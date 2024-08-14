Tedros just delared Mpox a PHEIC!!! Global emergency.

We are still in the Press conference trying to ask about PCR fraud causing the PHEIC fake emergency! Pray they will call on us to ask!

They said they want $15 Million for “vaccines”.

They JUST said they need improvement to “understand” the PCR - WTF???? And admitted they need better access to diagnostics that are accurate. - OMG this is a joke!

PHEIC Fake Pandemic Declared!

Heads up: Our Sue the WHO - Stop Crimes Against Humanity lawsuit frenzy is kicking into high gear! Expect huge moves over the upcoming days and next 3 months or so.

Over the next 90 days we challenge humanity to take serious action and join us in this very serious global campaign to judicially expose the PCR fraud, fake covid emergency and subsequent WHO public health waivers of research standards for covid vaccines and global censorship for public health as a crime against humanity. Join us. Share this information and initiative to Sue the WHO for covid and public health crimes against humanity far and wide!

COVID and Mpox diagnostics are part of a systematic and widespread attack by WHO to push toxic non vaccine experiments that murder and harm! The laws and courts exist to seek justice. We must continue to fund the Attorneys to fruition. We are so close. Let’s pay the Attorney’s & file this!

Don’t let them get away with it!

