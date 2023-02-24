Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Sheila Dunphy's avatar
Sheila Dunphy
Feb 24, 2023

Thank you for fighting against the WHO mandates & for keeping us informed.

Praying we can stop the WEF, UN, WHO & all the corrupt globalist leaders in our countries from taking away our medical freedom & all our freedom.

🙏🏼🇺🇸🌏🌎🌍

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Godot's avatar
Godot
Feb 24, 2023

Thank you for the great work you are doing. God Bless You.

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