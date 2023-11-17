Truth Be Told Live!

Here is the full schedule:

Link to share to view live: https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice

LIVE 12PM ET HOST Todd Callender, Esq. GUESTS Dustin and Xylie of Interest of Justice (Dr. Ana TBD) TOPIC Costa Rica Hearing Update and Next Steps CONNECTING THE DOTS WITH DR. VLIET: HORMONES, HEALTH & RESILIENCE Link to share to view live: https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice

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Next up after IoJ:

LIVE 1PM ET HOST DR. ELIZABETH LEE VLIET WITH KATHY KRESNIK, Clinical Exercise Specialist and Wellness Coach LAND OF THE FREE WITH DOC PETE CHAMBERS Link to share to view live: https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice LIVE 2PM ET HOST Doc Pete Chambers TOPIC Living a Life of Courage Part II

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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