When Darkness Falls, We Must Be the Light, A Prayer for Charlie Kirk and Humanity
Peace not war. We pray things turn around in America...
From President Trump tonight:
"Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died, the values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law."
"His legacy will live on for countless generations to come. Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie's voice has become bigger and grander than ever before, and it's not even close. May God bless his memory. May God watch over his family."
IoJ Message of love and light to humanity and our future generations:
Today, our collective heart breaks as we learned that Charlie Kirk, at just 31 years old, was taken from this world in an act of senseless violence at Utah Valley University. A husband, a father of two young children, and a passionate voice in American discourse—whatever our political differences, we must recognize that a divine spark has been extinguished far too soon. In this moment of profound grief, our prayers extend to Erika Kirk and their children, who must now navigate a world forever changed, carrying memories where laughter once lived.
We do not yet know what darkness moved through the heart of the one who pulled the trigger—whether it was the product of a disturbed mind, political hatred, or forces we cannot comprehend. What we do know is this: every act of violence against another human being is an act of violence against the sacred whole of humanity. Each of us carries within us the same divine light, the same yearning to be heard, to matter, to contribute our unique truth to the great conversation of existence. When we forget this fundamental unity—when we allow our differences to eclipse our shared humanity—we open the door to the very darkness we witnessed today.
May this tragedy awaken us to a higher calling: to honor the sacred in one another, to hold space for all voices even when they challenge us, and to remember that our diversity of thought and belief is not a weakness to be eliminated, but a strength to be celebrated. Only through this remembrance can we build a world where dialogue replaces violence, where understanding transcends hatred, and where every soul is free to speak their truth without fear.
Sending Infinite Blessings, Love and Light To Charlie and his family ~ IoJ Family
President Trump post Charlie Kirk is no longer with us
A few hours later tonight Trump posted a video asking us all to fight for rule of law & free speech:
PRESIDENT TRUMP:
"My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country."
"I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions, tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror."
"From the attack on my life in Butler, Pennsylvania last year, which killed a husband and father, to the attacks on ICE agents, to the vicious murder of a healthcare executive in the streets of New York, to the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and three others. Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives. "
"Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died, the values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law."
"His legacy will live on for countless generations to come. Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie's voice has become bigger and grander than ever before, and it's not even close. May God bless his memory. May God watch over his family."
President Trump from the Oval Office has just addressed the assassination of Charlie Kirk and declared he will go after those who perpetrate political violence.
【Here is President Trump’s post ⬇️】
truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTru
#MAGA #Pray #Trump #WhiteHouse
#CharlieKirk #PrayForCharlieKirk
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
🕊️"Don't let the darkness in others bring out the dark in you" is something my Sensei told me while I was enduring a very difficult attack by the deep state/judiciary and I very much feel it applies to the now time. The dark is trying to get everyone shaken up and hijack our Consciousness into a state of negativity. 🌌We would strongly recommend taking this time to meditate, get centred and get control of your energy. Remember that this is a SPIRITUAL war first and foremost. YES, we can/need to demand accountability, but do it from a state of peace/co-creative energy 💯⚡. I'll leave a link for demanding accountability using the correct mechanism of law at the bottom, but I'll leave some meditation recommendations below:
1) for 5 minutes when you wake up and 5 minutes before you go to bed each day take that time to visualize the world you want to live in/create.
2) get your bare skin on nature (grass, tree etc) for at least 10 minutes a day.
3) invoke protection from higher source (whatever that means to you)
4) mind, body and spirit. Nurture each aspect of yourself 💯
5) consider the "heart drop" protocol when negative thoughts come your way: "I take these thoughts from my head and drop them into my heart" three times
6) "box breathing" technique throughout the day when you can.
To unify together and demand accountability, peace, reparations/compensation to create a better tomorrow start here: www.tgpeacetreaty.com/demand
Amen, IoJ, Amen. There is so much darkness and we are in need of light from all of our collective hearts.