How Low Can Food Safety Standards Go Under The Watch Of The UN & WHO? Very Low, Scary Low, OH NO!

Well folks, here we are 2024, where the UN is on a global rampage and telling the world it’s the boss of everything sacred you put in your body., even your food.

So what is the deal with the UN & WHO "National Codex Contact Point and the National Codex Committee, made up of key national stakeholders from the public and private sectors”, who are making deals in participating countries, LIKE YOURS???

MUST WATCH TO LEARN THE REAL HISTORY & ENORMOUS GLOBAL THREAT OF CODEX COMMISSION!

Pay attention folks: the video above is from 15 years ago, and remember, Dr. Rima Laibow had been watching this topic for a full decade even before that!

It’s HERE NOW. CODEX. WAKE UP. EXIT UN! EXIT WHO!

Yes, Dr. Rima Laibow warned us all LONG ago that Codex Alimentarius will essentially make poison acceptable and nutrients outlawed, to lower population, and now, today, literally TODAY, June 7, the WHO and UN are apparently releasing multiple videos about global food safety, and today they set out to mainstream the much anticipated, feared and dreaded codex Alimentarius global food safety (limitations"?) coming our way.

Listen to Dr. Rima Laibow, in the videos below. Its a TRADE Commission, not a health commission. Trade is to earn a profit isn’t it? Yes it is.

When one threat ends another must arise…

To keep us all on our toes.

If we can take over food we can take over the world! - UN, WEF & WHO Cabal

Yes, a UN & WHO global domination plot, by National Codex Committee, made up of key national stakeholders from the public & private sectors, are likely already penetrating your countries food and agriculture sector and participating in "International Codex Work". If not, the UN is attempting to get their way in the door asap, before Summit of the Future September 22, 23, 2024 where they plan to vote in “Our Common Agenda”, and “Pact for the Future”, a threat that may even be worse than the IHR Amendments, which are HORRIBLE, by the way. We will talk a lot about the UN Summit of the Future Agenda’s and Pact for the Future coming up.

Here is another very important video from Rima’s speech explaining the documents which say that once this goes into global effect they expect at least 3 BILLION deaths.

Of course the second, fourth and fifth parts are missing, probably censored. At least this great video is available below explaining how three billion lives are at risk if this depravation of nutrients goes into full global effect!

For the die hards with 40 minutes, the full video is AMAZINGLY STILL up:

Below is the purpose of the article:

Watch todays June 7, 2024 video from WHO promoting codex.

We had to put on the subtitles because it’s in French, but long story short, UN and WHO are fear mongering and insisting on global cooperation to install their UN codex commissions in every country. The country of Mauritius is explaining how proud they are to be part of the club and get up to date codex information to guide them in their food safety oversight. It does go into details of how the commissions work, and for those curious about the plans details, it is worth the effort to turn on the youtube subtitles then auto translate to english, or your own language in the following video.

Today’s WHO video:

Food safety : Codex Alimentarius in the Republic of Mauritius

Aimed at consumers and food businesses in Mauritius, this video introduces the Codex Alimentarius and its role in protecting consumer health and promoting access to fair trade. It highlights the importance of Codex standards, texts and guidelines, and explains how Mauritius promotes food safety through its involvement in Codex work. The video describes the roles of the Mauritius National Codex Contact Point and the National Codex Committee, made up of key national stakeholders from the public and private sectors, in participating in international Codex work.

See official sites:

https://www.who.int/health-topics/food-safety#tab=tab_1

https://www.fao.org/fao-who-codexalimentarius/home/en/

THEIR REASON For Allegedly Needing Codex Alementarius In Every Country:

The UN & WHO are ramping it up. Be aware!

Did you ever notice the UN and WHO always say their programs will save Member States money. It’s smart and works well to seal the deal and stay in the top of the game. They claim to “add value”:

From WHO fear propagandists below:

Impact Foodborne diseases impede socioeconomic development by straining health care systems and harming national economies, tourism and trade. The burden of foodborne diseases to public health and to economies has often been underestimated due to underreporting and difficulty to establish causal relationships between food contamination and resulting illness or death. Children under 5 years of age carry 40% of the foodborne disease burden, with 125 000 deaths every year. The consumption and production of safe food have immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy. Safe food is essential to human health and well-being, only food that is safe can be traded. Safe food allows for the uptake of nutrients and promotes long-term human development. When food is not safe, humans cannot develop, and the Sustainable Development Goals cannot be achieved. The 2019 World Bank report on the economic burden of the foodborne diseases indicated that US$ 110 billion is lost each year in productivity and medical expenses resulting from unsafe food in low- and middle-income countries. Unsafe or contaminated food leads to trade rejections, economic losses and food loss and waste, while safe food production improves economic opportunities by enabling market access and productivity. WHO’s Response: WHO calls for the transformation of food systems to make food safe, healthy and sustainably produced for all the world population. WHO provides scientific advice and research to help develop international standards for food safety through the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)/WHO Codex Alimentarius. WHO provides global leadership in facilitating investment and coordinated evidence-based action across multiple sectors. This supports Member States in building strong, sustainable and resilient national food control systems with a balance of responsibilities between the different stakeholders, including consumers. It does so through the implementation of WHO Global Strategy for Food Safety (2022–2030); monitoring the global burden of foodborne diseases and supporting countries in burden estimates; supporting stronger national food control systems by comprehensive assessments through the FAO/WHO food control system assessment tool; and helping implement adequate infrastructure to respond to food safety emergencies through the International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN). WHO promotes safe food handling through the WHO Five keys to safer food and advocates for priorities and policies that move food safety forward globally, by convening with partners and the public through World Food Safety Day and global Food Safety Community of Practice.

IOJ also found the following related articles on WHO’s website.

Check them out below so you can see that JUST as the UN & WHO released a Codex Alementarius Video about the countries needing National Codex Committees, made up of key national stakeholders from the public & private sectors, the WHO also released the following fear porn article about “Global cooperation towards enhanced surveillance of foodborne diseases”.

If you recall from above, foodborne illness is the very same reason for Codex Alementarius, so it’s all being rolled out now, decades of UN and their cronies planning.

Pay close attention!

Global cooperation towards enhanced surveillance of foodborne diseases

6 May 2024 Departmental update

Not many pics out there - heres a codex Geneva meeting from 2017 to get you in the mood for the current festivities. This year is to draft a new work plan 2023–2030 On 6–8 May 2024, the WHO Nutrition and Food Safety Department is hosting the inception meeting for the WHO Alliance for Food Safety in Geneva, Switzerland. This hybrid meeting, organized in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States of America, brings together WHO collaborating centres and other institutions with demonstrated leadership and technical competency to support the implementation of the WHO Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030, particularly in the area of foodborne disease surveillance.

The Strategy, adopted by Member States at the 75th Session of the World Health Assembly – Resolution WHA75(22) – sets concrete global food safety targets to be reached by 2030, including a progress indicator on surveillance of foodborne diseases and contamination. Currently, there is no global mechanism in place to align efforts in this area and to provide innovation and support to countries in a coordinated way.

To address this gap, WHO is convening a meeting with its network of collaborating centres and other institutions with the following objectives: 1) to develop the terms of reference of the WHO Alliance for Food Safety, identifying its added value in the area of foodborne diseases surveillance and 2) to develop a draft work plan 2023–2030 to help countries meet the WHO target of foodborne disease surveillance by 2030.

This inception meeting counts on the participation of 64 WHO collaborating centres, UN organizations working in food safety and donors.

For more information about WHO Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030

Jeeze this UN Monopoly is clever and terrifyingly so. Food safety tentacles.

To get rid of the UN, we need 10 million signatures or so, in US first, because if the US is forced to exit UN the other countries will follow. Also, it already has 2 Bills ready to sign. IMPORTANT TO SIGN NOW | CONGRESS: EXIT the United Nations NOW! Pass the "Disengaging Entirely From The United Nations Debacle Act of 2023" (HR:6645 and S:3428) Please go sign the 2 bills on Dr. Rima’s site PreventGenocide2030.org if you have not yet already. Why sign? Because we cannot let the UN & WHO get away with this power grab over our countries food safety. NO way. Because health should be in our hands, not the Globalists!

IOJ members found a pack of fake cheese in the store in Costa Rica about 5 years ago and we took pictures of it because we had never seen a label for codex, but there it was on the packet. Now its REALLY being pushed and the UN is demanding “global cooperation” on it! This is the beginning of the end… UNLESS we can get out of it. SUPPORT IOJ’s WORK IF YOU WANT SOMEONE TO ACTUALLY PUSH BACK!

If UN & WHO is a monopoly, which they evidently are, should they be prohibited for interfering with commerce with their covid recommendations that shut down economies in the public interest, even if originated by law? Should we trust the UN & WHO to govern food? Doubt it. We probably REALLY need to work a lot harder to get out of UN, WHO & their programs by using law and the immoral covid acts & experiments against our oppressors.

