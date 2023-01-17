Davos World Commerce Control Monopoly Is Meeting This Week…

Learn our plan to deal with current proposed IHR Amendments that:

literally cross out “respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms” usher in vaccine passports much more nonsense.. not good!

Sign to Stop IHR Amendments & support yesterdays letter from IOJ to the "bosses" in charge of the IHR amendments that would strip humankind of dignity & human rights:

Read About Yesterdays Open Letter:

For the skeptics that say nothing is worth trying because “it’s all rigged” & “petitions don’t work”, please realize that diplomacy and demands for due process, backed by peoples signing for support with these exact same officials was a huge part of why we beat the last IHR Amendments. We used LAW… mixed with activism. It works. We need to try to build the rapport with HHS and the States again this round because this is a big deal. They seek to literally remove “respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms” from international public health law, which is a separate body of law unto itself that relies on human rights to function. Hell NO.

So far there are over 600 supporters!

If you haven't signed or shared these demand to Stop IHR Amendments yet, please speak up now to defend humanity's dignity and human rights before it is too late.

Sign now to officially protest the IHR Amendments being negotiated THIS week that literally seeks to eliminate "respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms".

IOJ will start to collect the signatures now needed to file international legal action to prevent the vaccine passports in the event they are actually proposed and adopted at the May 2023 WHA:

Below Are Two More Demands To Help You Stand Up To The Madness Of The W.H.O. Meeting This Week To Amend The IHR Global Health Policy By Removing Respect For Dignity, Human Rights And Fundamental Freedoms:

Sign and share the following actions if these causes speak to your heart so your voice will be counted in IOJ’s real legal actions! Together they are forced to listen to us when we act as a group!

Sign HERE to support IOJ’s CRIMINAL Charges for crimes against humanity and breach of ethics against key W.H.O. Staff Director General and Chief Scientist (and her successor Jeremy Farrar). Support our charges already filed (and not yet answered by WHO) for PCR fraudulent statistics, false declaration of pandemic that violates international law, as well as the unilateral and void definition of vaccine that allows gene therapy with unreasonable risks to be mislabelled globally as a vaccine, in excess of W.H.O. authority, knowing it cannot actually PREVENT DISEASE, required for all vaccines, to the detriment and harm of the international community and public interest.

IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against W.H.O., FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.

