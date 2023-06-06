WHO & EU Hit The Bullseye! World Domination & Data Mining For Life!

note: Below the excerpts is the full press release.

IOJ chose some key excerpts of June 5, 2023 Press Release by EU and WHO:

Excerpts:

“In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics,”… This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.

IOJ points out the following Orwellian double speak:

A global WHO system building on EU legacy “One of the key elements in the European Union’s work against the COVID-19 pandemic has been digital COVID-19 certificates. To facilitate free movement within its borders, the EU swiftly established interoperable COVID-19 certificates (entitled ‘EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate’ or ‘EU DCC’).”

Are you terrified yet? If not, see below:

“With this collaboration, WHO will facilitate this process globally under its own structure with the aim to allow the world to benefit from convergence of digital certificates.

This includes standard-setting and validation of digital signatures to prevent fraud. In doing so, WHO will not have access to any underlying personal data, which would continue to be the exclusive domain of governments.”

Global domination? You decide!

The WHO and the European Commission will work together to encourage maximum global uptake and participation.

Particular attention will be paid to equitable opportunities for the participation by those most in need: low and middle-income countries.

If you do NOT want the WHO and EU to implement their scheme for GLOBAL digitisation of the International Certificate of Vaccination THEN SIGN BELOW AND DONATE NOW to put IOJ to work on this as the thorn in the side of tyranny!

With your support IOJ will work hard to fight the Digital Health Action Plan using a series of legal notices then judicial action. Keep the faith and remember that NOW is the time to do something! You can make a very real difference in the fight by making a one time or recurring donation now to Sue The WHO, or signing up as a paid subscriber! There is a legal action almost ready to be filed to hold WHO responsible for violating human rights. 16+ hour days are being put in and now this must be added in to stop it in its tracks before it gets out of control. Nothing is more urgent or important! Act as a partner NOW & help us finish the legal work needed to actually stop this serious threat to humanities future!

Full Press Release Below:

5 June 2023

News release

Geneva/Brussels

Reading time: 3 min (815 words)

The World Health Organization (WHO) and European Commission have announced today the launch of a landmark digital health partnership.

In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics. This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.

“Building on the EU’s highly successful digital certification network, WHO aims to offer all WHO Member States access to an open-source digital health tool, which is based on the principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “New digital health products in development aim to help people everywhere receive quality health services quickly and more effectively”.

Based on the EU Global Health Strategy and WHO Global strategy on digital health, the initiative follows the 30 November 2022 agreement between Commissioner Kyriakides and Dr Tedros to enhance strategic cooperation on global health issues. This further bolsters a robust multilateral system with WHO at its core, powered by a strong EU.

“This partnership is an important step for the digital action plan of the EU Global Health Strategy. By using European best practices we contribute to digital health standards and interoperability globally—to the benefit of those most in need. It is also a powerful example of how alignment between the EU and the WHO can deliver better health for all, in the EU and across the world. As the directing and coordinating authority on international health work, there is no better partner than the WHO to advance the work we started at the EU and further develop global digital health solutions,” said Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

This partnership will include close collaboration in the development, management and implementation of the WHO GDHCN system, benefitting from the European Commission’s ample technical expertise in the field. A first step is to ensure that the current EU digital certificates continue to function effectively.

“With 80 countries and territories connected to the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate, the EU has set a global standard. The EU certificate has not only been an important tool in our fight against the pandemic, but has also facilitated international travel and tourism. I am pleased that the WHO will build on the privacy-preserving principles and cutting-edge technology of the EU certificate to create a global tool against future pandemics,” added Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market.

A global WHO system building on EU legacy

One of the key elements in the European Union’s work against the COVID-19 pandemic has been digital COVID-19 certificates. To facilitate free movement within its borders, the EU swiftly established interoperable COVID-19 certificates (entitled ‘EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate’ or ‘EU DCC’). Based on open-source technologies and standards it allowed also for the connection of non-EU countries that issue certificates according to EU DCC specifications, becoming the most widely used solution around the world.

From the onset of the pandemic, WHO engaged with all WHO Regions to define overall guidelines for such certificates. To help strengthen global health preparedness in the face of growing health threats, WHO is establishing a global digital health certification network which builds upon the solid foundations of the EU DCC framework, principles and open technologies.

With this collaboration, WHO will facilitate this process globally under its own structure with the aim to allow the world to benefit from convergence of digital certificates. This includes standard-setting and validation of digital signatures to prevent fraud. In doing so, WHO will not have access to any underlying personal data, which would continue to be the exclusive domain of governments.

The first building block of the global WHO system becomes operational in June 2023 and aims to be progressively developed in the coming months.

A long-term digital partnership to deliver better health for all

To facilitate the uptake of the EU DCC by WHO and contribute to its operation and further development, WHO and the European Commission have agreed to partner in digital health.

This partnership will work to technically develop the WHO system with a staged approach to cover additional use cases, which may include, for example, the digitisation of the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis. Expanding such digital solutions will be essential to deliver better health for citizens across the globe.

This cooperation is based on the shared values and principles of transparency and openness, inclusiveness, accountability, data protection and privacy, security, scalability at a global level, and equity.

The WHO and the European Commission will work together to encourage maximum global uptake and participation.

Particular attention will be paid to equitable opportunities for the participation by those most in need: low and middle-income countries.

WHO’s Global Digital Health Certification Network is an open-source platform, built on robust & transparent standards that establishes the first building block of digital public health infrastructure for developing a wide range of digital products for strengthening pandemic preparedness and to deliver better health for all.

Background

One of the key tools used by many Member States in reopening economies during the COVID-19 pandemic has been digital COVID-19 test and vaccine certificates. As the directing and coordinating authority on international health work, at the onset of the pandemic, WHO engaged with all WHO Regions to define overall guidance for such certificates and published the Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination status and Test results in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic response, there is a recognition of an existing gap and continued need for a global mechanism that can support bilateral verification of the provenance of health documents for pandemic preparedness and continuity of care. The GDHCN can be used as an infrastructural building block to support additional use cases, which may include, for example, the digitisation of the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, verification of prescriptions across borders, the International Patient Summary, verification of vaccination certificates within and across borders, and certification of public health professionals (through WHO Academy). Expanding such digital solutions will be essential to deliver better health for people across the globe.

To meet this need, in line with the Global strategy on digital health priority actions, WHO has established the Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN). The GDHCN is builds upon the experience of regional networks for COVID-19 Certificates and takes up the infrastructure and experiences with the digital European Union Digital COVID Certificate (EU DCC) system, which has seen adoption across all Member States of the EU as well as 51 non-EU countries and territories. The GDHCN has been designed to be interoperable with other existing regional networks (e.g., ICAO VSD-NC, DIVOC, LACPass, SMART Health Cards) specifications.

Technical information

The GDHCN is a trust network that is a digital reflection of the trust WHO already has with Member States. The trust network is operationalized through software infrastructure that enables Member States to bilaterally verify the authenticity of digital records and health certificates through an interoperable trust architecture, without WHO participating in any verification processes but acting as a “trust anchor”.

As the trust anchor, WHO is implementing an onboarding process to establish technical and governance procedures for digital trust between WHO and each Member State, and thus, between Member States participating in the trust network. WHO will not hold or otherwise have access to any individual data. Participating Member States voluntarily submit public keys into a directory managed by WHO, so they are shared in a trusted manner with other Member states. These public keys then can be used to verify that digitally signed health credentials (e.g. Immunization cards, health records) were issued by a recognized authority in the GDHCN.

Regional and global trust networks are widely used today for when the provenance of information must be certified and verified such as a passport or a website. The GDHCN is designed to leverage existing investments by jurisdictions that were made under the COVID-19 response and provide the digital health infrastructure needed for resiliency in future epidemic and pandemic responses and to deliver better health to all by enabling the use of digital personal health records for continuity of care.

So Called Benefits of establishing a GDHCN

Individuals obtain agency over their own health information

Health providers can more easily verify health records to support continuity of care

Governments can provide standards and mechanisms to issue and verify that records are linked to authorized institutions, within and between countries.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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