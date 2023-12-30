You can now watch the video recording of yesterdays bad ass symposium about EXIT THE W.H.O.!

Link to Vaxxchoice Symposium

Todd Callender, Lisa McGee and Dr. Ana Mihalcea were MC’s for this informative event and discussion with many actionable items that we hope you all take action on.

Todd and Lisa shared important documents showing how Nanotechnology has been weaponized for the Transhumanist Agenda.

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Dr Rima Laibow spoke about the current bills in Congress and the genocidal psychopathic agenda - listen to a passionate long time freedom warrior and nefarious agenda whistleblower.

James Roguski explained the important upcoming events regarding International Health regulations which have a good possibility of failing to be completed by January 27 2024 (the deadline according to article 55 that mandates draft IHR amendments must be provided in four months of the World Health Assembly in May )and why it is important to share this information with everyone you know.

The Interest of Justice team updated about trying to thwart the GPW14 WHO’s first round of financing for 11.5 billion dollars efforts by inviting all and everyone to attend the WHO GPW14 CSO and youth consultation scheduled for January 12, 2024. - SAVE THE DATE!- We will send you all of the information to attend after the new year when we receive the meeting link and associated documents from the WHO:p

Thursday December 28, 2023 Ioj Slides Symposium Clouthub Vaxxchoice Compressed 1.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download our slideshow about how the GPW14 is a bigger threat than the IHR amendments and the Pandemic treaty at the WHA77 in May.

Please see IoJ’s slideshow posted at the bottom of this page

Dr. Ana Mihalcea spoke about how nanotechnology is an essential part of the United Nations sustainable goals, and the nanotechnological platform for world dominance and control.

David Meiswinkle Esq updated us on legal actions from grand Jury Petitions in the United States to investigate Crimes Against Humanity through National ARM and how to build our own parallel society.

Dr Sansone asked for everyone to make their Ban the Jabs video:

Lt Col Dr Pete Chamber spoke about this warfare as well as the situation at the border.

This is imperative information, please share everywhere!

IoJ’s Slideshow from the Symposium December 29, 2023 on CloutHub/VaxxChoice:

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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