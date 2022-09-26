Costa Rican President Chaves and the new Health Minister have a lot of issues to deal with that are persisting unabated from the last Administration.

It is IOJ’s opinion Costa Rica has an internal war behind the scenes playing out.

It is shocking that just 4 weeks after dropping adult vaccine mandates August 4th, then AWESOMELY dropping the whole emergency charade August 10th, 2022, they have apparently, as of September 8, 2022 reversed course and decided to State sponsor crimes against humanity UNABATED.

Costa Rica is the FIRST WRONGDOER State to MANDATE that BABIES take Pfizer BioNTech failing experimental gene therapy mislabelled as vaccines and mandate three doses under the guise of “urgent” or “public need”.

As soon as the emergency decree 42227 MP-S was revoked on August 4th, 2022 because the emergency is obviously over, the news started to frantically report many children in the hospital with “a respiratory disease”.

Ta-Da!

Now there is an alleged manufactured “public need” for importing baby experiments and lying they are not experimental. (Not that unidentified “respiratory diseases” are even treatable with the covid shot)

This baby mandate crime is set to occur October 3rd if we can not stop it!!!

THEY ARE THREATENING TO TAKE CHILDREN AWAY IF THE PARENTS WONT SUBMIT TO THE COERCED EXPERIMENTS.

The September 8, 2022 Costa Rican baby mandate decree and secret contract to buy them happened quickly due to expedited authorization executive decrees issued December 2020, which allows Costa Rica to approve or authorize any drug as soon as FDA or other strict regulatory agencies approve or authorize it. This fast track would be wonderful if there were an actually good product, a real public need and if FDA were trustworthy, but unfortunately streamlining FDA approvals in Costa Rica immediately after authorization or approval in FDA is a train-wreck with no oversight.

Key Points to know about Costa Rica:

The declaration of emergency was in bad faith, a violation of international law, incurring State responsibility, obviously based on false statistics and alarmism hyped by the WHO, and IOJ has to take notice the Chaves Administration rightfully got rid of it within 3 months of taking office by saying, “our hospitals are not overfull, and clearly there is no longer an emergency.”

There appears to be an internal war between the Vaccination Commissions and Health Ministry because the WHO directed and controlled vaccination and other commissions immediately insisted the President is wrong. They insist they can still mandate the EUA product to health workers and children, even after the Decrees were signed by the President and Health Minister to not mandate on August 4, 2022, then to drop the emergency decree 42227 MP-S on August 10, 2022.

Many holdovers remain in official positions of power after usurping power not conferred, with many conflicts of interest and no way to assess or address those conflicts of interest.

The media appears to be a propaganda arm against the President and Health Minister, and for the vaccines, immediately proclaiming that children are in the hospital with covid and respiratory diseases so they are alleging there is a public need for the [non]vaccine for children (not that the [non]vaccine works for covid or any other respiratory disease, but that the news the past few weeks intended to put pressure on the President and Health Minister to reinstate the emergency decrees and import baby experiments.

After dropping the emergency August 4th Joselyn the Health Minister was immediately subpoenaed by the Legislative Assembly and hauled into the Legislative Assembly Sept 6, and grilled about why she lifted the emergency here in Costa Rica. She appeared to be nervous and defensive as well as unprepared and without much knowledge of facts. Of very dubious note, while testifying in front of the legislative assembly the Health Minister insisted that she could not give out the contents of the Pfizer contract because they are secret.

The President stood side by side to the Health Minister and said last month August 4th,“ the commissions like to push for unusual things in our country ” and “ they want us to be like these other countries that do not respect peoples freedom to choose ”. (listing Ecuador and naming other wrongdoer mandating countries, allegedly not wanting to join their wrongdoing)

The Judiciary is failing and slow, as well as the Attorney General being slow to prosecute many pending cases against the last and current Administration. (Some say they are still investigating, but its admittedly slow)

The State research ethics board CONIS created a waiver to informed consent (as most states are doing) using inferior law which violates Superior Law and incurs State responsibility.

We researched extensively and learned the shots are defined as observational human research outside clinical trials and registered in Costa Rica’s human research oversight board CONIS as human research, all while the State is on TV and telling the court and people it was not experimental.

People marched with posters of Daniel Salas Mengele because they know the truth and unfortunately so far, the State lets the disinformation campaign and psy ops to go on.

There were huge billboards of people in bodybags terrifying people to wear masks and social distance. Those are just being removed…

Costa Rica has never addressed their misuse of the PCR test at 45ct from day 1 through today, and they have never refuted Dr. Yeadon’s affidavits in our cases that WON in Supreme Court proving that the PCR test is 97-100% false positives. Supreme Court sends us in circles to finalize the already settled facts the PCR test is not in dispute as totally fraudulent statistics.

Costa Rica confessed in our case they never did their treaty based obligation to report to the OAS or UN Secretary General (who is the head of the treaty bodies that States must report to when they limit human rights for an emergency). It’s a BIG DEAL and a State duty to report limitations to human rights in an emergency to these bodies in order to give other States due process so they can protect their peoples human rights. This omission means the State has NO defense according to the Siracusa Principles, which is the ONE law that guides emergency limitations to human rights!!!! (only 40% of States reported their limitations of rights to the human rights bodies as required, such as Paraguay - the rest are all derelicts) Yes, Costa Rica totally failed to apply the ONE law that allows the States to limit our rights in an emergency, making the limitations impermissible and an international wrongdoing on its face!

Siracusa Principles were not applied at all according to IOJ´s freedom of information request, yet Siracusa Principles MUST be complied with for limitations of rights to ever be permissible: “The limitation of human rights in emergency conditions is permissible as long as it qualifies the requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality. It must also be non-discriminatory (United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner 2020) and meet the conditions set by Siracusa Principles (United Nations Commission on Human Rights 1984).”



Skipping Steps Warp Speed Style

Yes, CR claims dubious top slot for evil baby research capital of the world, using FDA’s bivalent authorization as the basis of authorization.

Costa Rica is following FDA and WHO NITAG vaccine pushers like mindless lemurs after FDA unreasonably decided to authorize bivalent vaccines for babies “based on the totality of evidence”.

Interest of Justice is not sure how FDA’s authorization can be based on a “totality of evidence” whilst FDA is also ignoring IOJ´s evidence in the VBRPAC meeting, which needed to be considered in order to properly weigh if they should be authorized. (Our FDA legal actions coming soon)

It appears the President and Health Minister are either compromised, don’t realize the WHO Chief Scientist admits theres no evidence for the bivalent baby doses, or perhaps they are OK with crimes against humanity and against the rights of children being directed by the head of the vaccination commission, Roberto Arroba Tijerino, who acts illegally, for the World Health Organization’s NITAG in a huge conflict of interest.

It cant be overstated:

THE COSTA RICAN GOVERNMENT IS AWARE THEY ARE COMMITTING CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY & IS INACTIVE IN THE FACE OF GREAT RESPONSIBILITY.

They want to inject babies with full knowledge of extensive facts in our administrative and judicial record that they utterly refuse to address so far.

Now let us recall… This is all Head of the vaccination commission Roberto Tijerino’s fault (and his posse of cohort conspirators within WHO’s country wide NITAG program). He has worked for WHO’s NITAG for 21 years. Good grief, the WHO is embedded in our vaccine purchasing division! Somehow he PENETRATED.

More on NITAG very soon…

FYI: The news says Roberto Tijerino is corrupted, not a citizen of Costa Rica, may have faked identity documents and has conflicts and ties to Bill Gates (Spanish title but it is translated to english below in a PDF, original Spanish link here: https://latribunacr.com/2021/12/27/quien-es-el-coordinador-y-secretario-tecnico-de-la-cnvi/

¿quién Es El Coordinador Y Secretario Técnico De La Cnvi – Latribunacr 588KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It seems worth mentioning that along the way, we discovered Roberto was HEAD OF ALL AMERICAS appointed 2017 for a private Global WHO vaccination technical advisory board called NITAG who’s role is to “instill private decisions into public policy”.

Roberto boasted to NITAG that “Costa Rica has no way to assess or address conflicts of interest.”

To quote exactly from NIH website:

“In contrast [to other countries], in Costa Rica the NITAG, which was established in 2001, is presided over by the Minister of Health. The NITAG develops draft recommendations and collaborates closely with the Pan American Health Organization to conduct cost-effectiveness reviews. The results are presented to the Ministry of Health with the recommendation of the NITAG. The Ministry of Health then presents to the social security system who can decide on whether to fund the vaccine. The Costa Rica NITAG acts as both a NITAG and an Interagency Co-ordinating Committee. There are currently no processes in place to assess and address conflicts of interest of members but these are being developed.”

FYI: That was 2017 and no process was ever put in place to assess or address conflicts of interest, or to instill any safeguards whatsoever for Costa Rican babies. These promises to WHO’s NITAG were not being developed in reality.

Now, interestingly, the WHO’s NITAG rules say they must not allow conflicts. Go figure.

WHO’s vaccine peddler Roberto Tijerino, is a lingering liability for the Chaves Administration…. and for the babies.

HOW CONVENIENT FOR ROBERTO & THE PRODUCT PUSHERS AT THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION….

So convenient that the WHO NITAG knew there is no way to assess, or even begin to address his many conflicts of interest in Costa Rica.

IOJ has addressed the vaccination commission Secretaries conflicts of interest many times and no one does anything. We have demanded Roberto Tijerino is removed from his post of ‘vaccine kingpin of Costa Rica’ but it's like pulling teeth to get anything done promptly here in this country.

IOJ finally asked him to step down and turn himself in and he went into hiding the past 9 months. We tried everything, including complaints all the way to the President and Health Minister but they also went into hiding!!!

Due to the excessive hindrances and delays in our attempts to defend human rights for the international community we just filed a few different cases and sued the President, Health Minister and Vaccination Commission to answer to Roberto’s January testimony confessions that are still unaddressed by the hierarchy.

IOJ is demanding they all finally answer our questions about his confessions of human research while the whole country and top court is told its not experimental!!!

The actions taken by the WHO’s previous NITAG Executive Secretary, Roberto Tijerino, who is also Costa Rica’s head Vaccination Secretary, are in our opinion undoubtedly criminal, in fraud of law and ethically wrong.

We think the Courts, President and Health Minister all have a duty to do the right thing and refer him for prosecution and remove him as well as nullify all “vaccine” contracts he made because they are VOID.

Costa Rica is still omitting what is required for informed consent because they still never informed people they were experimented upon.

THE STATE STILL INSISTS ITS NOT EXPERIMENTAL!!!

HOW IS THIS HAPPENING?

The Constitutional Chamber was lied to from the corrupt Administrative officials that the vaccines are:

1) really vaccines (thus taking power not conferred by our legislator who defined vaccines and gave Roberto power over vaccines as defined by law 32333 (p) and yet contradictorily Roberto says they are allegedly merely vaccines as defined by the WHO, which he concedes defines vaccines “more broadly”.

2) the Health “Authorities” blatantly lied covid-19 vaccines are absolutely not experimental (causing all health workers and parents to lose their court cases to protect their rights to refuse an experiment).

Yes, thousands of Health Workers lost their court cases to refuse the jab because the court had to take the Health Ministers testimony under oath that it was past phase 3, approved and not experimental.

Talk about the ultimate gaslighting for the health workers who were fired and disciplined for refusing the jab because they knew it was still experimental and the State was not truthful.

OUR HISTORY TO EXPLAIN THE RECENT LAWSUITS:

January 4, 2022: We sent a Petition for response

On January 4th, 2022 IOJ sent the first World Council For Health cease and desist letter to the government, except IOJ is always over the top so we attached a scathing cover letter that had a lot of information about Robertos conflicts and the phase 4 CDC and FDA data which shows death is COMMON. IOJ´s cover letter proves the #7 effect of Pfizer Biontech after 30 days is death

(we showed the same Phase 4 death is common information to FDA as well, during the bivalent approvals June 28, 2022).

Curiously, in response to our January 4th, 2022 WCH cease and desist demand with our very stern cover letter, we received the following two very contradictory responses:

FIRST RESPONSE TO WCH CEASE AND DESIST:

January 18th 2022: ex Health Minister wrote us back with lies

On January 18th 2022 ex Health Minister Daniel Salas testified in our case that an old Sala 4 ruling in someone else’s case from 2021 is his proof that the [non]vaccines are not experimental.

Yes, Ex Health Minister Daniel Salas testified that an old court ruling where he lied to the court they are not experimental and the court denied health workers the right to say no, proves “theres nothing in our [new] record that shows the administration omitted what is required for informed consent.”

We reject the response as spurious and stupid. The Constitutional Chamber just has a duty to believe Daniel Salas under oath, even if false testimony.

We will need to change this law where the court has to take lies as true!

THE PLOT THICKENS A WEEK LATER… The Flip Flop!

SECOND RESPONSE TO WCH CEASE AND DESIST:

On January 24, 2022 a week after saying its not experimental, IOJ received testimony from the corrupt and conflicted Roberto Arroba Tijerino (head of vaccines) explaining the product was imported under Article 117, for INVESTIGATIONAL products, which says it can only be imported for exclusive human research. As far as we know we are the only ones with this confession it is actually investigational, because all other attorneys we work never got the same confession, only more lies.

January 24th 2022: ex Health Minister wrote us back having to testify again because his cohort subsequently answered us (haha):

Regarding the letter MS-xxxx-2022 , where we respond to your email dated 4

January 2022, by you called “SUBJECT: Cease and desist of gene therapy

experimental "COVID-19 [NON] Vaccine" for use in humans”, added information

supplied by the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology, in official letter MS-CNVE-xxxx- 2022 , signed by Dr. Roberto Arroba Tijerino, Technical Secretary, which indicates the following, I quote textual: I allow myself to respond in relation to the queries made about the vaccines in question: The World Health Organization defines vaccines in a very general way, indicating that: Vaccines contain attenuated or inactivated parts of a specific organism (antigen) that triggers an immune response in the body. The most recent vaccines contain the 'instructions' to produce antigens, rather than the antigen itself. Regardless that the vaccine contains the antigen or the instructions for the body to produce it, that attenuated version will not cause disease in the vaccinated person, but will induce the system immune system to respond as it would have done in its first reaction to the actual pathogen (Information available at: https://www.who.int/en/news-room/feature-stories/detail/how-do-vaccines-work ) . The vaccines against COVID-19 that are being applied to the Costa Rican population Vaccine against Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 and COVID-19 Vaccine are vaccines licensed by the World Health Organization for inclusion in the Emergency Use Listing (EUL, for

its acronym in English) as can be verified on the website of this organization: https://extranet.who.int/pqweb/vaccines/covid-19-vaccines It is important to clarify that before phase I, II and III studies are being found,

called a “vaccine candidate”, but that these types of vaccines after they obtain

Your approval is either an Emergency Use Authorization, a Conditional Authorization, or even a formal authorization can continue in phase III and IV follow-up clinical studies and post-marketing, or even new phase III studies in new population groups, for what can always be referred to as "investigational vaccines" and is completely acceptable. In accordance with Executive Decree No. 39061-S Regulation of the Regulatory Law of Biomedical Research, an investigational product is defined as a product of interest registered or unregistered health care provider being tested or used as a reference or comparator in biomedical research. Included in this definition are products pharmaceuticals, equipment and biomedical material, food and dietary supplements or nutritional, diagnostic test, natural products, cosmetics and hygiene products. Being a pharmaceutical product (a medicine) one used for the treatment of

diseases and medical conditions, as well as the prevention and diagnosis of diseases, vaccines are medicines. A vaccine, which is any preparation intended to generate immunity against a disease by stimulating the production of antibodies.

*end of excerpts*

Since day 1 and again on Jan 4th 2022, IOJ insisted covid-19 vaccines are illegal for not being vaccines as defined by Costa Rica law and THAT was his spurious reply?

Blah, blah the WHO defines Costa Ricas vaccines, he says.

So the WHO hires the guy who they know is in a country with no way to assess or address conflicts of interest and this WHO employee has decided that he will use the WHO’s definition to give himself authority (authority not conferred by law mind you) to be the FIRST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD to mandate the vaccine for adults and then first country to override a Presidents decree to subsequently mandate babies.

What the HELL is going on?

This WHO double agent Vaccine Head of Costa Rica actually said under oath that WHO defines vaccine “more broadly” than the Costa Rican vaccine laws? Yes.

Did you see that? He confessed it’s not a vaccine as defined by same the vaccination law that gives him authority over vaccines as defined by Costa Rica vaccine laws. He literally confessed he has NO authority under Costa Rican law.

He confessed to fraud in law, a crime.

In reality the WHO doesn’t have any authority whatsoever to redefine vaccine in a way that conflicts with the sovereign legislation of the Member States. This is a violation of their duty and violates IHR Article 3 (4) . This is why WHO is wrongdoing by defining these words

and why we are filing a global claim against the WHO (sign it HERE - link to sign will also will be at the bottom of page)

It is time for Costa Ricas President and Health Minister to face the uncomfortable facts head on instead of run and hide from little ol´ us.

The fact is that after a year and a half of the Costa Rican Health Authorities repeatedly lying to the court in thousands of cases that covid-19 vaccines are “NOT experimental”, on January 24, 2022, (after us freaking out the Vaccination Commission Secretary Roberto about his many conflicts) he OVERCOMPENSATED and confessed many things.

Our stern cover letter attached to the WCH cease and desist letter apparently worked to freak out Roberto into confessing. It was glorious. It was sadly also a short lived victory we are still fighting to give legal effect to. Everything is delayed to the point of injustice, just like our Doctors For Covid Ethics facts signed by 122 doctors that we won in the Supreme Court of Costa Rica, proving vaccine harms and a Nuremberg Code 3 violation (that no one in the CR Gov seems to want to review), even after we won in Supreme Court exactly one year ago!

People can send as many cease and desist letters as they want, but it takes SERIOUS EFFORT to enforce as you can see, and we think it is worth it even if it’s very hard on us. We are in a constant back and forth daily with the administration, courts and all authorities. We are tired but very inspired that the truth is slowly coming to light.

THAT dear tribe, is the latest reason why we sued the President, Health Minister on Friday.

It is also why just this morning we sued the Vaccination Commission Secretary, et al to respond to a final complaint in the Constitutional Chamber.

They all ignored all of the many complaints and now the complaints are in front of the courts as well as the President himself to decide.

Yup we are suing the President in court at the same time as we just administratively served the President a final complaint to decide on about the underlings not answering us.

Covering all angles dear ones.

IOJ Team is hoping for a better resolution this time than a bunch of lies and obfuscation with no remedy.

This time we asked the court to make the vaccination commission secretary Roberto Tijerino answer our complaint about his excess of authority using WHO definitions and confessions.

We asked if the WHO can really define vaccine in conflict with legislation?

Doubt it!

The Costa Rican Vaccination Commission Secretary Roberto Tijerino still says its not experimental to the public, president, health minister and court, but contradictorily testified under oath to us in writing that us its investigational biomedical research products back in January 24, 2022.

Someone do something!

The cases IOJ just filed are in regards to our numerous unanswered complaints in which we asked Roberto about his January 24, 2022 confessions of experimenting on humans with no informed consent by way of using a non vaccine merely defined by WHO, the application of which we believe usurps Costa Ricas sovereignty on its face.

We also asked the Vaccination Secretary to please explain his contradictions between testimony to us and to the court in regards to experimental or non experimental.

Both cannot be true at the same time Roberto.

.

The court is tasked to get us a response soon.

It’s back in their hands and Chaves now. We are doing our best.

IOJ team really needs your help to take on the biggest problems on earth with real actions not talk.

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Stay tuned because Interest of Justice will soon release a damning collection of recordings with a high up staff member of the FDA who first promised to help IOJ facilitate communication to other departments of the FDA. After the high up FDA official read IOJ’s evidence package (that CBER VRBPAC never responded to from June 28, 2022, which accuses the USA of international wrongdoing and violations of Nuremberg code backed with indisputable concrete evidence) they became angry, combative, gaslighting IOJ claiming that they never told IOJ they would help).

The plot thickens and now the FDA is censoring our right to defend human rights by refusing to facilitate communication with other offices within the FDA, despite the fact this official admits that the other departments will never answer their phone or respond to people.

Why be the resistance when you can be the PERSISTENCE?

Stay tuned for the next exciting sagas and please share our work so others can know whats going on!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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