You know that moment when you’ve been arguing something for years, and everyone calls you crazy, and then suddenly, in a courtroom, on the record, the other side just... admits it? We’re trying to be inspirational to the world as well as be optimistic, not all courts are corrupt, Not all judges are paid off and there are people who work in governments who still have a heart, wake up in the morning and go to work..We do believe there are very corrupt people in Government that are decision makers and those are the ones needing to be exposed and we need to take back our governments for and by the People!! Please have an open mind while reading this today, as we’re optimistic, of faith and also logical.. WE MUST CONTINUE THIS WORK FOR HUMANITY’S SAKE!

That’s what happened in Costa Rica this year. And I’m still processing it.

The Ministry of Health stood up in our Constitutional Chamber proceedings and said the words we’ve been trying to get someone in authority to say since 2020!!! “These products were imported as investigational.”

Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vp of Pfizer, explained it very well about the “investigational” debacle..

Not vaccines. Not FDA-approved pharmaceuticals. Investigational products. (which in the science/medical world of definitions also means “experimental”

Which is legal-speak for “we were running an experiment on the entire population, and yeah, we knew it the whole time.”

I actually had to read the transcript three times because I couldn’t believe they’d just... said it. Under oath. In court. Where we could cite it forever=!

IoJ has been doing legal work long enough to know that getting a government to admit something this explosive doesn’t happen by accident. This wasn’t a slip of the tongue. This was the result of building a legal box they couldn’t escape from. We spent months crafting constitutional challenges that gave them only two options….admit these were experimental products, or claim they were fully approved and then defend that claim under oath

They chose the first option. Smart, actually. Because if they’d tried to claim full approval, we had a former Pfizer VP ready to shred that argument with about 500 pages of regulatory documentation showing these products never completed standard Phase III trials!!

But here’s the thing that keeps me up at night! In a good way, if that’s possible…This admission doesn’t just matter for Costa Rica. Every government that mandated these products, every employer who fired someone for refusing them, every school that excluded kids who didn’t take them... they all did it under the presumption that these were “vaccines” in the traditional sense. Fully tested. Properly approved. Standard medical intervention.

And now we have a government admitting that’s not what they were at all.

The legal implications of this are staggering. I mean genuinely staggering. Because under international law, investigational products require informed consent. Not coerced consent. Not “take it or lose your job” consent. Actual, voluntary, informed consent with full disclosure of risks. The kind that comes with Institutional Review Board oversight and adverse event monitoring and the right to withdraw from the experiment at any time.

Did any of that happen during the mass rollout campaigns? Did anyone treat the global population like research subjects entitled to proper experimental protocols?

I’m asking rhetorically, but also kind of not!!!

We’ve now got five separate victories in Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber. Five times we walked into the highest court in the land with constitutional challenges, and five times we walked out with rulings in our favor. These aren’t symbolic wins, these are binding legal precedents that establish governmental limits on emergency powers, affirm sovereignty over international health regulations, and force transparency in regulatory decision-making.

And the reason we’re writing this isn’t to brag—though honestly, considering we’re a very small operation running this, the reason I’m writing this is because what we’ve built here is replicable.

That’s the part that matters.

Every legal strategy we developed for Costa Rica can be adapted to other jurisdictions. Every constitutional argument we crafted can be translated and refiled. Every expert witness protocol we established can be used by activists in Ecuador, Poland, Thailand, Kenya, anywhere with constitutional courts and basic due process protections. This is being set up for an international never seen before deployment of legal strategy!

We’ve been publishing every brief, every piece of evidence, every legal framework we cracked. Not because we’re noble, though we’d like to think we are, but because legal precedent is like code. Once you crack it in one system, you can replicate it across others. One constitutional challenge in Costa Rica becomes a template for fifty challenges worldwide.

And that’s exactly what we’re trying to enable.

But I’ll be honest with you (Dustin here), and this is the part where I have to shift from legal strategist to exhausted human being running a nonprofit, this work is expensive. 5 years of military style think tank sessions and legal battles slamming coffee like Gatorade is aging me. Also, Prohibitively expensive when you’re not backed by pharmaceutical money or government grants or corporate sponsors.

Expert witnesses don’t work for free, and for good reason. When we bring in someone like Dr. Michael Yeadon, former VP at Pfizer with 30 years in pharmaceutical development—to testify about drug development timelines and regulatory shortcuts, that requires dozens of hours of research, document review, deposition preparation, and courtroom testimony. It’s going to cost us $5,000 to $15,000 per case just for expert consultations in the contentious administrative tribunals. These aren’t talking heads; these are scientists putting their professional reputations on legal documents that will be scrutinized by opposing counsel and judges.

Then there’s translation costs. Every filing in international proceedings requires certified legal translation. Not Google Translate. Not “my cousin speaks Spanish.” Certified translation by legal professionals who understand technical terminology and can stand behind their work in court. That runs $1,200 to $3,000 per major filing, and when you’re working across multiple languages—Spanish, English, French for international tribunals—the costs multiply fast. (We’re thinking ahead here while building the rest of our legal documents and getting ready for the last opportunity to actually win for humanity!)

And that’s before we get to the actual constitutional research and brief development. We’re not just copying legal templates and filling in names. We’re researching constitutional frameworks across different legal traditions, analyzing treaty law and international agreements, studying regulatory classification systems, and building novel legal arguments that haven’t been tested in court before. This is doctoral-level legal research applied to live litigation, and it takes time and resources we often don’t have.

The math works out to roughly $100,000 to $200,000 per year if we want to operate at the scale this work demands. Which is—and I want you to sit with this for a second—about 1.8% of what Pfizer spends annually on lobbying.

Let that sink in. With less than 2% of Big Pharma’s influence budget, we’re establishing constitutional precedents they can’t lobby away.

But the funding has to come from somewhere, and since we refuse to take pharmaceutical money or government grants or corporate sponsorship, because that would be insane given the work we’re doing—it has to come from people who understand what’s at stake and want to be part of it.Our current donors are absolutely AMAZING and are considered a part of IoJ family!! Everyone who has contributed in many ways from sharing all the way to donating has helped make these wins happen.. We are here as a team..

Which brings me to what we’re doing next, and why I need to be straight with you about why this moment matters so much.

We’re in the middle of re filing and updating the contempt proceedings against World Health Organization officials due to being able to expand some of our legal arguments before any ruling takes place and we will share that with you all in another post coming soon…

Yes, you read that right. The WHO—that sprawling international bureaucracy with billions in funding and diplomatic immunity and legal protections that make them basically untouchable—refused to comply with court orders from Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber. They were ordered to appear, to provide documentation, to answer questions under oath. And they just... didn’t.

In legal terms, that’s contempt of court. In practical terms, it’s an international organization telling a sovereign nation that its courts don’t matter.

And we’re calling them on it.

This is the case that could change everything. Because if we can establish legal precedent that international organizations must comply with national court orders—if we can pierce the immunity shield that makes WHO officials unaccountable to anyone—we open the door to accountability everywhere.

Suddenly, the WHO can be questioned. Their documents can be subpoenaed. Their officials can be held to the same legal standards as everyone else.

This is genuinely unprecedented. I’m not using that word for dramatic effect. I mean it literally—no one has successfully challenged WHO’s legal immunity in this way before.

But here’s the reality, international proceedings are staggeringly expensive. We’re looking at $75,000 to $150,000 to do this properly. And “properly” means expert legal counsel across multiple jurisdictions, international treaty analysis, coordinated strategy with constitutional lawyers in different countries, certified translations of all filings, expert witness testimony on organizational immunity, and all the court costs and administrative expenses that come with challenging an organization that operates above national law. (who else is going to step up to the plate and make this happen?)

I’m not going to lie and say this is easy or cheap or that we can do it with good vibes and determination. We can’t. We need resources. Real resources.

But what you’re funding isn’t just a legal case. You’re funding the precedent that establishes whether international organizations are actually accountable to anyone, or whether they exist in this legal gray zone where they can ignore court orders from sovereign nations.

That precedent matters for everyone. Not just for pandemic response or health policy or vaccine mandates. For every international organization that claims authority over national governments. For every treaty negotiation where international bodies try to expand their powers. For every future crisis where someone needs to ask “who gave you that authority?”

The timeline on this is tight. We’re preparing international tribunal filings for 2026. And in May 2026, the WHO’s International Health Regulations amendments take effect, expanding their emergency powers in ways that will be much harder to challenge once they’re operationalized. We absolutely NEED to get in our legal documents against the WHO before the deadline ends in the US.

This is the window. This is the moment when legal strategy matters most.

And I’ll be completely transparent about where money goes because I think donors deserve to know exactly what they’re funding. Roughly 65% goes directly to legal costs—expert witnesses, court filings, translations, constitutional research. Another 20% goes to strategic scaling—creating legal education materials, adapting our templates for other jurisdictions, documenting everything so activists worldwide can replicate our strategies. About 10% covers infrastructure—secure document systems, coordination platforms, translation services. And we keep 5% in reserve for emergency legal actions when something time-sensitive comes up and we need to move fast.

Zero dollars to executive salaries. Zero dollars to marketing agencies. Zero dollars to nonprofit theater. It’s just us, running this from our office, putting everything we have into building legal precedents that will outlast IoJ.

We’re asking for $200,000 for the 1st Q of 2026. That’s $16,666 per month, or about $556 per day. Which is less than Pfizer spends on lobbying in three hours, but for us it’s the difference between scaling this work globally or having to pick and choose which cases we can afford to pursue.

I know that’s a big ask. I’m not pretending it’s not. But I also know what we’ve already accomplished with far less. Five constitutional victories. A government admission that changes everything. Legal frameworks that activists in other countries are already starting to use. And now, contempt proceedings against the WHO that could crack open international accountability in ways we’ve never seen before.

This is how you change systems when institutions refuse to reform themselves. You build legal precedents they can’t ignore. You establish constitutional frameworks that protect sovereignty and individual rights. You force transparency and accountability through strategic litigation.

And you fund the hell out of it, because legal warfare isn’t cheap but it’s worth every dollar.

If you want to be part of this—if you understand that constitutional challenges are won with precision and resources and strategic coordination—here’s how to contribute. Interest of Justice is a 501(c)(3), so everything is tax-deductible. You can make one-time contributions or set up monthly support at InterestOfJustice.org/donate. We also accept cryptocurrency if that’s your thing. You can call me: DustinBryce +1 323-244-2960, IoJ family has dedicated our lives to be at your service and to humanity for this cause. Who wants to team up and do something big? Who really wants to take the death shots off the global market? How many “public influencers” you see daily on X that could afford to make this happen? Seriously who can help us make this happen for real? Lets get into the strategic planning and GOOOOO!!! Ugh so much potential to waste due to funding.. We need an Angel at this moment.. We need to put this baby at rest once and for all!

And if you can’t contribute financially right now, share this with three people who might be able to. Legal precedent spreads through networks. The more people who understand what we’re building and why it matters, the stronger the movement becomes.

We got them to admit these were investigational products. We forced that admission into the legal record where it can never be erased. Now we’re taking on international immunity and sovereignty questions that will determine whether citizens have any recourse when global institutions overreach.

This is the work. This is the moment. And honestly, we could use your help.

~ IoJ Family

Giving Tuesday is December 2, we’re ramping up legal strategy and filings getting ready to make more wins!! You can make this happen with us!

