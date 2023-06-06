Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Nanc's avatar
Nanc
Jun 6, 2023

Just exactly who is The Who? Me, I’m thinking a terrorist organization. These are UNELECTED asshats, do not lose sight of this! We do NOT have to follow their rules and regulations. As far as I’m concerned, these satanic lizard creatures can take their digital bullshit and shove it!

I did NOT comply the first time and I’m sure as hell not going to start. My body and health are sovereign! I don’t take orders from reptilian pedos.

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Helène's avatar
Helène
Jun 6, 2023

They can go straight to hell

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