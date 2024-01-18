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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Jan 18, 2024Edited

Great point about Trust. Makes about as much sense as pushing the solar panel industry and then blocking out the sun with Chemtrails. A special type of idiot hypocrisy.

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Bandit
Jan 18, 2024

Mulder was right. Trust no one.

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