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Kellie.Beckett's avatar
Kellie.Beckett
Jan 27, 2024

What's da plan, Pinky?

Trying to take over the world...........................

Plandemonium

Plandemonism

Plandemagoguing

Plandelerium

Plandemolishment

Plandementia

Plandemobilization

Plandemoralization

Plamdemonitization

It's the Plan of the Plandemic

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Kellie.Beckett's avatar
Kellie.Beckett
Jan 27, 2024

All WHO's Psychobabble would not be necessary IF THEY JUST TOLD THE DAMNED TRUTH. They are the mis/dis/mal-info spreaders like a cancer. Those who awaken do not go back to sleep.

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