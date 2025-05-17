Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Emergency Injunction Filed Against Costa Rica's Acceptance of Fatally Flawed IHR Amendments!

It’s so important - like stopping CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY type of importance…

In international law, timing is often as important as substance. Our organization has taken the extraordinary step of seeking an emergency injunction compelling Costa Rica's delegates to formally reject the International Health Regulations amendments at the 78th World Health Assembly commencing May 19th.

Full court filing document to read. You can copy the main concepts in your own area:

May 15, 2025 Amparo Ihr Costa Rica 468KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This unprecedented legal action exposes both procedural nullity and substantive defects that render the amendments ultra vires.

While the formal deadline for rejection extends from June 19 for some countries, to September 2025, waiting until that deadline would permit the entrenchment of institutional mechanisms and normative expectations that could prove functionally irreversible.

The Director-General has already "commenced the work in preparation of the entry into force of the amended provisions" (A78/11, ¶22), creating a predetermined agreement that only immediate judicial intervention can forestall.

Procedural Nullity: The Fatal Jurisdictional Defect

The amendments adopted through Resolution WHA77.17 (2024) suffer from incurable procedural defects rendering them void ab initio.

The big deal no one is talking about - pay attention: Did anyone realize the amendments fundamentally transform the character of the original instrument without commensurate procedural safeguards, effectively constituting a new treaty disguised as amendments—a procedure expressly prohibited under Article 40 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

The bifurcated implementation timeline documented in A78/11 further compounds this defect by creating two classes of States Parties with divergent obligations, thereby fracturing the unified legal framework that the original IHR established. Such procedural irregularity strikes at the heart of sovereign consent, the foundational principle upon which all treaty law rests.

The ‘COVID-19 Standing Recommendations’ are OBVIOUSLY A Case Study in Regulatory Capture

The recently extended COVID-19 standing recommendations (A78/INF./7) represent perhaps the most alarming manifestation of the defective regulatory framework the amendments would perpetuate. These newly released recommendations, binding under Articles 16-18 of the IHR, establish a parallel classification system for medical interventions that effectively circumvents domestic regulatory frameworks. Let that sink in.

Most troublingly, they direct implementation of "COVID-19 vaccines recommended by WHO or vaccines approved by national regulatory authorities" (Section D(12)) without distinguishing between fully licensed products and those available under emergency authorization. This provision effectively permits experimental interventions to be mischaracterized as routine medical products, undermining informed consent and vitiating the special protections typically afforded to human subjects in investigational contexts.

IoJ Achieves Judicial Confirmation of Regulatory Circumvention: The Recent Precedent

WHO EUL Covid Vaccine Is Actually Not a Vaccine & Is an Experiment IHR would normalize it and mandate countries to invest in these types of experiments

THE SHOCKING TESTIMONY from MAY 6 IS SET TO DESTROY WHO IHR & TREATY COVID “VAX” RACKET

VERY BIG DEAL BELOW, SO PLEASE PAY VERY CLOSE ATTENTION TO DETAILS:

Of particular legal significance was the admission during our court case last week that Costa Rica outrageously utilized the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) pathway to:

Initially import COVID-19 biologic products under an investigational classification; and subsequently Employ the EUL process to effectuate regulatory reclassification, thereby circumventing the standard safety monitoring protocols, informed consent requirements, and human rights protections ordinarily applicable to biomedical research involving human subjects.

This judicial finding is not merely pertinent but dispositive to the current petition, as it establishes precedential determination that Costa Rica's implementation of IHR obligations has resulted in the effective suspension of domestic legal protections through a parallel regulatory framework—a framework the proposed amendments would further entrench and expand.

WHO EUL Covid Vaccine Is Actually Not a Vaccine By National Law & Is an Experiment - The recent godsend of forced testimony can’t be taken back. The cat is out of the bag.

Documented Failure of WHO Pharmacovigilance Due To 2020-2022 “Data Blackout”

Our litigation has produced a remarkable judicial finding that when ordered by the court to produce safety monitoring data for COVID-19 interventions administered to indigenous populations, the WHO (PAHO FOR AMERICAS) was unable to comply.

The court issued a contempt order last week for not complying with the courts order.

This documented failure of basic pharmacovigilance directly contradicts the presumption of adequate monitoring capacity upon which the entire regulatory framework depends.

This is not merely a procedural concern but a substantive one that goes to the heart of the regulatory capacity presumed by Section C(7) directing reporting of "vaccine effectiveness data" and Section D(12) mandating "surveillance of vaccination uptake and adverse events."

A “regulatory authority” that cannot produce essential safety data when judicially compelled to do so, manifestly lacks the capacity to exercise the expansive authority contemplated by the amendments.

The inherent structural defects in the tower of Babel they are building is clear as day.

Emergency Use Listing - EUL: The Widespread WHO Experiment With No Informed Consent

The absurd and arbitrary legal fiction perpetuated throughout the IHR amendments and associated ‘covid standing recommendations’ is the pretense that products authorized through Emergency Use Listing (EUL) are not experimental in nature.

This legal fiction is magic - ta-da… SPELL-ing… Dark Wizardry.

It creates the troubling consequence that interventions which would be classified as "investigational" under domestic regulatory frameworks—and thus subject to heightened informed consent requirements and monitoring protocols—are instead treated as routine medical products.

Our 5 years litigation has FINALLY produced the extraordinary admission from Costa Rican authorities that the COVID-19 interventions do not meet the statutory definition of "vaccines" under Costa Rican law, but rather are classified as such only under the WHO's expansive de facto definition. Remember: BE THE PERSISTENCE!

This judicial admission underscores the way in which the IHR framework effectively pressures domestic regulatory authorities to adopt classifications at odds with their own statutory frameworks.

Sue the WHO! Help us Stop WHO from recommending the eugenic experiments on our babies!

The UN-WEF-WHO Censorship Monopoly Suppression Without Due Process By IHR?

Perhaps most concerning from a constitutional perspective is the establishment of an information control regime without corresponding due process safeguards.

Section D(13) directs States to "Address actively vaccine misinformation, disinformation, acceptance, and demand issues" without defining what constitutes "misinformation" or establishing objective criteria for such determination.

This IHR censorship architecture lacks even the most rudimentary elements of due process: there are no clear definitions, no objective criteria, or even mechanisms for appeal. The result is the establishment of WHO as the de facto arbiter of scientific truth without corresponding transparency requirements or secondary oversight safeguards. This arrangement can’t be allowed to continue and become a real norm because it stands in direct opposition with constitutional guarantees of free expression and scientific inquiry recognized in most countries constitutional framework, such as Costa Rica, and likely your own country.

Urgent! - No, We Cannot Wait Until September

The new procedural timeline creates an urgent circumstance requiring immediate judicial intervention for three critical reasons:

Active Implementation Underway: Document A78/11 terrifyingly confirms that implementation activities have already commenced despite the pending rejection period, creating a presumption of eventual implementation. Standing Recommendations Overlap: The COVID-19 standing recommendations have been extended until April 30, 2026, creating an overlapping regulatory framework that would immediately incorporate the amended IHR provisions upon their entry into force. Normative Entrenchment: Failure to register formal rejection at the World Health Assembly would permit the further development of institutional mechanisms and normative expectations that could prove functionally irreversible even with subsequent rejection.

The overlap between implementation preparation and the rejection deadline creates an urgent necessity for judicial clarification before the World Health Assembly ends, as procedural mechanisms being established now will create institutional momentum that could potentially render subsequent rejection completely ineffective in practice.

The Constitutional Duty to Reject Is Clear

Our petition for emergency injunction rests on the fundamental premise that Costa Rican officials bear not merely the right but the affirmative duty to reject amendments that:

Abrogate fundamental rights to informed consent and bodily autonomy protected under Costa Rica's constitutional framework; Establish censorship regimes that violate constitutional protections of scientific expression; Transfer constitutional authority to international bodies without proper procedure; Implement provisions permitting continued deployment of products with investigational characteristics without appropriate informed consent, potentially implicating violations of the Nuremberg Code.

Costa Rica's constitutional framework does not permit officials to abdicate these fundamental protections through international agreements, regardless of their form. The constitutional oath requires defense of these principles against encroachment, whether domestic or international in origin.

The Request for Relief: An Order Compelling Rejection

Our petition seeks a narrow but critical form of relief: a judicial order compelling Costa Rica's delegates to the 78th World Health Assembly to formally register the country's rejection of the IHR amendments. This relief would effectively preserve Costa Rica's sovereign prerogative to regulate matters of public health in accordance with its constitutional framework and domestic statutory requirements.

This relief does not preclude Costa Rica's participation in good-faith international cooperation on matters of public health. Rather, it ensures that such cooperation occurs within the bounds of constitutional propriety and established principles of international law regarding sovereign consent.

Conclusion: The Stakes Could Not Be Higher

The amendments before the World Health Assembly represent not merely a technical modification to an existing treaty but a fundamental transformation of the international health governance landscape. The defects identified—both procedural and substantive—render them legally unsound and constitutionally problematic.

Our petition for emergency injunction represents not an attempt to obstruct international cooperation but rather an effort to ensure that such cooperation occurs within proper legal bounds. The constitutional principles at stake—informed consent, regulatory integrity, scientific expression, and democratic governance—are too fundamental to be compromised through procedurally defective amendments.

The court now faces a momentous decision with implications not merely for Costa Rica but for the integrity of the international legal order itself.

It’s so important to get this one right!

We await the Constitutional Chambers determination with the sincere hope that constitutional principles will prevail over foreign private WHO edicts and insanity.

NO OTHER TIME MATTERS AS MUCH AS NOW TO HELP US GO FULL STEAM AHEAD AND GET OVER THE FINISH LINE.

The WHO & their evil norms are going down. You can help us get the job done much quicker -

Don’t rely on us to do this alone with no steady support - we are dedicated, but financially depleted from 5 years of quitting our jobs to fight full time to protect humanity.

Step up and donate much needed resources and support for the fight of our lives to make things right! Your donation WILL make a very real difference.

Help is needed RIGHT NOW… We can win, but only with ample support now when it counts!

Here are the full text excerpts from the document A78/INF./7 that were referenced above:

Section C(7) from Document A78/INF./7, Page 4:

"C. States Parties are recommended to continue reporting COVID-19 data, particularly mortality data, morbidity data, SARS-CoV-2 genetic sequences with metadata, and vaccine effectiveness data to WHO or in open sources so that WHO can understand and describe the epidemiological situation and variant landscape, perform global risk assessments and work with expert networks and relevant WHO advisory groups. Actions are recommended to:

[...]

Report COVID-19 burden and impact data including hospitalization, intensive care units, and mortality data to WHO, or publish the data."

Section D(12) from Document A78/INF./7, Page 4:

"D. States Parties are recommended to continue to offer COVID-19 vaccination based on both, the recommendations of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) and on national prioritization informed by cost benefit reviews. Vaccine delivery should be appropriately integrated into health services. Actions are recommended to:

[...]

Improve efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination coverage for all people in the high-priority groups using COVID-19 vaccines recommended by WHO or vaccines approved by national regulatory authorities, taking into account SAGE recommendations, and continue surveillance of vaccination uptake and adverse events."

Section D(13) from Document A78/INF./7, Page 4:

"13. Address actively vaccine misinformation, disinformation, acceptance, and demand issues with communities and healthcare providers."

Section F(19) from Document A78/INF./7, Page 5:

"F. States Parties are encouraged to continue to deliver optimal clinical care for COVID-19, appropriately integrated into all levels of health services, including access to proven treatments and measures to protect health workers and caregivers as appropriate. States Parties are encouraged to take actions to:

[...]

Ensure access to provision of evidence-based care and health products for patients with acute COVID-19 and PCC."

Section G(22) from Document A78/INF./7, Page 6:

"G. States Parties are encouraged to continue to work towards ensuring equitable access to safe, effective and quality-assured medical countermeasures for COVID-19. States Parties are encouraged to take action to:

[...]

Strengthen regulatory authorities to support efficient and effective authorization of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines within national regulatory frameworks."

The document also includes an important prefatory statement on page 2 establishing the binding nature and temporal scope of these recommendations:

"These standing recommendations are issued by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) in accordance with provisions of Articles 16 to 18 and 50 to 53 of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR or Regulations).

These standing recommendations, based on scientific principles and evidence, represent an extension of the standing recommendations for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) issued on 9 August 2023, taking into consideration the advice of the IHR Review Committee regarding standing recommendations for COVID-19.

The extension of these standing recommendations is necessary to support States Parties in addressing the risk posed by COVID-19 and to prevent or reduce the international spread of COVID-19, as well as its impact on health. These standing recommendations are in effect for all States Parties until 30 April 2026. These standing recommendations may be modified or terminated prior to that time, in accordance with Article 53 of the Regulations."

