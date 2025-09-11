Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Guardians's avatar
Truth Guardians
5d

🕊️"Don't let the darkness in others bring out the dark in you" is something my Sensei told me while I was enduring a very difficult attack by the deep state/judiciary and I very much feel it applies to the now time. The dark is trying to get everyone shaken up and hijack our Consciousness into a state of negativity. 🌌We would strongly recommend taking this time to meditate, get centred and get control of your energy. Remember that this is a SPIRITUAL war first and foremost. YES, we can/need to demand accountability, but do it from a state of peace/co-creative energy 💯⚡. I'll leave a link for demanding accountability using the correct mechanism of law at the bottom, but I'll leave some meditation recommendations below:

1) for 5 minutes when you wake up and 5 minutes before you go to bed each day take that time to visualize the world you want to live in/create.

2) get your bare skin on nature (grass, tree etc) for at least 10 minutes a day.

3) invoke protection from higher source (whatever that means to you)

4) mind, body and spirit. Nurture each aspect of yourself 💯

5) consider the "heart drop" protocol when negative thoughts come your way: "I take these thoughts from my head and drop them into my heart" three times

6) "box breathing" technique throughout the day when you can.

To unify together and demand accountability, peace, reparations/compensation to create a better tomorrow start here: www.tgpeacetreaty.com/demand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Interest of Justice and others
Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
4d

Amen, IoJ, Amen. There is so much darkness and we are in need of light from all of our collective hearts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture