit fly. Pleez....

God Bless.

