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Margaret Anna Alice
Oct 19, 2023Edited

Gave you guys a shoutout in the Rounds of Applause section of the piece I published today (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/what-caused-david-mirandas-death):

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/i/138044525/rounds-of-applause

Hope it brings you some well-deserved support :-)

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Piki
Oct 19, 2023Edited

I am actually going through these pages now, penning notes and remarks on the pages and wil print them out and send them to the Prime Minister and Minister of Health here in Belgium. I will write also: 'If you do not read them to evaluate them on behalf of the Belgian citizens, I am!'

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