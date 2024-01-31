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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
Jan 31, 2024

I can tel you right away what variants are circulating. The names of those parasites are Bill Gates, Terrorist Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and their servants. They remain a major public health concern. :)

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Eris
Jan 31, 2024Edited

what persistence... they totally believe that the population is mentally destroyed and will endlessly swallow what they are told, what they are ordered and what is done to them. all these lousy organizations speak from their balconies shrouded in fog, believing that they are heard but not seen. on the contrary, the fog has dissipated and everything they do and say only act as "vaccines" against lies, aberrations and abuses, each individual is or will soon become an "antibody" in response to these criminal invaders...

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