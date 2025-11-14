The moment the Government admitted it, everything changed!!

After years of strategic litigation, Interest of Justice has secured what many said was impossible - a constitutional court ruling that basically confirms COVID-19 mRNA injections don’t meet the legal definition of vaccines under Costa Rican law, were imported as experimental products for human research purposes, and were administered to vulnerable populations including indigenous communities without proper safety studies. The admission came from the government itself, under judicial testimony, and it just blew open every legal door we need to achieve global accountability.

Here’s what happened, and why it matters for the entire world.

Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber - equivalent to their Supreme Court - didn’t just hand us a procedural win. They confirmed something far more devastating… When ordered by the court to provide safety data supporting WHO’s recommendations for COVID injections, the World Health Organization completely ghosted the Costa Rican government. Not a single study. Not even a response. Just deafening silence that spoke louder than any confession could.

But the government’s own testimony sealed the deal. Under oath, health officials made two admissions that violate international law at the most fundamental level!

Violation #1: Experimental Products Imported Under Biomedical Research Laws

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health testified that COVID mRNA injections were imported under Article 117 of their health law - a provision that allows import of unregistered medicines for “exclusive use of human research.” Not for mass public deployment. Not for mandates. For human research purposes only!

This means every single dose administered to Costa Ricans - from pregnant women to indigenous populations to children - was part of an unauthorized human experiment. The products never went through normal vaccine approval processes because they couldn’t. They were experimental gene therapies masquerading as vaccines, imported through emergency loopholes designed for genuine rare circumstances, not global mass deployment.

Violation #2: Zero Animal Studies - Direct Nuremberg Code Violation

Government officials testified under oath in our previous court cases under judicial testimony from the previous health minister Daniel Salas that no animal studies were conducted before these products were deployed on human populations. This is a direct, unambiguous violation of the Nuremberg Code, which explicitly requires animal experimentation before human trials. The Nuremberg principles were created precisely to prevent what happened here - experimenting on human populations without proper preclinical safety testing.

Think about what this means!!! Indigenous communities, pregnant women, children, the elderly - all targeted with experimental products that never underwent the basic animal safety studies required by international law before experimenting on humans.

Costa Rica’s vaccine law (Law 32722, Article 1(p)) provides a scientifically precise definition of what constitutes a vaccine- “Suspension of live, attenuated or inactivated microorganisms, or their fractions, administered by different routes to the individual, with the aim of inducing active, protective immunity.”

This definition, crafted by Costa Rica’s elected representatives in 2001, reflects centuries of established medical science and legal precedent.

COVID mRNA injections are something entirely different!

They are Bio Agents / products that instruct cells to produce spike protein

They are NOT inactivated microorganisms or fractions thereof

They have NOT been proven to induce protective immunity

They remain experimental products operating under emergency authorization in most countries except just recently in the US

When we demanded the government explain how these products meet their own legal definition, their response was a confession of fraud!!! They admitted the definition “is not updated” and that modern science has “evolved” beyond what their legislature defined as vaccines.

Translation: These products don’t meet our legal definition, but we called them vaccines anyway based on WHO’s illegally broad redefinition.



We need your help to finish the processes in many ways by coming together as a team and also helping to pay for the next round of legal actions after the previous legal actions came to be so fruitful!

Share

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing Project

WHO actually abandoned their own member state in court

Perhaps the most revealing moment came when Costa Rica’s Health Minister - the same officials who had been touting WHO’s guidance as gospel - turned to WHO for help when our court case demanded evidence. They needed studies. They needed data. They needed something, anything, to justify policies affecting their most vulnerable citizens.

WHO’s response was complete abandonment. They left their member state hanging in constitutional court with no defense, no evidence, and no explanation. This is the same organization now pushing legally binding pandemic agreements that would make their recommendations mandatory on all 194 member nations.

Roberto Arroba Tijerino - WHO/PAHO’s operative who simultaneously heads Costa Rica’s National Vaccination Commission - refused to comply with a direct order from the Constitutional Chamber to provide evidence. This wasn’t bureaucratic delay. This was calculated defiance of Costa Rica’s highest constitutional authority, because providing the evidence would expose that no scientific justification existed for the targeting of vulnerable populations.

WHO’s own publications openly admit to “targeting intellectually disabled and indigenous populations” with experimental medical interventions. They developed sophisticated “culturally appropriate” materials specifically designed to overcome indigenous communities’ natural skepticism about Western medical products.

Costa Rica’s indigenous peoples - the Bribri, Cabécar, and other communities whose traditional territories are protected by law - were subjected to specialized propaganda campaigns using their languages, cultural symbols, and trusted community leaders to promote products that WHO couldn’t defend when challenged in court.

When we demanded documentation of these campaigns, WHO refused to provide it. Because providing it would prove these communities were systematically deceived about the experimental nature of what they were receiving - which constitutes crimes against humanity when conducted against indigenous populations under international law.

This isn’t just a win for Costa Rica. This ruling creates precedents and establishes facts that can be used in legal proceedings worldwide:

Judicial confession that products were experimental - The government’s own testimony creates irrefutable evidence for future prosecutions. They admitted under oath these were experimental products imported for human research purposes.

Proof of Nuremberg Code violations - No animal studies + experimentation on humans = direct violation of international law established at Nuremberg. Every official who implemented mandates without proper testing now faces potential criminal liability.

Constitutional confirmation of rights violations - The Constitutional Chamber officially ruled the government violated fundamental rights by failing to provide critical safety information they were legally required to provide.

Evidence WHO has no scientific basis for recommendations - When forced to produce evidence in a real court with actual rules, WHO had nothing. This demolishes their authority and creates liability for every government that relied on their guidance to mandate interventions.

Documentation of indigenous rights violations - The systematic targeting of vulnerable populations without safety data establishes actionable precedents for human rights cases worldwide.

Courts Are NOT All Corrupt - Proof That Justice Still Works!! We have won 5 times against the health ministry! We can do it again!!!

We keep hearing that all courts are captured, that judges are bought, that justice is impossible. Our victories proves otherwise.

Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber stood up to government pressure, international organization influence, and pharmaceutical industry power to rule based on law and evidence. When WHO refused to provide data, the judges didn’t look the other way - they ruled in our favor and confirmed constitutional violations.

This is exactly why strategic litigation matters. We didn’t win by protesting or posting on social media. We won by understanding the law, documenting violations with surgical precision, asking questions the government couldn’t answer without incriminating themselves, and persistently pursuing justice through proper legal channels until the truth could no longer be denied. Prove us wrong!

And we really have to thank our readers and donors for being team players and having our back this whole time! Seriously! We are a family now!

The Global Movement for Legal Accountability Begins NOW!!!

This victory is just the beginning. We’re not stopping until every institution and individual involved in this global experiment faces accountability under law. Here’s what’s coming…

November to Remember Campaign - A coordinated global legal action launching November 11, 2025, targeting multiple international courts simultaneously. We’re taking what worked in Costa Rica and scaling it worldwide.

Nuremberg Hearing Evidence - Comprehensive documentation of WHO’s systematic deception and targeting of vulnerable populations, presented in formats suitable for international criminal proceedings.

Alliance of Sovereign Nations - Building a network of legal advocates worldwide who can replicate our strategic litigation approach in their own countries. COMING SOON!! WE ARE 98% FINISHED WITH OUR PLATFORM

IoJ’s Legal Platform - Making sophisticated legal tools accessible to anyone fighting for accountability, democratizing access to the legal strategies that achieved our Costa Rican victories.

You Can Be Part of History!!!

Every legal victory we’ve achieved was accomplished with minimal resources against the entire global health establishment. Imagine what we can accomplish with proper support.

We’ve proven courts aren’t all corrupt. We’ve proven WHO can be challenged. We’ve proven strategic litigation works. We’ve proven the truth emerges when persistent legal pressure meets proper documentation.

Now we need to take this fight global, and we need your help to do it.

Every dollar donated goes directly to legal action - not administration, not overhead, but actual court filings, expert witnesses, document translation, and the procedural requirements that determine success or failure in constitutional litigation.

We’re creating the legal template for worldwide accountability. We’re building the evidence that will define justice for a generation. We’re proving that constitutional law still conquers global tyranny when citizens understand and exercise their rights.

Visit NurembergHearing.org/donate to support the international prosecution effort.

Call Dustin Bryce at +1 323-244-2960 for partnership and sponsorship opportunities.

Justice Is Not Just Coming - It’s Already Here

The Costa Rican government thought they could ignore our questions and wait for public attention to move elsewhere. WHO thought their operatives could stonewall constitutional processes indefinitely. They assumed indigenous populations would never have effective advocates who understood both constitutional law and international human rights protections.

They were catastrophically wrong about all of it.

We caught them in judicial confession. We forced WHO to abandon their member state rather than produce evidence. We documented violations of the Nuremberg Code. We established precedents that legal advocates worldwide can now use to challenge the same experimental programs in their own countries.

This is what persistence looks like. This is what strategic litigation achieves. This is proof that justice remains possible when you understand the law and refuse to give up.

The legal doors are open. The precedents are set. The global movement for accountability is building momentum.

Are you going to be part of history, or watch from the sidelines?

Subscribe to Interest of Justice for ongoing updates as we take this fight to international courts. Share this article with everyone who said justice was impossible. Prove them wrong with us.

Constitutional law conquers global tyranny. We just proved it. Now let’s finish what we started.

Every share, every subscription, every dollar brings us closer to global accountability for the greatest medical experiment in human history. The precedent is set. The evidence is documented. Justice is inevitable for those who fight for it.

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing Project

Share

Leave a comment