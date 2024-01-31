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PS: (At the bottom are 2 timely actions you can sign about rejecting the accord and IHR)

EPI-WIN are the guys who CENSOR Dr Yeadon and others through the “infodemic” programs for “vaccine uptake”, where they censor truth to please the WHO vax peddler funders & ensure they combat “vaccine hesitancy”

EPI-WIN are also the guys in charge of communicating SCIENCE & endorse the UN climate scam where UN insists “we own the science”…

EPI-WIN webinar: WHO update on COVID-19

"WHO Update on COVID-19-Latest Information About Circulation, Impact & What Is Needed To Prevent Infections, Severe Disease, Post COVID-19 Condition & Deaths"

1 February 2024 12:00 – 13:00

Who is EPI-WIN? EPI-WIN: WHO Information Network for Epidemics Our work aims to make scientific information accessible, understandable and meaningful to all communities during emergencies so that their decisions, policies and actions are evidence-informed. Established during the COVID-19 pandemic, EPI-WIN carries out multiple examples of translation ‘in action’ through regular webinars, EPI-WIN digest slide sets and two established networks. Based on the outcomes of the conference, informal consultation with experts and other activities, WHO ST in health emergencies initiative is working towards: Building a global, multidisciplinary network of entities involved in translating science and knowledge in health emergencies;

Expanding and developing the EPI-WIN platform;

Developing capacity building resources for ST in health emergencies, including toolkits and field guides; and

Strengthening scientific and health literacy, including in non-health sector groups.

WHO Webinar: “Latest information about circulation, impact and what is needed to prevent infections, severe disease, post-COVID-19 condition and deaths”

COVID-19 remains a major public health concern. WHO experts will address what variants are circulating, their risk and impact, and what can be done to prevent and protect against infections, severe disease, post-COVID-19 condition and deaths. The experts will also address common concerns from the public.

Speakers:

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove , Director (a.i.), Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention (EPP), WHO

Dr Janet Diaz , Unit Head, Clinical Management, WHO

Dr Lorenzo Subissi , Technical Officer, EPP, WHE, WHO (TBC)

Ms Vicky Houssiere , Technical Officer, Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), WHE, WHO

Ms Shagun Khare, Communications Officer, WHE, WHO

Format:

Panel discussion followed by Q&A with participants.

Register here

(After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.)

This webinar will be livestreamed on the WHO YouTube channel

Interest of Justice and our sister Organization “Global Science Integrity Task Force - Anti Corruption Unit” will be there to keep watch & speak up.

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If you haven’t signed yet- please sign the 2 notice and demands below

* If you were having trouble signing earlier, we fixed the issue & it works now on all devices!



1st action: Demand no treaty accord

If you want to take action to ensure the treaty is prevented by the WHA 77, please sign the form below which is sent to HHS who asked us to comment. They are still listening, so make some noise to be heard. The pen is mightier than the sword and we are going to slash the ridiculous dreams of the WHO to create a pandemic accord that is binding upon the states to listen to the WHO and invest in their human experimentation racket. SIGN NOW to make a real difference while they are still deciding.

Link To Sign: https://whowatch.org/sign-to-protest-who-agendas

2nd action: Demand US to not approve IHR amendments

Support our friend James Roguski and Interest of Justice’s demand to HHS and US Government to enforce article 55 of the IHR and officially notify the WHO DG Tedros that US will not approve any IHR amendments at the WHA 77

Link To Sign: https://whowatch.org/enforce-article-55-prevent-late-ihr-amendments

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org