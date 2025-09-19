Watch Full Private Nuremberg Hearing Against Experimental WHO mRNA "Vaccine" - Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay & Dr. Martin; The VP of Costa Rica Requested Our WHO Opinion & We Let Loose

COVID CRIMES ON TRIAL Share This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, please consider becoming a monthly supporter on nuremberghearing.org/donate or paid subscriber. I support Nuremberg Hearing Project To become a monthly supporter of the international prosecution effort, visit NurembergHearing.org/donate - Every dollar goes directly to legal action, not only administration. We've proven we can win. Help us prove we can finish what we started. Call me Dustin Bryce - US +1 323-244-2960 for help with partnerships and sponsorships

INSIDE THE ROOM WHERE LOCK STEP CRACKED - W.H.O. on TRIAL

Costa Rica Government Admits We're Helpful Experts, Then Does WHO's Bidding Anyway

This PRIVATE Nuremberg Hearing was held 11-11-24 with VP/HEALTH MINISTER against WHO global fake vaccine eugenic toxic shots & PCR fraud in the pandemic declaration. It was granted to us as a private hearing with top officials in the Presidents office and Health Ministry of Foreign Affairs (the people with the WHO contracts), but we won’t keep it hidden… You deserve to see!

Also, we are not special at all, ANYONE can do this and speak up for whats right and rule of law. YOU ARE THE GOVERNMENT! THEY WORK FOR US. Remind them! You are welcome to exist and be heard and to do your duty to ensure justice and law can’t die - they want us to leave our posts as the watchers and light-keepers. Stay the course.

Nuremberg Code is law in Costa Rica. Watch the Nuremberg Hearing against WHO non vaccine experiments RIGHT NOW!

https://rumble.com/v6z6wos-full-nuremberg-hearing-against-experimental-who-mrna-vaccine-interest-of-ju.html

HUGE THANKS TO THE WITNESSES: Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay & Dr. Martin - THEY ARE COURAGEOUS HERO’S OF HUMANITY!

This work is the culmination of a four year+ struggle for accountability. Share please!

Do not join them. EXPOSE THEM!

This is the Nuremberg Hearing WHO tried to avoid for four years. After ignoring our formal disputes against their experimental COVID programs, WHO finally sent our case to member states—triggering this unprecedented government hearing about WHO's role in global medical fraud. Costa Rica's Vice President invited us specifically for our expertise on the IHR amendments and pandemic treaty, laughing with us about how they were ignoring WHO's constant invites and pressure to sign these agreements.

See, IoJ and the governments, we are besties haha. We are just trying to remind them of the rules.

This is the hearing the VP / Health Minister granted IoJ and it was about Nuremberg code violations in WHO’s covid vax and PCR fraud.

What you're about to see is extraordinary. The Vice President called in these experts, asking for our advice on why Costa Rica shouldn't submit to WHO's treaties! Remember, this was after accepting our previous advice to be the first country to FORMALLY REJECT WHO PANDEMIC TREATY.

You will see TOP Presidential and Health Ministry officials listening to documented proof of WHO's breach of duty and experimental programs on their people, agreeing with our evidence and calling our testimony "very knowledgeable and helpful information" - but only to lose in court recently due to no data. This betrayal proves the global conspiracy extends beyond WHO into every government they've captured.

The same evidence presented in this room is now being prepared for international human rights tribunals and criminal court proceedings, because when domestic systems are this captured, international justice becomes humanity's last hope.

BREAKING LOCK STEP REQUIRES FUNDING THE SMALL VANGUARD

We achieved this Nuremberg Hearing and subsequent Costa Rica victory where WHO & the Minister lost due to withholding data with grassroots support. Its clear though that actually breaking Lock Step permanently requires taking these criminal cases to international courts with universal jurisdiction. Our lawyer is filing now in Costa Rica but is beyond ready to file the extra two global Nuremberg Code cases needed to establish global precedent, but international criminal prosecution requires resources that match the magnitude of the crimes being documented.

This isn't about civil lawsuits—this is about two paths to justice for humanity: international human rights court and criminal prosecution for systematic violations of the Nuremberg Code and crimes against humanity. Every contribution builds the war chest needed to prosecute the criminals who coordinated global medical fraud.

Whether you share this video, comment to boost engagement, spread awareness, or contribute necessary resources and funding—you're part of the Lock Step Vanguard. Every action matters because criminal conspiracies require coordinated resistance.

FOR THOSE WHO DON'T KNOW THE LAW

Why This Is Humanity's Most Important Legal Step

Here's what makes this case the ONLY way to break Lock Step. Under international law and WHO's own constitution, "all disputes shall be settled" through proper legal channels. We have four legitimate disputes (lasting multi years so far) with WHO that they flat refuse to settle, and referred to Member States, which puts our case as a real tool to settle the disputes and stop the shots off the global market!

Our Disputes - why the 11-11 Nuremberg Hearing was Granted:

PCR Test Authorization - Scientific fraud in diagnostic protocols COVID Vaccine Programs - Experimental interventions violating Nuremberg Code CSO Consultation Censorship - WHO's GPW 14 steering committee headed by Jeremy Farrar literally censored us during the very first WHO Civil Society Organization consultation when we tried to warn other civil societies about their experimental programs Treaty Authority Overreach - Binding recommendations without legal liability

THE ACTUAL LAWS THEY VIOLATED

WHO Constitution Article 75 - "Any dispute concerning the interpretation or application of this Constitution...between Members, or between the Organization and a Member which is not settled by negotiation or other peaceful means shall be referred to the International Court of Justice" - This applies to disputes BETWEEN COUNTRIES or between WHO and member countries, not individuals.

WHO Dispute Resolution Process - Private disputes like ours are properly referred to member states for resolution, which is exactly what happened with Costa Rica. The violation is that AFTER member states refuse to settle WHO has no mechanism to ensure dispute resolution - creating the accountability void that we are exposing now to change the system for the future. Remember that Costa Rica praised our evidence in the hearing, then ignored us, had to be sued, and lost May 6, 2025 when WHO ghosted the Minister under court order. These disputes if taken all the way, can help stop WHO experiments forever!

Nuremberg Code Article 1 (1947) - "The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential" - No experimental interventions without informed consent, no exceptions.

UN Charter Article 33 - "Parties to any dispute shall seek solution by negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement" - International organizations must provide dispute resolution mechanisms.

International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Article 7 - "No one shall be subjected without his free consent to medical or scientific experimentation" - This makes the Nuremberg Code part of binding international law.

50 USC 1520a (US Federal Law) - Prohibits DOD biological experiments on civilians without informed consent - The legal foundation for our Citizens Petition to RFK Jr.

Why Nothing Else Will Work WHO operates under the fiction that their recommendations carry no legal liability while simultaneously demanding binding compliance through treaties. This creates an accountability void that violates basic legal principles. You can protest, petition, and vote all you want—but until someone forces these disputes through international criminal court with universal jurisdiction, WHO will continue operating above the law.

The Legal Pathway When WHO refused to settle our disputes, they triggered member state referral (Costa Rica hearing). After this hearing where Costa Rica agreed with our evidence, they failed to settle the dispute and actually ignored us—forcing us to court where they lost.

Having exhausted Costa Rica, we turned to the United States—Trump having left WHO and DoD-FDA having been responsible for giving WHO void authority, they're one of the most likely countries to actually settle the dispute.

If no country will settle these disputes, they've all broken their own rules and only international courts with jurisdiction over both countries and WHO can tell them they're violating people's rights and order them to fulfill their own legal obligations.

This isn't just another legal case at all. This is honestly the only case we know of that could actually establish permanent legal barriers preventing future Lock Step coordination.

Because when we break through and crush the legal immunity that underlies and enables this type of global medical fraud, we crush the entire system itself.

This is the rising of the great pillar of the rule of law.

You can help us not only break this system, but rebuild it into something we all really want and need. That's why we're doing this—not just to hold people accountable, thats actually the least of our concerns, but to also create a new system that actually honors people and health. Because what we have now is an abomination.

When we establish these legal precedents, we're not just stopping WHO's current crimes. We're building the foundation for a health system that serves humanity instead of exploiting it. A system where informed consent isn't optional, where vulnerable populations are protected instead of targeted, where transparency replaces censorship, and where health organizations are actually accountable to the people they claim to serve.

As we write this, our legal team in Costa Rica is reviewing the final preparations for what could become the most important human rights case of our lifetime. After two years of your support, countless sleepless nights, 5 court victories and out of those five, one victory that proved WHO has no evidence, we stand at a crossroads.

The case that could hold them accountable for crimes against humanity is ready. The lawyer who won against WHO in Costa Rica's highest court is prepared to take this to international jurisdiction. The evidence is compiled, catalogued, and devastating.

But here's the truth we need to share, We can't do this alone anymore.

W.H.O. Legal Disclaimer Sucks So Bad

“In NO event shall WHO be held liable”

The problem is that WHO is always held liable when they ignore a dispute, because it is their duty that “WHO shall settle all disputes” - ALL disputes includes our dispute about the experimental so called “vax”….

And if they don't wanna settle our dispute or care about the rules, then we're going to need to haul them into the International courts so that a court or judge can settle the dispute and finally hold the org responsible for violating Nuremberg code on a massive scale, which actually is a crime against humanity and the ruling would cause mass EXIT the WHO by all Member States and require a whole new ethical health and emergency system to be created in WHO’s place. It’s well worth the effort to try.

Conquer or die! - IoJ

