WHO DG Tedros Declares Mpox A PHEIC
Unlocking EUL Experimental non Vaccines
Tedros just delared Mpox a PHEIC!!! Global emergency.
We are still in the Press conference trying to ask about PCR fraud causing the PHEIC fake emergency! Pray they will call on us to ask!
They said they want $15 Million for “vaccines”.
They JUST said they need improvement to “understand” the PCR - WTF???? And admitted they need better access to diagnostics that are accurate. - OMG this is a joke!
Speak up and send the PCR fraud Notice & Statement of Facts to WHO!
SIGN& SHARE RIGHT NOW
Sign Here: http://www.suethewho.org/pcrfraud
PHEIC Fake Pandemic Declared!
Heads up: Our Sue the WHO - Stop Crimes Against Humanity lawsuit frenzy is kicking into high gear! Expect huge moves over the upcoming days and next 3 months or so.
Over the next 90 days we challenge humanity to take serious action and join us in this very serious global campaign to judicially expose the PCR fraud, fake covid emergency and subsequent WHO public health waivers of research standards for covid vaccines and global censorship for public health as a crime against humanity. Join us. Share this information and initiative to Sue the WHO for covid and public health crimes against humanity far and wide!
My Mother and brother were both vaccine injured. With my Mom’s I pushed the filing with Vaers an injury report and she is suppose to be exempt from any more vaccinations.
