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Now onto the good news about WHO’s CA+ sinking ship of fools:

INB Bureau to develop a proposal for negotiating text of the pandemic accord

WHO press release 13 September 2023:

The Drafting Group of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (WHO CA+) held discussions and informal meetings from 4 – 6 September 2023 in order to advance work on a pandemic accord.

During the meeting, informal meetings of the INB Drafting Group discussed the following articles of the INB Bureau’s text:

Article 4 (Pandemic prevention and public health surveillance) and

Article 5 (Strengthening pandemic prevention and preparedness through a One Health approach) (jointly) co-facilitated by India, United Republic of Tanzania and the United Kingdom;

Article 9 (Research and development) co-facilitated by Mexico and Norway;

Article 11 (Co-development and transfer of technology and know-how) co-facilitated by Colombia, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia;

Article 12 (Access and benefit-sharing) co-facilitated by Australia and Ethiopia; and

Article 13 (Supply chain and logistics) co-facilitated by Indonesia and Pakistan.

The INB will hold additional co-facilitated informal meetings of the drafting group on Articles 4 and 5 (jointly), 11, and 12 by 22 September 2023, when the INB Drafting Group will resume its work to take stock of progress achieved through these informal meetings.

The INB Bureau will develop a proposal for negotiating text of the WHO CA+ for the consideration of the INB at its next meeting, based on the discussions of the INB from its fourth, fifth, and sixth meetings, as well as the meeting of the INB Drafting Group, including its informal meetings, and the reports of the co-facilitators of those informal meetings.

It was agreed that the proposal for negotiating text would be without prejudice to the right of any Member State to present textual proposals and to the status of the compilation document.

It was decided that the seventh meeting of the INB will take place from 6-10 November and will resume from 4-6 December 2023, to allow the presentation and consideration of the negotiating text of the WHO CA+.

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New CA+ Dates to watch:

First, The INB will hold additional co-facilitated informal meetings of the drafting group on: Articles 4 and 5 (jointly), 11, and 12 by 22 September 2023, when the INB Drafting Group will resume its work to take stock of progress achieved through these informal meetings. Second, the seventh meeting of the INB will take place from 6-10 November and will resume from 4-6 December 2023, to allow the presentation and consideration of the negotiating text of the WHO CA+.

1. Informal Meetings INB by September 22, 2023, then INB resumes work

2. 7th meeting INB November 6-10

The Drafting Group of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) held discussions and informal meetings from September 4-6, 2023. They decided that the INB Bureau will develop a NEW “negotiating text” of the WHO CA+ by October 30, 2023, for consideration by the INB at its next meeting.

The seventh meeting of the INB will take place from November 6-10, 2023

The INB Bureau will develop and circulate to the INB for its consideration a proposal for negotiating text of the WHO CA+ (the pandemic instrument) by 16 October 2023 (first an advance unedited English version and the translated versions, as soon as possible and no later than 30 October 2023). TWN [Third World Network] learned that a proposal to mandate the Bureau to develop “the negotiating text” was not accepted by the Member States on Wednesday who insisted on the need to examine the proposal before accepting it as the negotiating text. Several rounds of informal discussions took place, but any consensus on those proposals is still far off. https://twn.my/title2/health.info/2023/hi230902.htm

and December 4-6

to allow the presentation and consideration of the negotiating text of the WHO CA+.

* Thanks to James Roguski for trolling WHO newsfeeds to give the heads up on this news

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Related article below with ORDER from the judge translated into English:

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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