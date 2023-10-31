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If you are sick of the WHO bossing us all around and censoring us you are not alone. We are on a long game multi prong approach to get all nations to exit the WHO and to sue the WHO to force cessation of the wrongdoings and reparations to humanity. Its not a lofty dream, its a MISSION that has become our LIFESTYLE. Join us to take the Mengele Health Monopoly down and rebuild a more natural and honorable replacement with real participation of all of us where we all matter and can be validated and heard, supported and nourished.

One step that must be done THIS MONTH is to final petition and sue our nations to ask to prevent the adoption of the IHR amendments that cure Dec 1, 2023. We are about to publish a guide and yes, we are slammed getting ready for Nuremberg Hearing Nov 9, but will help guide this because no one on Earth knows what the hell to do - but IOJ does! Stay tuned!

Donate now to support IOJs mission to sue the WHO and stop the covid “vaccines”!

Is this a joke WHO? We are taking screenshots in real time of you deleting our comments! Where did the comments we made complaining about the censorship go?

Maybe they didn’t like what we were saying?

All was going fine at the WGP14 consultation. For hours yesterday morning and all day we were posting comments to the WHO platform which posted in real time just fine.

Then BAM. Both Interest of Justice (IOJ) and our sister org Free Speech Association (FSA) found ourselves with our comments “waiting for review”.

We think we were the only CSO’s throttled by WHO yesterday who’s comments had to be “waiting for review”.

Free speech Association posted the same comment about UN “owns the science” in all 4 rooms since it was not posting, just to see if any room would post it & it was blocked on all 4 rooms where comments could be left to “guide” WHO & other CSO participants.

The WHO censorship began with this comment:

Free Speech Association

Climate change is a UN unproven myth that is so widespread by UN and their partner Google censoring all real climate experts who disagree with UN pseudo science. see: WEF: MELISSA FLEMING “WE OWN THE SCIENCE, AND WE THINK THAT THE WORLD SHOULD KNOW IT” https://www.bitchute.com/video/b2jvF9VdAb7C/ Waiting for review Your question is currently waiting to be reviewed by the event organizer.

Interest of Justice comment was approved and posted within 10-15 minutes, but the Free Speech Association comment just kept “waiting for review”, even a whopping 8 hours later as the whole thing was ending (and still waiting approval the next day)!

See the posts below. As you can see, IOJ’s was posted on top and approved in minutes, but FSA was throttled & “waiting for review”, presumably for dissing UN & WEF pseudo science.

That did not seem right or fair, so FSA started leaving more comments, which were also “waiting for review”:

Yes, after we were censored for about 8 hours we started leaving comments asking WHO why our comments were being censored.

Then we noticed that a post we previously replied to shockingly said it never had a reply, which means WHO fully deleted our post about not wanting to create pathogens of pandemic potential.

We replied again and was happy to find our new replies were not coming up as “waiting for review.”

At that point we posted on a few more comments we previously posted on which were also replies of ours WHO deleted:

And the WHO also censored our reply about the WHO pre-qualification program being experimental and not safe or effective…. so we posted the following truths:

Mentioning to the WHO we were censored:

This was where we realized the WHO was messing with us in real time and we got smart enough to take full screenshots with time stamps: The post below is us asking whats going on at 4:57pm.

The WHO uncensored ONE post (the first post pending for 8 hours) within SECONDS by the end of bitching at 4:57pm

(see it there on the bottom no longer “waiting for review” about climate change being a UN unproven myth - its BACK!)

Over 8 hours went by until WHO finally approved our comment above about how UN “owns the science”… in ONE room

(remember same comment was in all 4 rooms - so they uncensored it in one room, but kept it censored in the other 3 rooms)

FSA then writes a “thank you for lifting the censorship” reply under the post WHO finally approved after over 8 hours of “waiting for review”

5:08pm

Then it got really crazy….

6:25pm

We then noticed the posts we put complaining about being censored were DELETED.

So we posted MORE comments asking if WHO is joking:

Is this a joke WHO? We are taking screenshots in real time of you deleting our comments! Where did the comments we made complaining about the censorship go?

See how there are only 2 comments there and the room is “theory of change” on left side?

A few minutes later at 6:33pm FSA wrote WHO again:

As an oversight CSO it is important to note that Free Speech Association finds WHO to be in serious breach of ethics through censoring us and literally deleting our comments. What diid we say that is untrue or unworthy of discussion? The trust factor here is “waning”. Where is the real participation?

6:33pm

Comments from 2 hours earlier clearly not there & gone!:

WOW - the WHO got the message that we were on to their censorship scam and if you look closely below you will see the WHO quickly REPOSTED our deleted messages (from 2 hours before) that were not there only THREE MINUTES EARLIER in the screenshot above after we complained and called them out for deleting them.

6:36pm

Comments from 2 hours ago restored but still waiting for review.:

See the two comments above which say they were posted “2 hours ago”? Those were the deleted comments.

The 2 deleted comments are below that were restored after we freaked out on WHO:

Our comments are still "pending review". Is WHO censoring Free Speech Association for giving the link where UN says they own the science and which proves the UN censored climate emergency critics? ALL partners should be allowed to post here and not have truth censored which is inconvenient for WHO!

Dear WHO, This censoring by "pending review" is shadow banning us and is not any way to promote true debate, inclusiveness or start a relationship with all relevant stakeholder CSO's. We are the only CSO here being censored and its because we strongly do not agree that UN should monopolize science!

Yes, those are the comments that WHO first deleted, then QUICKLY restored after we asked if they were joking and informed them WE ARE TAKING SCREENSHOTS OF YOU DELETING OUR COMMENTS IN REAL TIME.

Compare both of the above screenshots with the time of the screenshot and the time of the comments. You will see they were literally totally gone at 6:33pm, we complained and said we were taking screenshots of them deleting our comments and within 3 minutes the deleted comments were reposted by 6:36pm as if they never were completely deleted at all…

The screenshot comparison shows the two deleted posts from “2 hours ago” magically popping back in within 3 minutes after chastising WHO

and below you can see they approved all but the WEF climate myth comment that started the censorship in the first place, but it took WHO until after 2:00am to approve them… AND the time stamp is now different, pretending we left the comments 7 minutes ago when they were many, many hours ago????

What the hell is WHO doing to our comments?

Can you believe the nerve of WHO to give our comments a false time stamp once actually approved to make it appear freshly written at same time they posted it, despite censoring it for almost a whole day - and only posting it for the group to see AFTER the event was OVER & everyone left???

3:00am - wiped clean the whole chat and no one got to see Free Speech Associations comments about the censorship

Free Speech Association and Interest of Justice do NOT approve of the WHOs method of “consulting” all CSO’s. Its lip service and the Member States (who demanded the WHO deal with us CSO’s & forced this agenda) will need to know the WHO is NOT doing what they asked, which was to consult with us, not censor us.

Trust WHO? NO. Total shenanagins!!!

The WHO probably didn’t like much that Free Speech Association or Interest of Justice had to say yesterday, they “reviewed” the comments and censored them.

Censoring Free Speech Association, by the way, was not only totally ironic as hell, it was a serious breach of WHO duty that is reprehensible and will not go unpunished.

WITH THIS EVIDENCE OF NOT INCLUDING ALL CSO’S, WE GOT WHAT WE NEED TO SUE WHO TO CHALLENGE THE NEW FRAMEWORKS & AGENDAS.

And dear friends, THAT is why we participate and you should too!

We also got to red-pill WHO cheerleaders about why NOT to want the pandemic accord, etc. See a few of IOJ and FSA comments to WHO yesterday to try to slow down the Agenda 2025-2028.

Ironically, one of our first comments warned the participants that WHO censors critics… go figure.

Share

If you are sick of the WHO bossing us all around & censoring us all you are not alone. We are on a long game multi prong approach to get all nations to exit the WHO and to sue the WHO to force cessation of the wrongdoings and reparations to humanity. Its not a lofty dream, its a MISSION that has become our LIFESTYLE. Join us to take the Mengele Health Monopoly down and rebuild a more natural and honorable replacement with real participation of all of us where we all matter and can be validated and heard, supported and nourished.

One step that must be done THIS MONTH is to final petition and sue our nations to ask to prevent the adoption of the IHR amendments that cure Dec 1, 2023. We are about to publish a guide and yes, we are slammed getting ready for Nuremberg Hearing Nov 9, but will help guide this because no one on Earth knows what the hell to do - but IOJ does! Stay tuned!

Donate now to support IOJs mission to sue the WHO and stop the covid “vaccines”!

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More comments given to WHO yesterday regarding WGP14 2025-2028

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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