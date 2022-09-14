New international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response: contributing to the second round of public hearings

The WHO/INB just updated the video entry date. The submission period opened on Friday 9 September at 3:00AM EST/12AM PST and will close on Friday 16 September 2022 at 5:59PM EST/2:59PM PST (extended from Tuesday 13 September at 11:00AM EST/8AM PST)..

https://inb.who.int/home/public-hearings/second-round

HERE’S what IOJ had to say for the 90 second video entry: Video Link

Another example of a quality 90 second video entry which has very good points to guide the WHO

If you’re not happy with The WHO, the following post below will guide you with instructions and you can also sign the notice and demand which is a global claim for international wrong doing and responsibility.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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