The VP sounds like she went through the EXACT runaround IoJ did from the judiciary and prosecutor not doing their job…

Good news is she ain’t taking no crap and is cleaning the swamp.

Prosecutors Ignore Health Care Murder, but prosecutes nonsense charges against President & Health Minister instead.

President calls out the BS selective prosecution & selective justice. We agree.

President Chaves & VP Mary Munive Fight Back!

While the Attorney General (who sucks & doesn’t do anything), Carlo Diaz, raids the Ministry of Health for alleged evidence of a plot by President Rodrigo Chaves against Grupo Nación and its Parque Viva (which the Health Minister and President say they simply shut down invalid permits), Vice President and Minister of Health, Mary Munive, highlights worrying signs of corruption, embezzlement, negligence, sexual abuse, and even manslaughter within the National Council of the Elderly (CONAPAM).

VP & Health Minister Mary Munive revealed that two years ago, she approached the Attorney General with these concerns, but he ignored her, showing negligence.

I spoke to the prosecutor again directly and told him not to make me lose faith in judicial power. I need you to do something. See what's happening. Help us help this vulnerable population. - VP Mary Munive

The government filed another criminal complaint regarding serious irregularities in CONAPAM between 2016 and 2021, including unsanitary conditions and abuse of the elderly.

Despite complaints, CONAPAM allegedly did not investigate. Outsourcing services irregularly led to an elderly person's death during a transfer. The government is committed to ensuring the well-being of seniors.

VP Munive expressed frustration over 21 months of inaction despite repeated complaints to the Attorney General. Alleged acts include embezzlement, misuse of state resources, and manslaughter. Despite evidence, no action has been taken.

The government used the Presidents administrative power to transfer CONAPAM to the Ministry of Health for better oversight.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General focuses on investigating President Chaves and others for allegedly creating a criminal syndicate to close Parque Viva, a claim Chaves calls absurd. Both the President and Vice President criticize the prosecution's priorities and emphasize the government's duty to protect citizens' health and safety.

Full Transcript

President, the following is a topic more delicate than in other administrations. They kicked the ball; that's why this government is characterized by attending directly to this type of situation. Mrs. Mari Munive, Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Health, accompanies us to give Costa Ricans a full report on what is happening in the National Council of the Elderly, known as CONAPAM. But first, let's look at the following:

The government of the Republic filed a criminal complaint on Tuesday in the face of a series of serious irregularities presented in the National Council of the Adult Person. The events occurred between 2016 and 2021, according to the preliminary investigation ordered by the President of the Republic. Among the more serious issues are unsanitary conditions of some centers and abuse of older adults. There are even cases of investigated sexual abuse. The most delicate thing is that despite having complaints, CONAPAM allegedly did not investigate. The government also identified that some centers outsourced services irregularly, sending older adults to places that did not have permits or conditions suitable for dignified treatment. As a result, an older adult unfortunately died during a transfer.

With this complaint and other measures already being implemented, the government ratifies its commitment to ensure the well-being of our seniors.

President and general population, for 21 months, I have been silent about this. For 21 months, I have been going through this great pain, and for 21 months, I have generated the expectation that some justice will be done and the law applied.

In December 2022, I realized once again the priorities of some powers of the Republic. Just today, but there are only three of which one. Now, I'm going to explain about yesterday. It was presented as the video said, one complaint following a request generated by you, Mr. President, to verify irregularities in CONAPAM for a long time. This research is not the first presented before the Public Ministry, Mr. President. No, it is the second, and it is the third presented to the Public Prosecutor's Office for reasons linked to alleged irregular facts.

From 2022, you entrusted me to direct politically to the social sector, and I accompanied one of the entities attached to the presidency, like CONAPAM. Certain irregularities were assessed, and the previous director was removed. The new Director, Emilia Mora, presents the denunciation of this outsourcing of services where homes received benefits because they were auditable and complied with suitable requirements. They outsourced these services, and we realized at a time when one supposedly had more than 300 elderly people and received benefits of more than 2.5 billion colones. Well, how did he come to be audited? Surprise, as you indicated to us, Mr. President. We realized there were less than 10 people when there should have been more than 300.

They quickly began to call all these outsourced homes, and in one of those transfers, an elderly person died. Not only that, but several older adults were assessed in deplorable conditions. Here is where, Mr. President, with the pain of my soul and above all to verify and see the proof, the photos, and what had happened, I went directly to the Attorney General. Please talk to Don Carlo and tell him we need to do something about this. We cannot generate structural modifications and improvements to support the older adult population if this is happening from within. Please help us.

The first time I went was December 12, 2020, and it never goes away. Almost two years, 21 months ago, boss, I had a great time that December, but it did not stop there because other things started to come out. In April 2023, I again turned to the prosecutor's office and put before the Ministry again to expand the complaint. I spoke to the prosecutor again directly and told him not to make me lose faith in judicial power. I need you to do something. See what's happening. Help us help this vulnerable population.

Alleged acts were embezzlement, diversion of state resources, prevarication by public officials, authorizations that did not correspond, embezzlement of funds, and a manslaughter—a death of a person abandoned where it was ordered to the government to take care of it and above all to the institution formed for that protection.

This is where I tell you the priorities of the powers of the Republic. Today, we were raided to search with the prosecutor general and five senior magistrates a pile of papers at the Ministry level health, but something that allegedly could be a homicide is sleeping the sleep of the righteous.

For 21 months, boss, okay, good. So, I appreciate the passion and love for older adults and children of Costa Rica that you and the population in general have. The first complaint you make today is here. We have 21 months of having filed a complaint about CONAPAM and the abuses that exist, even the death by negligent homicide allegedly. Okay, no action has been taken. You repeated the complaint that the judiciary has not done anything. Then this is the first complaint. Now, what are we going to do, minister?

Madam Minister, from December 2022, corrections were made in the administrative part. Improvements have been made, but certain things continued, and a new, different addressing is required. That's where you delegate this third hat to me as president of the National Council of the Elderly Person.

Now, from this governing board, we will take administrative action.

Second, we already have this bill, ladies and gentlemen. CONAPAM cannot remain attached to the presidency of the Republic. There is research where since 2016, there are alleged irregularities until 2021, which was presented to the public ministry and administratively we are evolving at the board table. But again, because it cannot be adrift, an institution with such importance for such an important population in the country, the bill is being presented today to transfer the National Council of the Elderly Person to the Ministry of Health as one more member to be able to hug and also be able to look at him with a watchful eye.

To be clear, the government cannot change the law. There is a bill to fix CONAPAM in the judiciary in power. This legislative, the judicial power shines for its absence before or by its actions before the complaints you have made repeatedly. Very well, ministers, thank you. Today, they raided the Ministry of Health, the Attorney General, because the Attorney General told the Third Chamber, which is the Supreme Court of the matter penalty, that I, Rodrigo Chavez, had created a kind of criminal syndicate. That is what Don Carlos Diaz says in his argument before the third chamber to close Parque Viva. It was worth investigating the server of you, the leader of the band, the director of firefighters, the traffic director, the minister of public works and transport of that time, and many entities because they had fallen into a game that is, according to them, to close Parque Viva for reasons different from public well-being. That is absurd.

In addition to being one more example of the institutionality in this case of the prosecution and the third chamber, President Patricia Solano being people who captured those institutions to try to harm the government, try to harass, arm, and try to shut up. That's what they are doing because I would have celebrated that the attorney general had taken action in this case of CONAPAM, where resources were obviously stolen.

Public would have celebrated that they already would have questioned Jimena Rueda, who sent or called me murdered, would have celebrated that they already would have taken the Aldesa case to trial where they stole, apparently, or diverted millions, hundreds of millions of dollars per track, so many things, but you don't have to do one investigation authorized by the chamber third to see how it was that I led a criminal group that these people I just mentioned for affect Parque Viva and the nation to me.

I was delighted to see that these raids would have been of that the prosecution got its act together to see how it was that Parque Viva obtained building permits, operation, etc., the municipality of the grandmother and other state entities in previous governments that all lights were illegal.

Chaves discreetly disses WEF's impunity

Is that the nation truth, and the nation still has tentacles deep with these institutions? Why did the prosecution not investigate the tried of this Carlos Alvarado [WEF's YOUNGEST & most corrupt YGL ever - IOJ] and the group I don't know [WEF] who signed the group La Nación that signed an agreement to build them a branch of the railway electric to the Parque Viva for benefit them directly as well that the owners of the free zone of Coyol at the tiny cost of 150,000 millions of us?

No, we are not even trying to do nothing but comply with the Constitution Policy of protecting life of the health of Costa Ricans is an obligation of government.

Here I say to Mrs. Patricia Solano that here are open the doors, come investigate this and in any other case, my duty as President of the Republic is to defend it to you, compatriot. I have 5.2 million bosses. There are others that have a very large amount reduced number of bosses but very powerful and act to benefit those bosses. You deposited your trust in me, and that action of the Parque Viva, they say, Ah, it's that Chavez in the campaign.

He said that the nation and has had conflicts with them for supposed, but from there to fight a neighbor to kill him for fighting with a neighbor on issues I believe in to be right, from there to say that we acted criminally with this Parque Viva is absurd.

That is not a whim for us. The complaints and reports came in technicians go what the management says General of the Public Force of Alajuela. Based on the above, an opinion is issued technician concluding that indeed there is an impact to the detriment of police service in the perimeter immediate Parque Viva when it is they carry out activities of a character massive says the Ministry of Health in accordance with the principle precautionary measure is temporarily suspended sanitary permit for the operation of the Parque Viva, says the fire department. There are several communities like Rincón, little Rincon Herrera, very very very central, just like their own living park facilities that are could see affected because time of response fire units enta considerably when there are events massive in this place.

No, I'm not saying it, Carlo, you have the documents. Yes, you believe that there is a conspiracy to doing that is totally wrong. There are technical documents of people honest as firefighters, management transit, etc., and that you now he says that he is in your protection La Nación group. I imagine because I don't see another thing says that there was an act criminal on our part for wanting solve that risk, see, gentlemen. Magistrates of the constitutional chamber see Don Carlos Diaz Attorney General see Mrs. Patricia Solano with all magistrates from the third room, with all due respect, I pray every day that there is no fire or an emergency while Parque Viva invoices the income from a concert and that someone is going to die because of that. They obtained those permits in a manner questionable without complying with La regulation and that since then from the ruling of the fourth chamber as far as I know it has not been done absolutely nothing from the owners of that entertainment park which is the true nation group for solve the situation there Costa Rica does not I'm going to make them like me

once again who like Benito Juarez said

To my enemies the law is already applied. To my friends, I interpret

an obvious and notorious case of harassment and stalking of the government by having done the right thing. And yes, maybe not you like the things we have said lately, but I want to inform you that's what's happening to me.

They want to remain silent, they will not be able to while I have your support. The question is what I have. Let's go see.

