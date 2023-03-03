As far as the invalid nature of the treaty negotiations and proposed contents, it bears repeating that:

The INB evidently met this week February 27-March 3, 2023 to discuss fascist "nonsense".

Yes, the very notion of scientific opinion being misinformation is already ruled to be "NONSENSE" in January thanks to a CHD lawsuit against a California law!

Federal Judge Blocks California Law Punishing Doctors for ‘COVID Misinformation’

01/26/23 A federal judge in California on Wednesday granted Children’s Health Defense-California Chapter’s request for a preliminary injunction to block a California law that would have allowed the state’s medical boards to punish doctors for spreading “COVID-19 misinformation.”

In his 30-page opinion, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb determined the defendants in the case — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta and California Medical and Osteopathic Boards — provided “no evidence that ‘scientific consensus’ has any established technical meaning,” and that the law provides “no clarity” on the meaning of the word “misinformation.” Judge Shubb also found the “plaintiffs have established a likelihood of success on the grounds of their Fourteenth Amendment vagueness challenges.”

Notably, the judge said that he couldn’t make sense of a critical provision in a new law that punishes doctors for spreading false information about COVID-19 to their patients. Senior Judge William Shubb called its definition of misinformation “nonsense” during a hearing in the United States District Court in Sacramento.

Yes, the World Health Organization and all the tyrants in the INB nonsensically spent all week discussing changing laws to include misinformation and disinformation policies in a pandemic treaty, all of which ultimately are “nonsense”.

According to the zero draft of the contentious pandemic treaty:

2. WHO shall collaborate with and promptly assist States Parties, in particular developing countries upon request, to the extent possible, in:

(e) (New) countering the dissemination of false and unreliable information about public health events, preventive and anti-epidemic measures and activities in the media, social networks and other ways of disseminating such information;

THIS ACTUALLY MEANS FULL CENSORSHIP AND INTERNATIONAL CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY PERSECUTION OF TARGETED PEOPLE AND GROUPS:

THE ABILITY TO CENSOR TRUTH AND DISSEMINATE DISINFORMATION AND PROPAGANDA.

THE WHO WANTS FULL CONTROL OF INFORMATION.

FULL CONTROL OF SCIENCE:

U.N. claims “We own the science”

(h) (New) facilitation of the development of national public health emergency response plans by developing, disseminating and updating policy documents and technical guidance, training materials, data and science to enable response; UN’s World Health Organization wants to disseminate science. Why? Because they OWN THE SCIENCE, think you should know it!

FULL CONTROL OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEALTH POLICIES AND SET NEW NORMS FOR INTERNATIONAL LAW:

New: (d) the formulation of laws and other legal and administrative provisions for the implementation of these Regulations;

FULL PENETRATION OF NATIONS HEALTH MINISTRIES WITH YES-MEN:

New: (e) training health and supportive workforce in the implementation of these Regulations;

FULL FASCISM:

New (f) the facilitation of accessibility and affordability of health products, including sharing of technologies and know-how, establishment and maintenance of the local production and distribution facilities. (Isn’t that socialism and fascism?)

The 14 Points Of Fascism:

Sign The Demand To Stop The Pandemic Treaty

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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