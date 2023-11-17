Truth Be Told Live!
Here is the full schedule:
Link to share to view live: https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice
LIVE 12PM ET
HOST
Todd Callender, Esq.
GUESTS
Dustin and Xylie of Interest of Justice (Dr. Ana TBD)
TOPIC
Costa Rica Hearing Update and Next Steps
CONNECTING THE DOTS WITH DR. VLIET: HORMONES, HEALTH & RESILIENCE
Link to share to view live: https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice
Next up after IoJ:
LIVE 1PM ET
HOST
DR. ELIZABETH LEE VLIET
WITH
KATHY KRESNIK, Clinical Exercise Specialist and Wellness Coach
LAND OF THE FREE WITH DOC PETE CHAMBERS
Link to share to view live: https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice
LIVE 2PM ET
HOST
Doc Pete Chambers
TOPIC
Living a Life of Courage Part II
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
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The "next up" (as advertised: "KATHY KRESNIK, Clinical Exercise Specialist and Wellness Coach") for me ended up being Dr. Pete Chambers.
I had no problem with watching that one.
Not a Texan, here. Nor am I "rightie" or a military type. Still he's speaking my language. Funny how that works.