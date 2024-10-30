The Case That Could Change the World

Nuremberg Hearing ORDERED By President & Health Minister

This is a landmark legal battle with the power to reshape global health policy, delist WHO’s dangerous experimental COVID products, and protect human rights on a global scale.

Our hearing is very UNIQUE - We aim to settle IOJ’s INTERNATIONAL disputes against WHO & countries to stop the non vax EXPERIMENTS on the genome…

Dr. Michael Yeadon’s groundbreaking legal case with Interest of Justice, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay and others, the only one with the potential to force countries to cooperate with each other to delist the WHO’s Emergency Use Listings for PCR tests and COVID vaccines on a global scale, and hold WHO responsible, is poised to reshape the future of public health.

The Case That Could Change the World… If we can JUST get it funded…

On the brink of success with a Nuremberg Hearing ORDERED by TOP government officials, and yet failure for lack of funds at same time!

With the legal expertise of the Interest of Justice team, world class experts and a unique legal strategy using Private International Law, this historic international law case challenges the legality of WHO & Countries unproven medical experimentation and genome risks associated with the COVID response on a global scale.

On the Brink of a Breakthrough: This Global Case With IOJ, Dr. Yeadon & Sasha Latypova Needs Your Help to Cross the Finish Line

Once again, we’re reaching out because this moment is truly urgent.

Costa Rica has already taken a courageous stand, agreeing to give us a November 11, 2024 hearing to formally challenge and potentially delist WHO's Emergency Use Listings (EUL) for COVID vaccines and PCR tests. If successful, this action will set a precedent for all countries to halt harmful authorizations, mandate cessation, and start reparations. This would mark a monumental shift in international policy—one that could echo worldwide. This Private International Law case has the potential to become the only action capable of protecting the international community from unchecked mandates and experimental measures- forcing all States to bring the serious breaches to an end—a role only typically entrusted to the UN. Yet, unlike the UN, we rely solely on the support of people who care about human rights, transparency, and justice. This is a chance to create a foundation for genuine change, informed by the truth.

The Interest of Justice Team

For those who read the following post with yesterdays message and are reaching out to IOJ to help every donation - please know from our hearts to yours - small and large, each donation is LITERALLY making a real difference!

The countries violated Nuremberg Code because WHO Authorized the covid [non]vaccine and DEFRAUDED the countries that its “safe and effective” not research.

