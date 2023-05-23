#IStandWithSucharit

(Updates about the court trial in real time below the videos)

If you have seen what IOJ has seen over the years in court you would be trying to file very unique remedies.

SUPERIOR law right to express free opinion can beat it. Are the attorneys USING it?

Loose lips sink ships:

The public prosecutor in the state of Schleswig-Holstein announced that Sucharit Bhakdi would now have to answer to incitement charges on two separate counts.

Quotes used against Dr. Bhakdi in court today:

“The people who fled this country, where there was arch evil, and founded their own country, they have turned their country into something that is even worse than [Nazi] Germany was,” “That’s the bad thing about Jews: They learn well,” he continued. “There is no people that learns better than they do. But they have now learned the evil — and implemented it. That is why Israel is now … a living hell.”

Agree with Dr. Bhakdi or not, IOJ thinks the prosecutor has a very strong case for the violation of some bizarre German statutory laws.

Even worse, IOJ thinks any court will find it is a pretty overly-broad statement which negatively stereotypes whole group of people and a very powerful country. It honestly does not look good.

Having said that, we strongly advocate that freedom fighter organizations and people strictly watch their words when dealing with their positions of influence and challenging the narrative because the oppressors use “deterrence” (lawfare with extra strong publicity and lengthy sentences) to detour others from speaking up… or they say, to detour society from doing the same “crime”!

We also really, really pray for Dr. Bhakdi to win today and to be free!

IOJ wrote for info on the case and offered to do a habeas corpus or even sue Germany if needed. We mean it. If the lawyers fail, IOJ will help if asked.

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To follow the case join Sucharit Bhakdi Case Updates Telegram group .

There you will find factual information on the case of Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi. The channel is run by journalists.

Background Of The Case:

Since 2020, Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi has informed the German and international public about the true nature of COVID-19 and the gene based-vaccines. He has written extensively on the subject and has been featured on several international news channels. From a period between mid 2021 to early 2022, 4 individuals led complaints with the German authorities against Prof. Bhakdi for statements he made comparing the C19 vaccination program to 1930s/40s Germany. The complainants allege that such statements are a criminal offense. Prof. Bhakdi is currently facing two charges – one count of “incitement of the masses” and one count of “trivialization of the Holocaust.” His court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday May 23 at 9:00 CET at Amtsgericht Plön in Germany. If convicted, Prof. Bhakdi could be sentenced to two years in prison and a fine.

Today, May 23, 2023 Germany

UPDATE 12 pm Amtsgericht Plön Germany: Court is back in session.

Hopefully an honorable court and not a Kangaroo Court:

There are so many supporters here who are doctors including Dr. Ronny Wiekl, Dr. Uwe Alschner, Prof. Werner Burgholz and others

IOJ hopes Dr. Bahkdi's attorneys are prepared for this.

Lawyers Tobias Weissenborn and Martin Schwab arrive at the court house:

The police officer defense witness testified. The officer answered questions about his report. It was a very brief testimony. He answered factual questions surrounding the campaign speech from Sept. 24, 2021. He said it was a peaceful and lawful event. We are on a five minute break now. During the next session, we will watch the 90 minute interview Prof. Bhakdi did with Kai Stuht, which contains the statements in question:

Court has adjourned for at least 45 minutes. Professor Bhakdi receives support from the crowd outside and waves to them:

The crowd outside the court house cheers for Prof. Bhakdi. IOJ prays:

UPDATE - 12:00 pm Germany:

“Court is back in session”

UPDATE - 1:27pm Germany:

“We are still watching the 90 minute video interview between Prof. Bhakdi and Kai Stuht”

UPDATE: 2:06pm Germany:

“The defense mentioned that Prosecutor Fussinger should have watched both of the videos a long time ago. And that as a result of not watching it, she did not see the important context - namely that he was citing a Holocaust survivor saying the statements in question.

Prosecutor Fussinger then questions Prof. Bhakdi directly to ask him if he knows how the video was shared. Prof. Bhakdi begins to speak a little and then the defense team stops him. The defense instructs Prosecutor Fussinger to address the defense council about addressing Bhakdi directly in the future.”

UPDATE: 2:36pm Germany:

“‘Judge agreed to a short interruption for the defense to discuss whether or not they drop the issue related to the judge being biased and not watching the full video footage.’

The defense decides not to continue with the discussion about bias. The court has adjourned for 60 minutes.”

UPDATE: 2:42pm Germany:

“The prosecutor wanted to address how many views, likes and shares the videos received. The defense argues that’s not relevant the judge agrees. The judge will not allow anymore witnesses to be heard. He seems to agree there is sufficient evidence. The prosecutor and defense has 60 minutes to draft their final pleas”

UPDATE: 2:58pm Germany:

“Court will reconvene at 3:30pm CET. Both the defense and prosecution will deliver their final plea.”

“I talked to Sucharit and told him about his group and how all of you wanted him to know you are supporting him and praying for him. He is so grateful and is in good spirits”

Everyone is heading back into the courtroom. Sucharit with his legal team.

Court will resume soon. The prosecution and defense will present their final arguments to Judge Grundmann. Prosecutor Fussinger is not yet in the courtroom.

Prosecutor Silke Fussinger completed her final argument. For the first charge she asked for 90 Euros paid daily for 150 days and for the second charge, she asked for 90 Euros paid daily for 70 days. She summed it up and came to 90 Euros paid daily for 180 days. We are now on a 10 minute break. The defense will deliver its final arguments when court reconvenes.

Court is resuming. The defense will present final arguments.

All three of Prof. Bhakdi's lawyers spoke as part of the final argument to the court. Martin Schwab, Prof. Bhakdi's main lawyer, spoke about Sucharit's conviction in the media before the hearing. He then focused on the two charges. Regarding the charge stemming from Sucharit's interview with Kai Stuht, Schwab stated that Sucharit did not insult Israeli people according to a specific German law. He provided more context to Sucharit's statements in the interview stating that the Israeli people were the first to be injected under the emergency authorization. Schwab reiterated Sucharit was not insulting the Israeli people but expressing concern and worry for them. He said the interpretation of Sucharit's words was completely wrong. Schwab asked for a not guilty verdict.

All three of Prof. Bhakdi's lawyers spoke as part of the final argument to the court. Martin Schwab, Prof. Bhakdi's main lawyer, spoke about Sucharit's conviction in the media before the hearing. He then focused on the two charges. Regarding the charge stemming from Sucharit's interview with Kai Stuht, Schwab stated that Sucharit did not insult Israeli people according to a specific German law. He provided more context to Sucharit's statements in the interview stating that the Israeli people were the first to be injected under the emergency authorization. Schwab reiterated Sucharit was not insulting the Israeli people but expressing concern and worry for them. He said the interpretation of Sucharit's words was completely wrong. Schwab asked for a not guilty verdict. Lawyer Tobias Weissenborn pointed out that Sucharit was not addressing the Israeli people but rather the Israeli government. He mentioned that Sucharit is a Buddhist who advocates for peace and unity. Weissenborn mentioned the prosecutor's shortcomings (not watching the full videos or investigating properly).

Sven Lausen argued that the prosecution misunderstood that Sucharit was speaking at the campaign event as a candidate and that, of course, politicians should have a broader range in what they speak about. Lausen says the prosecutor is dividing people by bringing forth these charges and that she has a duty to evaluate and investigate the evidence, and she did not do so properly. Lausen argued that the prosecutor has the wrong impression because she only watched a portions of the video. He said her 6 page long indictment lacks knowledge. Lausen also said she was requesting access when also saying her investigation was closed on the same day. Prosecutor never said anything about the letter written by the Holocaust victims to the EMA in the indictment and that the indictment was evil and that the prosecutor wanted it make Sucharit an example.

Court is about to resume shortly. Both the defense and prosecution delivered final arguments. The judge then adjourned court for 30 minutes.

Sucharit Bhakdi found not guilty.

When the Judge announced that Prof. Bhakdi was found not guilty, you could hear the cheers from his supporters outside.

Sucharit after he heard the verdict.

Notes from earlier before the verdict of NOT GUILTY: Thank goodness - the prosecutor is NOT asking for jail time like she could have asked!!! Just fines. Sigh of relief at IOJ headquarters. We have seen it all - selective prosecution - framing people and lengthy jail time for activists - so glad to hear this!!! notes from earlier today when we were still on guard there may be actual jail time requested: IOJ notice: The argument about the judge being biased is pretty weak. No wonder the defense dropped it. Its upsetting though because bias is a real defense and if you don’t raise it you waive it! *** Bias of the PROSECUTOR - or selective prosecution - is his main defense but it sounds like no one ever raised it!!! Not arguing selective prosecution or targeting or persecution is really is a shame. We would harp and harp on the bias of the prosecutors (not the judge) as a full counterclaim. Pray the judge is honorable and realizes this case is total rubbish, tossing it out!

IOJ will update this post as we hear more news.

Pray.

If the trial defense fails and Dr. Bhakdi needs IOJ - We are at his service!

#IStandWithSucharit

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Don’t forget the 76th WHA is in session and it is our one big chance to demand they all terminate Tedros the WHO DG & prosecute him.

It is the first step to Exit the WHO and Sue The WHO!

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