Secretary of Defense apologized a bit late a couple weeks ago for ILLEGALLY mandating EXPERIMENTAL COVID VACCINES… That was April 24, 2025.

With the clear admission the shots are experiments we are way closer than ever to real covid justice

Wow how nice to apologize… and now begin the arduous process of BEGGING for the military who was abandoned and kicked to the curb for saying no to the vax and exercising their rights to say screw off its MY BODY - MY CHOICE - to come back and fight for the country that abandoned them and demonized them!

Can we be frank? It appears the military wants something from people they screwed over, so they apologize and admit it was illegal to mandate an experimental vaccine to military. Yeah… well we all tried to tell the stupid military they were messed up mengele mafia agents for Pharma but they were so bought, sold and invested they ignored us all and went ahead pushing lies and EXPERIMENTAL INJECTIONS!

Yup those same alleged vaccines that the FDA claims in their pseudo law “rulemaking” under EUA laws are NOT INVESTIGATIONAL (in USA)…

are Ta-da!…. apparently -also…

EXPERIMENTAL!

Like we always knew and was gaslit about.

Now go figure… Here we have a HUMAN EUGENIC EXPERIMENT and a horrible situation of injured victims being legally blocked from any recourse if injured.

And lets face it, some of them were mandated, whilst all were defrauded as to the safety and efficacy…

so PREP Act which gives Pharma immunity for countermeasures in US (and other shady tricks outside US) “legally” blocking remedy for victims of this eugenic fraud is frankly as evil as it gets and highly unconstitutional and unlawful!

We aren’t the only ones who think PREP Act is messed up.

Somehow Biden, Clinton and IoJ find ourselves on the SAME TEAM on PREP Act

What Four Senior Members of Congress Warned About the PREP Act in 2005

In December 2005, several leading members of Congress issued urgent floor statements opposing the last-minute insertion of the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act into the Department of Defense Appropriations bill. These remarks—delivered by Representative John Conyers, Senator Edward Kennedy, Senator Joe Biden, and Senator Hillary Clinton—reflect deep bipartisan concern about the erosion of judicial accountability and the sweeping immunity granted to pharmaceutical corporations under the guise of emergency preparedness.

Representative John Conyers (December 18, 2005)

John Conyers, then Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, forcefully opposed the PREP Act’s liability shield for drug companies. He called it both “unconstitutional” and “contrary to federalism,” pointing out that it bypassed all committee review and was inserted “in the middle of the night” into a must-pass defense bill.

Conyers criticized the Act for barring punitive damages, effectively preventing juries from penalizing corporate misconduct, and for capping non-economic damages even in proven cases of willful harm. He warned that the Act’s immunity applied to any “drug, biological product or device” used during a pandemic or epidemic—including everyday medications like Tylenol.

Notably, he highlighted the lack of any real compensation mechanism. While a “compensation process” was referenced, no funds were appropriated, rendering it inoperable. Conyers quoted legal scholars, including Professor Erwin Chemerinsky, to underscore the constitutional deficiencies of the provision. He urged his colleagues to vote no, warning that the bill prioritized corporate protection over public safety and justice for the injured.

Congressional Record – Dec. 22, 2005, Page E2649

Senator Edward Kennedy (December 21, 2005)

Senator Kennedy, one of the most experienced voices in public health policy, took to the Senate floor to denounce the Act’s liability and compensation framework. He cited prior vaccine disasters—such as the swine flu and smallpox rollouts—as evidence of what happens when a strong, well-funded compensation system is not in place.

Kennedy warned that the PREP Act created a liability shield for pharmaceutical companies with no corresponding duty of care. First responders and vaccine recipients would be left without compensation unless Congress appropriated funds later—funds which were not included in the bill.

He also condemned the total lack of judicial review, calling it a “sham.” There would be no oversight by courts, no hearings in Congress, and no legal recourse for injured parties. The provision, he argued, was slipped into the final bill despite promises to conferees that no such liability clause existed.

“It’s a giveaway,” Kennedy said bluntly. “It is fundamentally wrong.”

C-SPAN Congressional Clip – Senator Kennedy on the PREP Act

Senator Joe Biden (December 21, 2005)

Then-Senator Biden expressed both surprise and alarm at the scope of the immunity granted under the PREP Act. He warned that the language did not simply protect vaccine makers in an avian flu emergency—it authorized immunity for virtually any drug or treatment that a single federal official labeled a “countermeasure.”

Biden pointed out that the law allowed manufacturers to be grossly negligent—even reckless—and still escape liability. Only in cases of proven “willful misconduct,” established by “clear and convincing evidence,” could victims potentially recover damages. Even then, companies could avoid liability by reporting the incident within seven days.

He criticized the secretive process by which the provision was added—without hearings, without committee votes, and after the conference report had already been signed. Biden called the measure overly broad, constitutionally suspect, and an affront to democratic legislative process.

“This is not how we conduct the business of the American people,” he warned. “We will all suffer if this provision is permitted to go forward.”

Congressional Record – Dec. 21, 2005, Page S14242

Senator Hillary Clinton (December 21, 2005)

Senator Clinton objected to what she described as “sweeping immunity protections” inserted into a military funding bill without proper debate. She acknowledged the need for limited liability protections in true emergencies but emphasized that the language of the PREP Act was far too expansive.

She noted that the bill would preempt state consumer safety laws and bar nearly all claims, even those involving death or permanent disability. The lone exception—willful misconduct—was so narrowly defined that it would apply only in extreme, nearly unprovable circumstances.

Clinton also questioned the validity of the “Covered Countermeasure Process Fund,” which offered no immediate resources for the injured and no genuine right to compensation. Like Biden, she was deeply troubled by the procedural abuse: the provision was never considered by the HELP or Judiciary Committees, nor debated on the Senate floor.

“This is a mockery of the legislative process,” she said. “It should be stripped from the bill.”

Congressional Record – Dec. 21, 2005, Page S14243

These floor statements by our buddies Clinton and Biden et al make one thing clear: leading voices in both chambers and across party lines recognized the PREP Act for what it was—a backdoor transfer of power that placed pharmaceutical companies above the law, and the public at risk.

They foresaw the obvious looming consequences: limited access to justice, denial of compensation to the injured, and erosion of justice for injured through secretive legislative maneuvers. Today, their words resonate more urgently than ever.

Repealing or reforming the PREP Act is not a partisan issue—it’s a matter of restoring legal accountability and protecting public health integrity. Support the cause and remember to scroll below and sign the petition. Strength in numbers!

What is legal is not always lawful, and vice versa..

Screw the PREP Act - It is now UNDER ATTACK UNTIL WE WIN.

Screw the non vaccine gene therapy Eugenic EXPERIMENT the DoD rolled out on CIVILIANS AND MILITARY - It is now UNDER ATTACK UNTIL WE WIN.

James Roguski is doing an awesome job on RepealthePREPAct.com and found these Congressional statements as well as collecting signatures below:

With the clear admission the shots are experiments we are way closer than ever to real covid justice

