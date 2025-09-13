FINAL COUNTDOWN: WHO & Most countries meet Monday 15-19 for PABS!

We've been thinking a lot lately about how easily we can all feel disconnected from the international agreements that our governments sign on our behalf.

There's something almost abstract about these negotiations happening in Geneva or New York—until suddenly we wake up to find our countries bound by commitments we never really had a chance to examine or discuss.

The upcoming WHO Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing framework negotiations, scheduled for September 15-19, 2025, present one of those moments where citizen engagement actually matters. Not because we need to stop international cooperation, quite the opposite. It's because meaningful international cooperation should strengthen rather than circumvent our democratic institutions.

We've spent considerable time reviewing the proposed PABS framework, and frankly, there are aspects that give us pause. Not from an anti-globalization perspective, but from a democratic governance standpoint. When international agreements create binding obligations that could potentially override national regulatory decisions, we're talking about fundamental questions of sovereignty and constitutional process that deserve broader discussion.

The framework would require pharmaceutical manufacturers to contribute twenty percent of their production during declared health emergencies, with WHO officials having authority to determine when such requirements are activated. While the public health rationale is understandable, the implementation mechanism raises questions about democratic oversight. These operations would occur through private contracts between WHO and manufacturers, limiting opportunities for public scrutiny or parliamentary review.

What concerns IoJ most is the potential for emergency activation mechanisms to bypass established domestic legislation and decision-making processes. Our national regulatory authorities traditionally maintain independence in evaluating medical products for their specific populations. When international treaty obligations constrain that independence, we're essentially trading democratic accountability for administrative efficiency.

This isn't about opposing cooperation during health emergencies. It's about ensuring that such cooperation occurs through transparent, democratically accountable processes that respect constitutional governance principles.

The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties is quite clear about requirements for legitimate treaty formation, including compliance with internal constitutional law and protection against fundamental violations of international legal norms.

We've prepared a diplomatic letter below that you can copy and send to your governments that raises these serious concerns in professional terms appropriate for YOUR governments urgent consideration. Please take action if able to do so!

The letter focuses on procedural questions rather than partisan political positions. It asks for extended consultation periods, enhanced transparency measures, constitutional compliance review, and clear mechanisms for democratic oversight. These seem like reasonable requests that any government should welcome.

Here's what IoJ thinks we can do as engaged citizens. First,

download the diplomatic correspondence we've prepared and review it carefully. It's written in formal diplomatic language because that's what gets taken seriously in government circles.

Get your copy below NOW (look for the red arrow and download your copy) and send it immediately, then follow up and call, email, pester - BE THE PERSISTENCE!!!

You can easily identify your appropriate government contacts—your Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health are the primary recipients, though your local parliamentary representatives should also be informed.

The key is professional, respectful communication.

Government offices receive countless emails daily, but thoughtful correspondence that demonstrates genuine civic engagement stands out.

Attach the diplomatic letter as a PDF and copy and paste the brief, courteous cover message IoJ made everyone posted below this message explaining your concerns about democratic oversight of international health agreements.

Timing matters here. The September 15-19 PABS (Pandemic Treaty) final negotiations represent a critical window for citizen input. Once international agreements are finalized, opportunities for meaningful influence become severely limited. Public participation is most effective during policy formation, not after diplomatic consensus has solidified.

IoJ wants to emphasize that this isn't about stopping these negotiations or opposing international health cooperation. It's about maintaining the principle that citizens should have meaningful input into agreements that affect them. Whether you share my specific concerns about this framework or simply believe in robust democratic oversight of international commitments, your participation strengthens our democratic institutions.

Professional citizen engagement has real impact. Government officials need to know that constituents are paying attention to complex international negotiations, not just domestic political theater. When citizens demonstrate informed interest in governance processes, it encourages more transparent and accountable decision-making.

Your government works for you, but they can't represent your interests if they don't know you're paying attention. The diplomatic letter provides a vehicle for expressing legitimate governance concerns in language that government officials take seriously.

Democracy requires active participation, not just during elections but throughout the policy-making process. International agreements that create binding obligations affecting national policy deserve the same democratic scrutiny we expect for domestic legislation. This is our opportunity to ensure that democratic principles remain central to how our governments engage with international institutions.

Download the diplomatic correspondence located below, identify your government contacts, and add your voice to this important conversation about democratic governance and international cooperation.

The strength of our public institutions depends on citizens who care enough to engage professionally and persistently with the complex challenges of modern governance.

Calling All Activists! Stop WHO Power Grab! Download, Sign and Share!

They are at last steps, Treaty is adopted and awaiting PABS AGREEMENT. Help stop them!

Email the GLOBAL STOP PABS LETTER and/or send it in the mail to your National Ministry of Foreign and political affairs and Ministries of Health!

Professional, respectful communication carries more weight than emotional appeals. Focus on procedural and governance concerns to ensure your voice is heard effectively.

COPY and PASTE the verbiage below into your email as your EMAIL BODY (Cover Letter):

Your Excellencies, We respectfully request your attention to the attached diplomatic correspondence regarding the World Health Organization's Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) framework, scheduled for final negotiations September 15-19, 2025. The attached scholarly analysis presents substantive concerns regarding constitutional governance, democratic accountability, and international law implications that merit consideration during the upcoming negotiations. We would be honored by your review of these important matters and remain available for any clarification or further discussion you may require. Respectfully, [Your name/organization]

ATTACHMENT: Diplomatic Correspondence (PDF)

HERE’S THE ATTACHED DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENCE LETTER BELOW

We wrote it for you! Translate it into your language thats needed too!

DOWNLOAD AND SEND NOW! Global Demand To Halt Pathogen Access And Benefit Sharing Framework 80.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TO: Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Ministries of Health

FROM: [Sender Organization/Citizens Group]

DATE: [Date]

RE: Analysis and Concerns Regarding the WHO Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Framework

Your Excellencies,

We respectfully submit this analysis and diplomatic communication to express substantive concerns regarding the World Health Organization's Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) framework, currently scheduled for final negotiations from September 15-19, 2025. Our observations arise from careful examination of the proposed framework's implications for international governance, constitutional law, and democratic accountability.

Analysis of the Proposed Framework

The PABS framework represents a significant expansion of international health governance mechanisms that would establish binding obligations requiring pharmaceutical manufacturers to contribute twenty percent of their production during declared health emergencies. This system would grant the World Health Organization centralized authority to determine when such emergency requirements are activated, creating a framework that could potentially override national regulatory decisions through international treaty obligations.

While international cooperation in health emergencies serves legitimate public health objectives, the proposed structure raises fundamental questions about the balance between global coordination and national sovereignty. The binding nature of these obligations may conflict with established constitutional requirements for legislative oversight of international agreements, particularly in democratic systems where parliamentary bodies maintain constitutional responsibilities for evaluating treaty commitments that affect domestic policy.

Our analysis reveals several areas where the proposed framework may not adequately address established principles of democratic governance and international law. The implementation mechanism, which would operate through private contracts between the WHO and pharmaceutical manufacturers, appears to limit opportunities for public scrutiny and parliamentary oversight. This structure raises questions about whether affected populations and their elected representatives will have adequate means to monitor and evaluate the framework's implementation.

Furthermore, the emergency activation mechanisms embedded within the framework could potentially circumvent established domestic decision-making processes. National regulatory authorities, which traditionally maintain independence in evaluating medical products for their specific populations, may find their discretionary authority constrained by binding international obligations. This tension between international coordination and national regulatory independence merits careful consideration, particularly given the diversity of constitutional systems and regulatory frameworks among potential signatory states.

The timeline between negotiation completion and ratification also raises procedural concerns. Democratic review processes require adequate time and comprehensive information to evaluate complex international agreements. The current schedule may not provide sufficient opportunity for the thorough constitutional review and public consultation that such agreements typically require.

International Law and Constitutional Compatibility

From the perspective of established international law principles, several aspects of the proposed framework warrant careful examination. The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties establishes clear requirements for legitimate treaty formation, including good faith performance of obligations, compliance with internal constitutional law, and protection against violations of fundamental international legal norms.

The interaction between emergency activation mechanisms and national constitutional processes presents particular challenges. Democratic constitutions typically require that international agreements undergo proper legislative review, and emergency provisions generally cannot be used to circumvent these fundamental governance requirements. The framework's structure may create tensions with these established constitutional principles, particularly in systems where separation of powers and legislative oversight constitute core democratic safeguards.

Additionally, questions arise about the adequacy of stakeholder consultation during the negotiation process. Effective treaty formation requires meaningful participation from affected parties and civil society organizations. The apparent limitations in transparent consultation processes raise concerns about whether the framework reflects sufficient input from diverse stakeholders who would be affected by its implementation.

Recommendations for Constructive Engagement

Given these substantive concerns, we respectfully recommend several measures that could strengthen the framework's compatibility with established governance principles. An extended consultation period would ensure adequate democratic review and meaningful public input, while enhanced transparency measures regarding implementation mechanisms and oversight procedures would facilitate proper evaluation by legislative bodies.

Constitutional compliance review represents another critical consideration. Each potential signatory state should have adequate opportunity to assess the framework's compatibility with its national governance structure and constitutional requirements. This process cannot be rushed without undermining the legitimacy of the resulting international obligations.

The framework would also benefit from explicit safeguards for national sovereignty in health emergency decision-making, along with clear mechanisms for democratic oversight of international health agreements. These provisions would help ensure that international cooperation enhances rather than undermines democratic governance principles.

While recognizing the legitimate objectives underlying international health cooperation, we believe the concerns outlined above merit serious consideration during the upcoming negotiations. The challenge lies in developing frameworks that effectively coordinate international responses to health emergencies while preserving the democratic accountability, constitutional governance, and national sovereignty that form the foundation of legitimate governmental authority.

We respectfully urge your consideration of these substantive issues and welcome the opportunity for constructive dialogue on these important matters. The complexity of balancing international cooperation with democratic governance requires careful deliberation and broad consultation to ensure that resulting agreements serve both public health objectives and the principles of legitimate governmental authority that democratic societies require.

We remain available for further scholarly discussion and analysis of these critical issues affecting international governance and public health policy.

Respectfully submitted,

[Signature block]

[Organization/Group name, if any]

[Contact information]

If you haven’t signed the GLOBAL DEMAND to the WHO to Stop PABS (The Treaty), please do so and share

This is another easy way to take action. Please do BOTH actions if able!

https://suethewho.org/stoppabs

Here’s what the Demand above says to WHO & Countries:

Greetings, Member States and the World Health Organization

The Original Demand sending in real time currently to the WHO and the United Nations

FORMAL DEMAND TO HALT PATHOGEN ACCESS AND BENEFIT SHARING FRAMEWORK TO: Member States of the World Health Organization and National Constitutional Authorities Worldwide

FROM: Citizens and Legal Stakeholders Defending Constitutional Governance and Human Rights

RE: Constitutional and International Law Objections to WHO Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Framework

URGENT STATEMENT OF OPPOSITION We, the undersigned citizens, submit this formal petition/demand opposing the World Health Organization's Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing framework, scheduled for final negotiations September 15-19, 2025. This framework seeks to make systematic violations of constitutional governance and international law permanent through binding international treaty obligations. The timing is critical. Recent events expose fundamental contradictions in current medical governance. On August 27, 2025, the United States Department of Health and Human Services withdrew mRNA product recommendations for healthy populations while maintaining identical interventions for vulnerable populations. This contradiction reveals that authorities understand these interventions cause harm while systematically misrepresenting their experimental nature to circumvent constitutional requirements for informed consent. September 15-19, 2025 represents the final window to prevent these systematic violations from becoming permanently legal worldwide. WHAT THE PABS FRAMEWORK ACTUALLY DOES The PABS framework institutionalizes through binding international treaty the very experimental medical programs that are failing under constitutional scrutiny worldwide: • Mandatory Corporate Contributions: Requires pharmaceutical manufacturers to contribute "20 percent of their production of medical countermeasures" to WHO during declared emergencies • WHO Emergency Authority: Grants WHO officials unilateral authority to determine when "pathogen emergencies" justify mandatory contribution requirements, overriding national regulatory determinations • Constitutional Override: Creates binding international obligations that prevent national authorities from protecting their citizens when they determine experimental interventions present unacceptable risks The fundamental problem: When competent national authorities determine experimental medical interventions are unsafe (as the United States has for healthy populations), PABS treaty obligations would prevent such determinations from affecting global distribution, systematically undermining national sovereignty and constitutional governance. WHY PABS VIOLATES ESTABLISHED LAW Nuremberg Code Violations Current experimental medical frameworks systematically violate international law through coordinated deception designed to circumvent informed consent requirements. Regulatory authorities characterize experimental gene therapy products as "vaccines" to avoid informing recipients of their participation in ongoing clinical investigations. Citizens were not told they were participating in clinical trials with unknown long-term effects, receiving experimental genetic modification technologies, or experiencing unprecedented mechanisms of cellular production of pathogenic proteins. Institutional Incapacity When confronted with judicial orders requiring evidence to support experimental medical programs, health authorities have systematically defaulted rather than providing evidence. In Costa Rica, neither health authorities nor the World Health Organization could provide safety evidence when subjected to constitutional due process requirements, resulting in complete administrative default extending beyond three months. Treaty Formation Impossibilities The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties establishes that states cannot be bound by treaties violating internal constitutional law or procured through systematic deception. The systematic misrepresentation of experimental gene therapy interventions as traditional vaccines to circumvent informed consent requirements establishes fraud underlying proposed treaty formation. DOCUMENTED EVIDENCE OF CONSTITUTIONAL FAILURES Legal proceedings across multiple countries demonstrate a consistent pattern: regulatory authorities cannot defend experimental medical programs when subjected to constitutional due process requirements. Diagnostic Fraud: The Corman-Drosten protocol underlying WHO's PCR diagnostic methodologies was published and accepted within 24 hours despite fundamental scientific flaws, including absence of proper validation. This expedited approval enabled global implementation of invalid testing protocols that created false justification for experimental medical interventions. Systematic Informed Consent Violations: Documentary evidence reveals systematic withholding of information regarding the experimental nature of interventions, unknown biodistribution patterns, DNA contamination exceeding regulatory safety thresholds, and unprecedented cellular modification mechanisms. WHO Institutional Defaults: When judicial proceedings required WHO officials to provide evidence supporting their authority, they defaulted rather than defending their position under legal scrutiny, demonstrating fundamental incapacity to create binding legal obligations regarding experimental medical interventions. Lack of Transparency in Implementation: PABS operations will be conducted through private contracts between WHO and manufacturers that will not be subject to public scrutiny or stakeholder oversight, despite being funded through mandatory corporate contributions and affecting global health policy. This lack of transparency prevents democratic oversight of international agreements affecting national populations. CONSTITUTIONAL DEMANDS FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION Based on comprehensive evidence of constitutional violations and international law breaches, we demand immediate governmental action: 1. Immediate Suspension of PABS Negotiations pending constitutional compliance review and resolution of fundamental authority disputes currently under judicial review. 2. Implementation of Transparent Informed Consent Requirements meeting established international standards, including mandatory disclosure that current products are investigational with unknown long-term effects. 3. Judicial Review of Constitutional Questions raised by international health governance frameworks that systematically bypass national constitutional protections through emergency declarations and treaty obligations. 4. Protection of National Sovereignty through refusal to participate in international agreements that violate constitutional requirements for legitimate governmental authority and individual rights protection. THE FUNDAMENTAL CHOICE BEFORE GOVERNMENTS The PABS framework presents governments with a fundamental choice between constitutional governance operating through established legal processes that protect individual rights and national sovereignty, versus international bureaucratic authority that systematically circumvents such protections through treaty obligations designed to avoid constitutional accountability. This choice determines whether emergency declarations can permanently suspend constitutional protections, whether experimental medical interventions can be conducted without informed consent, and whether international agreements can override national sovereignty through mechanisms specifically designed to circumvent legitimate governmental oversight. LEGAL AUTHORITIES PREVENTING TREATY FORMATION Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties: Articles 26, 46, 48, and 53 establish requirements for good faith performance, internal law compliance, fraud prevention, and fundamental international law norm protection that PABS systematically violates. International Human Rights Obligations: International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Article 7, Nuremberg Code, and Helsinki Declaration establish binding prohibitions on non-consensual medical experimentation that PABS would institutionalize. WHO Constitutional Framework: WHO's own constitutional requirements for organizational independence are violated through systematic integration with private pharmaceutical companies, creating conflicts where commercial interests override public health considerations. CONCLUSION AND FORMAL CITIZEN DEMAND We respectfully submit that documented constitutional defects and international law violations underlying the PABS framework render its implementation legally impossible within constitutional governance systems and fundamentally incompatible with established international law principles governing legitimate governmental authority and human rights protection. The September 15-19, 2025 PABS negotiations represent the final opportunity for constitutional enforcement before diplomatic consensus solidifies into binding international obligations that violate national sovereignty and individual rights protections. Through this formal petition, we establish documented public opposition to permanent institutionalization of human experimentation through international treaty obligations, providing governmental officials with clear citizen mandate for constitutional compliance and principled resistance to international pressure for treaty participation. We, the undersigned citizens, formally demand that our governments suspend participation in PABS negotiations and resist international treaty obligations that systematically violate established constitutional principles governing human experimentation, informed consent, and individual rights protection. CITIZEN SIGNATURES AND FORMAL SUBMISSION This petition represents citizen opposition to systematic violations of constitutional governance and international law. Citizens worldwide have the constitutional right to demand that their governments comply with established legal principles governing legitimate authority and human rights protection. Submitted on behalf of citizens worldwide demanding constitutional compliance and resistance to international treaty obligations that violate fundamental human rights and national sovereignty protections. This correspondence is submitted in the spirit of scholarly inquiry and constructive engagement on matters of international governance, constitutional law, and public health policy.

We JUST won to corner WHO but need to sue in another court to enforce Nuremberg Code!

