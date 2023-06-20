Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Nicholas Wind's avatar
Nicholas Wind
Jun 20, 2023

It" could be"used for surveillance?

That's hilarious.

It IS being put in place for TOTAL CONTROL and ENSLAVEMENT of humanity.

Period.

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Tess
Jun 20, 2023

Thank you for pointing this out. While presenting them as a “convenience” their agendas eventually insinuate themselves into every aspect of our lives. Oddly enough, it is never mentioned that a digital ID would insure a safe and accurate voting record. I guess they overlooked that 🙄

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