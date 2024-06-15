IOJ Lawsuit Begins For W.H.O. Censorship of IOJ & Free Speech Associations Climate Scam Comments In WHO’s FIRST CSO "Consultation" For Fourteenth General Program of Work, IHR, Treaty Negotiations on October 30, 2023!

WHO DIRECTLY censored us exposing the climate scam! Don’t let them get away with it!

Interest of Justice Lawsuit Begins Regarding WHO’s Censorship Of Civil Society!

WHO Internal Oversight just referred our case to NATIONAL AUTHORITIES!

NOTICE: There are TWO more WHO cases ALREADY filed by IOJ against the 2022 & 2024 VOID IHR Amendments

You are all VERY welcome… read up below on our Sue the WHO Initiative Substack!

The two Interest of Justice IHR Amendment disputes and lawsuits already filed will be posted on IOJ’S Sue the WHO Initiative Substack later today and tomorrow!

There are 4 actions to invalidate all the illegal IHR amendments, and 2 more lawsuits coming this week just to be sure we win.

We work very, very long hours to beat global tyranny & need sleep, so just know our posts to explain our IHR Amendment lawsuits are coming ASAP! For now learn about how Jeremy Farrar censored us and WHO owes us an apology which we were referred to the national authorities to file the dispute and court case over.

Learn the whole story how WHO censorship & human rights abuses against us was just REFERRED TO NATIONAL AUTHORITIES below on ‘Sue the WHO Initiative’:

IOJ is very pleased to hear that the WHO Internal Oversight is functioning because they finally gave IOJ and FSA an official referral to national authorities to deal with our claims of human rights abuses by Farrar and Tedros, et al over there at World Health Abomination. That’s what they are SUPPOSED to do! This allows us to sue WHO now.

Read the full story in the article below to learn all about how IOJ is exclusively allowed to sue the WHO!!! WHO can’t win this one.

Sue the WHO Initiative - where IOJ fully intends to hold WHO responsible using international and national law.

Share

IOJ still needs your ongoing monthly support , as we are a VERY small and financially struggling 100% non profit that is working day and night pro bono to save humanity by exercising our right to file legal processes to Sue the WHO.

Interest of Justice would really like to raise an immediate $8,500.00 to cover the next legal bills due NOW!!! It’s critical. If you can help this mission of love in any way, small or large, from the depths of our hearts we will be forever grateful, and so will humanity, because we need it to take these first steps to #SuetheWHO and finish the next steps to LEGALLY stop the IHR Amendments for violating IHR rules of procedure 55(2).

Help IOJ Sue the WHO!

Our cases against the 2022 and 2024 IHR amendments affects YOU globally. Let’s DO THIS! Don’t let anyone tell you it can’t be done. IOJ is doing it, but ONLY with YOUR HELP!

Be the PERSISTENCE! It’s working!

Time to Sue the WHO to Save Humanity - Interest of Justice Media

1× 0:00 -1:09

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Leave a comment