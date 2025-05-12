Interest of Justice

The Nigthingale
The Nigthingale
2d

Thank you for sharing!

Meanwhile in my nursing home they are still pushing this deadly injections to healthcare staff! And also forcing staff to sign an opt out form declaration if we don’t want to get the C19 shots and Flu shots!!

Here is the email from the Director:

Dear Team,

The health and safety of our staff and the wellbeing of our residents and clients remains our top priority.

We strongly encourage all staff & volunteers to receive the recommended 2025 Influenza and COVID 19 vaccinations. These vaccinations not only help protect you but also reduce the risk to those who are most vulnerable in our care.

Important Requirements:

All aged care employees & volunteers are required to either receive the 2025 Influenza vaccination or formally opt out if you are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated. Please speak with your line manager to complete this process.

Please upload your latest COVID-19 and/or Influenza vaccination certificates via the Employee Hub under Records Management: Records management - Employee Services Hub or ask your line manager to assist.

For our volunteers, please pass your latest COVID-19 and/or Influenza vaccination certificates to your manager.

How to Get Vaccinated:

Vaccination clinics will be available at services over the coming weeks. Your manager will share details once they are confirmed.

If you cannot attend a clinic, you can download a voucher to use at participating pharmacies via the Flu Vaccination Program 2025 . No payment is required; we will cover the cost. Please notify your manager if you choose this option.

For our volunteers, please reach out to your manager if you require assistance

Additional Resources are available on the Flu Vaccination Program 2025 website - Flu Vaccination Program 2025.

Instructions on how to book a vaccination appointment or request a voucher.

A short video: "Why do I need to get the same vaccination again?" (2 mins 51 sec).

Flu vaccine resources for carers, clinicians, and consumers.

Poseidon vaccination policy

Thank you for your ongoing commitment to care, safety, and protecting our community. Together, we can continue to make a real difference.

Arthurus Thesaurus

Director Seniors – Seniors Services

———————————————————-

There are only 2 of us who does not have any C19 shots. And also no longer for the last 5 years taking any flu vaccines or any poison shots!!

I felt like being targeted for NOT complying and not signing the declaration document stating that we the unvaccinated will spread the virus to the 8x vaccinated who also had multiple Covid and flu infections!

While me, never had Covid at all and for the last 5 years didn’t get flu either!!

Can anyone help me how to respond to this in a polite way?? I’m itching to say,” F&@ck you all, stick it up to your ass!!! Stop killing the elderly with your 6 monthly Covid shots!

I’m trying to be a good Christian here😃

Anen Allidnab
1d

Can anyone please tell me who is on that video making an apology and encouraging the unvaxxed to comeback??

