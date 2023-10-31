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Eris's avatar
Eris
Oct 31, 2023Edited

WHO is realy nasty, what a way to convince people that they work for them.

I think also that WHO is really sure that the population does not understand a lot of the legal language of the treaty. We should tell them not to be, because most of us understood and you, we, help others to understand too. For the common good of the environment (the definition of which will be established by the treaty) almost any human right of those for which so many generations have fought and which seemed to be unattainable may be sacrificed. Simple, but complicated, because we, the people, will not give them up for the sake of an organization that only has criminal goals. what irrefutable evidence is there of criminal intent? the actual state of the world today. Disease, poverty, death, power of control, corruption, distruction, lies, turning the science against life, flagrant violation of all natural laws and human dignity more than ever in the history of the world. The world is totaly sick and suffering because these kind of organizations never did anything good, but spent the people's money for their own interests of gaining power over everyone. Fuck them. Till the end. We or they. We don't need them to be our bosses, we are not their f..g slaves.

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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
Oct 31, 2023

I am refusing till the end!

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