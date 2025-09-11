Share

IoJ Message of love and light to humanity and our future generations:

Today, our collective heart breaks as we learned that Charlie Kirk, at just 31 years old, was taken from this world in an act of senseless violence at Utah Valley University. A husband, a father of two young children, and a passionate voice in American discourse—whatever our political differences, we must recognize that a divine spark has been extinguished far too soon. In this moment of profound grief, our prayers extend to Erika Kirk and their children, who must now navigate a world forever changed, carrying memories where laughter once lived.

We do not yet know what darkness moved through the heart of the one who pulled the trigger—whether it was the product of a disturbed mind, political hatred, or forces we cannot comprehend. What we do know is this: every act of violence against another human being is an act of violence against the sacred whole of humanity. Each of us carries within us the same divine light, the same yearning to be heard, to matter, to contribute our unique truth to the great conversation of existence. When we forget this fundamental unity—when we allow our differences to eclipse our shared humanity—we open the door to the very darkness we witnessed today.

May this tragedy awaken us to a higher calling: to honor the sacred in one another, to hold space for all voices even when they challenge us, and to remember that our diversity of thought and belief is not a weakness to be eliminated, but a strength to be celebrated. Only through this remembrance can we build a world where dialogue replaces violence, where understanding transcends hatred, and where every soul is free to speak their truth without fear.

Sending Infinite Blessings, Love and Light To Charlie and his family ~ IoJ Family

"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country." "I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions, tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror." "From the attack on my life in Butler, Pennsylvania last year, which killed a husband and father, to the attacks on ICE agents, to the vicious murder of a healthcare executive in the streets of New York, to the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and three others. Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives. " "Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died, the values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law." "His legacy will live on for countless generations to come. Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie's voice has become bigger and grander than ever before, and it's not even close. May God bless his memory. May God watch over his family."

President Trump from the Oval Office has just addressed the assassination of Charlie Kirk and declared he will go after those who perpetrate political violence.

