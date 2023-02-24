Oh, to be a fly on the wall in this weeks WGIHR.

If you didn’t hear yet, the UN Secretariat banned us from The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board yesterday and today:

And simultaneously, the UN Secretariat also refused to allow Interest of Justice into this weeks WGIHR meeting about the IHR amendments, ending today, Friday February 24th, 2023, which is the subject of todays rant.

We can’t even imagine what they have been talking about all week!

We bet the WGIHR meeting is actually quite contentious , with all member states being forced to fast track and deliberate over 300 proposed amendments.

Earlier this week in the WGIHR meeting, on the live video, many states noted there are too many proposals to read and understand without help from the IHRRC final report to guide them.

What we do know is that the vaccine passport/Digital ID is still on the table.

We must STOP the W.H.O. passport scheme in its tracks. It’s NOW or never!

Sign IOJ’s legal demand to stop the vaccine passports/Digital ID. The demand to stop the vax pass/Digital ID is going to work in conjunction with court action. The decision makers are still responsible to uphold international human rights law, which legally prevents the evil passport scheme. They will learn we are not kidding. Sign and share this action to support IOJ’s fight to stop the IHR amendments and pandemic treaty from being used to usher in oppressive vaccine passports and Digital ID!!!

WGIHR & Proposed IHR Amendments Background Meeting Information:

20 – 24 February 2023

10:00-13:00 hours and 14:30-17:30 hours CET, Geneva, Switzerland

This weeks WGIHR meeting are likely highly contentious, especially knowing the proposals are either “quick wins”, “convergent proposals”, “divergent proposals”, “new articles” or overlapping articles between the treaty and IHR amendments.

According to the WHO last year: “Before the next meeting, scheduled as face to face in Geneva from 24 to 28 October 2022, Committee members were invited to have a first read of the proposed amendments, and to consider a potential categorization of the proposals into the following categories:

- “quick wins” (proposals that may not pose any controversy and are helpful for clarifications and better implementation of the articles);

- “convergent proposals” (amendments proposed for the same article which are complementary or similar in scope);

- “divergent proposals” (amendments for the same article which are different in scope, and/or controversial);

- “new articles” (amendments that propose introduction of completely new text).

- Another category might include the proposed amendments that address issues currently being considered within the scope of the new convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response, currently being considered by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body.”

In May 2022, the World Health Assembly decided to continue the Working Group on Strengthening WHO Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies, with a revised mandate including a revised name (the “Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)” or WGIHR) to work exclusively on consideration of proposed targeted amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR), consistent with decision EB150(3) (2022) on Strengthening the International Health Regulations (2005). The first meeting of the WGIHR took place from 14 to 16 November 2022 and discussed organizational and procedural matters. More information can be found on the governing bodies section of the WHO website.

The second meeting of the WGIHR (WGIHR2) is taking place from 20 to 24 February 2023. Find here relevant documentation.

At this meeting, the WGIHR is beginning consideration of the more than 300 proposed amendments to the IHR, related to 33 of the 66 articles of the IHR, and 5 of their annexes, as well as 6 newly proposed articles and 2 new annexes.

The full set of proposed amendments are available on the WGIHR website in all 6 WHO official languages (document A/WGIHR/2/6), along with an article-by-article compilation (document A/WGIHR/2/7).

To support their work, the WGIHR will be provided with the report of the Review Committee regarding amendments to the IHR, which was convened by the WHO Director-General pursuant to the provisions of the IHR and decision WHA75(9) of the Health Assembly (document A/WGIHR2/5).

The WGIHR will first agree on the proposed modalities of engagement for stakeholders in document A/WGIHR/2/3, and the proposed modalities for consideration of the proposed amendments in document A/WGIHR/2/8. The WGIRH will then begin consideration of the proposed amendments as part of a plenary meeting held in open session during a “first reading”. This “first reading” will be open to WHO Member States, Associate Members and regional economic integration organizations, as well as to relevant stakeholders (as agreed by the WGIHR)

[* not IOJ! We are WHO recognized “relevant stakeholders”, however, IOJ was expressly refused entry to multiple UN-WHO deliberations, even after asking to join. Apparently the UN-WHO finds IOJ (and YOU, our international community members) to be “irrelevant stakeholders”… Those snobby bastards!].

It is expected that the WGIHR will invite relevant stakeholders to provide their views on the proposed amendments to the IHR. The WGIHR will then continue its consideration of the proposed amendments in “drafting session”, with attendance limited to: WHO Member States, Associate Members, regional economic integration organizations; the Holy See, and Liechtenstein as States Parties to the IHR that are not Member States of WHO; and the Observer Delegation of Palestine.

Open sessions of the second WGIHR meeting will be webcast on the WHO website from this page and archived for later viewing. The report of the meeting will be discussed on the last day as part of an open session, which will be webcast, and subsequently posted on https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/e/e_wgihr-2.html.

Expect our proposed IHR Amendments report soon!

IOJ and the Oversight Committee has been painstakingly compiling a report on the manifest illegalities of many key proposed IHR amendments. We will provide you with full transcripts, and key video clips of this weeks WGIHR meeting shortly. The aim of IOJ’s upcoming report is to point out serious international human rights law issues in which we noticed we noticed with the proposed IHR amendments that no one else has mentioned so far that we are aware of, which must be assessed and addressed by the IHRRC, WGIHR and INB prior to the May WHA vote.

Stay tuned! IOJ will post our own law and civics monitoring committee report from the Oversight Committee shortly, in the context of international human rights law, to catch everyone up to speed with what little is publicly known about this weeks overly boring IHR amendment negotiation meeting.

IOJ will shed light on the legal nuances of the most outrageous proposed amendments, with solutions to prevent their adoption by member states.

We are all going to have to take bold and persistent legal actions from here on out to prevent the new IHR amendments and the treaty (which will be negotiated next week February 27-March 3, 2023). Stay tuned, IOJ has a few big ideas & steps coming soon!

Our supporters are with us at the tip of the spear, Thanks!

BE THE PERSISTENCE! DO SOMETHING BOLD!

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Watch Interest of Justice Set Strict Limits For The W.H.O.: DO YOU AGREE ITS TIME TO SUE THE W.H.O. FOR INTERNATIONAL WRONGDOING AND BREACH OF ETHICS & RESEARCH STANDARDS DUTIES? InterestofJustice.org https://t.me/InterestOfJustice ~Telegram Share Leave a comment

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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