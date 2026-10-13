Watch & Share the Contrail Con video

IoJ is sharing this video and article here for our subscribers since Stop Agenda 2030 is just starting to launch and I know you are all SUCH BIG BIG BILL GATES fans that you all may also want to see or read about this latest BS scam of his!

Remember to subscribe to Interest of Justice Youtube channel if you are on Youtube - It will really help us out and help you stay in the loop! More videos about to drop on the Dutch case with Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO and YES - IoJ is analyzing the legalities and breaking down all you need to know. Stay tuned.

Start here with Bill Gates latest scam announcement from yesterday:

Read the full article here on Stop Agenda 2030 Substack:

Usually IoJ won’t repost the same info on both publications, so make sure sign up for Stop Agenda 2030 Substack if you want to follow that mission & related news!

Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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