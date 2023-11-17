Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Brek's avatar
Brek
Nov 17, 2023

The "next up" (as advertised: "KATHY KRESNIK, Clinical Exercise Specialist and Wellness Coach") for me ended up being Dr. Pete Chambers.

I had no problem with watching that one.

Not a Texan, here. Nor am I "rightie" or a military type. Still he's speaking my language. Funny how that works.

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