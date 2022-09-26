Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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bluearea's avatar
bluearea
Sep 26, 2022

Seems like Costa Rico representatives are learning how to lie or are just out right liars like the representatives of liberals in Canada, they must be going to the same WHO or WEF school. Glad their calling out the liars and much more work needs to be done and put these guys out of our site and away for good at hard physical labor and see what honest people do to make a living every day

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Kasey's avatar
Kasey
Oct 18, 2022

Holy crap. My wife and I just moved here from Canada hoping to get away from nasty illegal mandates. What a grave mistake. Thank you for all of your hard work but are there any updates on this matter with the children's 6m -5y mandated 3 shots? My wife isn't due till Feb which would give us enough time to get the hell out of here! Feel like this shot is chasing us around the world.

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