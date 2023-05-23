Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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jef's avatar
jef
May 23, 2023Edited

because dr bhakdi speaks truth to power. "the jews" are not the problem, but the israeli government, like many others presently, including my own united states, commits atrocities daily and needs desparately to be called out for it.

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Tony Mic's avatar
Tony Mic
May 23, 2023

For words. For fucking saying some words. This is pure lunacy. They have lost all reason and this authority over us.

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