Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
Feb 13, 2024

In the WHO treaty documents the wording " thou shall" is mentioned 168 times.

Thou shall is a legal term defined as you must or mandated.

So the intent is in their actual wording.

This must be resisted or forever live in tyranny .

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
Feb 13, 2024

TEDROS TERRORISTS EVIL DEMONS RELY ON SATAN

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