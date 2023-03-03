Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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bluearea's avatar
bluearea
Mar 6, 2023

I'm on it Nicholas, don't buy from WEF supporters, buy from only the ones that are part of the solution and not the problem and the way to start is identify them by conversation, some times it cost a little more but won't support monopoly corporations, buy from local small business

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
Mar 4, 2023

How is this going to make it around not only the US Constitution but also all of the state constitutions and Bill of Rights? Are there any legal minds out there that can explain how this forming of a treaty by only the Democrats is going to work?

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