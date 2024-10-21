WHO, AstraZeneca & Global "Health" Leaders, Fund Top Universities To Indoctrinate 10,000 Future Doctors On How "Climate Change" Is Increasing Cancers, Cardiovascular Disease And Mental Illness.
Hey kids, did you know that the myth of "climate change" is increasing cancers, cardiovascular disease & mental illness? Gates & the Philanthropaths say so through their University disinfo Cartel Camp
European Network on Climate & Health Education - Go Figure…
Must be climate chance causing cancer to rise..
Nothing else could be the cause here folks....
This is what happens when UN partners with Google to "own the science"...
Someone needs to tell these future Dr’s that its the non vaccine experiments causing cancer and NOT the climate change scam!
I guess the doctors they can indoctrinate are already compromised by the injections, so they'll believe anything.