This is our last chance to stop them!

Todays news shows WHO is not slowing down:

Donate To Sue The WHO

“We are at the finishing line and we are committed to maximizing the rema ining negotiations to reach the result the entire world needs.” - WHO INB (in charge of the treaty)

28 March 2024

News release

WHO Member States agreed to resume negotiations aimed at finalizing a pandemic agreement during 29 April to 10 May. The decision came at today’s end of two weeks of intensive country-led discussions on critical subjects aimed at making all countries of the world better prepared for, and able to effectively and equitably respond to, future pandemics. This ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB9) started on 18 March and ended today. Government negotiators discussed all articles from the draft agreement, including adequate financing for pandemic preparedness, equitable access to medical countermeasures needed during pandemics and health workforce strengthening. “Our Member States are fully aware of how important the pandemic agreement is for protecting future generations from the suffering we endured through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “I thank them for their clear commitment to finding common ground and finalizing this historic agreement in time for the World Health Assembly.” Next month’s resumption of INB9 will be a critical milestone ahead of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, starting 27 May 2024, at which Member States are scheduled to consider the proposed text of the world’s first pandemic agreement for adoption. Dr Precious Matsoso, Co-Chair of the INB Bureau, said: “There is clear recognition from governments that the goal of a pandemic agreement is to prepare the world for preventing and responding to future pandemics, built on consensus, solidarity and equity. These goals must remain our North Star as we move toward the finalization of this historic, pressing commitment for the world. We know that if we fail, we will be failing humanity, including all those who suffered from COVID-19, and those at risk of future pandemics.” Fellow INB Bureau Co-Chair, Mr Roland Driece, said: “Governments said clearly we cannot fail to reach an agreement at the next World Health Assembly to make the world healthier, fairer and safer from pandemics. We are at the finishing line and we are committed to maximizing the remaining negotiations to reach the result the entire world needs.” In December 2021, the World Health Assembly met in a Special Session, the second-ever since WHO’s founding in 1948, and decided to establish the INB to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The process has involved participation of other United Nations system bodies, non-state actors, other relevant stakeholders, and the public.

Interest of Justice spoke at the 1st and 2nd WHO Pandemic Treaty Hearings

Interest Of Justice Establishes Strict Limits For The WHO; Pandemic Treaty First Public Hearing: April 12, 2022

https://rumble.com/v10s1rx-interest-of-justice-establishes-strict-limits-for-the-who-pandemic-treaty-p.html

Interest Of Justice 90 Second Video To The WHO/INB Pandemic Treaty, September 9, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1jkrh4-interest-of-justice-90-second-video-to-the-whoinb-pandemic-treaty-september.html

Interest of Justice will be speaking to HHS OGA for the 3rd year in a row to protest the Treaty & IHR Amendments

Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs (HHS OGA) is the US liaison to WHO and we intend to raise hell. They are insane enough to continue despite epic failure to agree or give us all due process to know details and protest. Its all void.

Our WHO & Treaty Protest 2022:

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/campaigns/stop-the-who/24-hours-left-comment-at-the-stakeholder-listening-session-for-75th-world-health-assembly/

and

https://rumble.com/v15o9d3-interest-of-justice-tells-the-hhs-and-world-health-assembly-the-who-clearly.html

Our WHO & Treaty Protest 2023:

https://rumble.com/v2lwy0c-ioj-speaking-truth-to-power-exposing-w.h.o.-crimes-may-3-2023-hhs-stakehold.html

Our record with WHO extends the past few years and has many unanswered complaints for crimes against humanity and WHO ethics breaches. We will waive their immunity and sue for these wrongs! WHO has no right to breach their duties in the name of an emergency and is responsible for death and injuries, as well as adivisng their Member States to continue violating rights by mRNA experimentation.

Just wait til you see the moves we will pull this year, as it is humanities last chance!

Sign up to IOJ Substack:

IOJ's Substack is free for all. To support us however, you can get a paid subscription below on our Sue the WHO Initiative channel!

Share, share & share again to make a difference and help this legal movement expand!

Sign Up to Sue the WHO Initiative (Idiot's Guide To EXIT The WHO)

To support IOJ, or to jump in to law to help your country EXIT the WHO please sign up below for a free or paid subscription. Paid subscribers are a critical part of this movement of conscious light-workers seeking to crowdfund humanities most serious cases to stop the shots and hold WHO responsible for the plandemic.

Your monthly support will ensure top experts such as Dr. Yeadon, Dr Ana Mihalcea, Dr Janci Lindsay, Sasha Latypova and more can finally get in front of a judge and court, with a top lawyer to win for us all, and stave off future tyranny.

We are so close thanks to generous supporters. IOJ would like to raise $3500 in the next 4 days to get the law team to finish and file the cases to help stop the shots globally.

If you can help fund these experts to finally have their day in court, please sign up and help by donating below!

Thanks team humanity! Its time to finally end this with judicial force and nullification. We are ready. Are you?

THE GLOBAL ROLLOUT OF VACCINES IS WHO AND REGULATORS FAULT

Leave a comment