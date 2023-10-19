IOJ agrees with activist/researcher James Roguski :

“Forget about the working draft, Conceptual Zero Draft, Zero Draft, Bureau’s Text and the secretive Compilation Text. At this point, they are all old news.

Here is the Advanced unedited version of the "Negotiating Text” of the WHO CA+.”

IoJ took the liberty of making some notes for you all…. See below!

Advance Draft Negotiating Text Inb Bureau 16 Oct 2023 642KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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These new draft CA+ agreements and IHR AMENDMENTS SHALL NOT PASS!!!!

What’s up with the Advanced Version of The "Negotiating Text" Of The "WHO Pandemic Agreement" Treaty CA+?

All in all, it’s a big sales pitch for pandemic investors.

By the way, after the WHO declared covid a pandemic, apparently the WHO finally got around to even trying to come up with a joint definition with States.

Here’s what they have all come up with so far:

(e) “pandemic” means the global spread of a pathogen or variant that infects human populations with limited or no immunity through sustained and high transmissibility from person to person, overwhelming health systems with severe morbidity and high mortality and causing social and economic disruptions, all of which require effective national and global collaboration and coordination for its control;

Let us recall that back in 2009 the WHO removed “large numbers of deaths” from the historical definition of pandemic, so even the flu could be declared a pandemic. Looks like thats not working out for the WHO & the States all came together to decide that high mortality once again needs to be an essential element to declare a pandemic. Thats a decent start. WHO could not have wanted that. Its got to be the States deciding because WHO straight deleted high mortality from that same definition in 2009.

(f) “pandemic-related products” means products that are needed for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and which may include, without limitation, diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines, vaccines, personal protective equipment, syringes and oxygen;

It is worth mentioning that in the very same sentence the draft mentions compensating “individuals experiencing serious adverse events resulting from pandemic vaccine” and yet also mentions “generally promoting pandemic vaccine acceptance”.

It doesn’t really instill confidence. Just stating the obvious.

In precise terms, the draft seeks to make States provide a “no-fault vaccine injury compensation mechanism(s), with the aim of promoting access to financial remedy for individuals experiencing serious adverse events resulting from pandemic vaccine, as well as more generally promoting pandemic vaccine acceptance.”

So they are basically stating that their “pandemic-related products”, which means “products that are needed for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response”, including “vaccines”, should come with “access to financial remedy for individuals experiencing serious adverse events resulting from pandemic vaccine”???

Individuals, as in plural, are expected to be “experiencing serious adverse events resulting from pandemic vaccine” and should therefore have insurance available.

That is if you don’t actually die, because “serious adverse effects” in legal terms is quite literally defined as “death or hospitalization” and also life altering effects.

Do we really NEED these experimental WHO pandemic products? HELL NO!

Which is why we are suing to take them OFF the market in Costa Rica and globally.

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There is also more about alleged “infodemics” of course, and the goal of silencing our right to free opinion about the WHO’s crappy service in a so called “pandemic”.

c) “infodemic” means too much information, false or misleading information, in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak. It causes confusion and risk-taking behaviours that can harm health. It also leads to mistrust in health authorities and undermines the public health and social measure [apparently too much information leads to mistrusting the health authorities]

Article 18. Communication and public awareness

1. The Parties shall strengthen science, public health and pandemic literacy in the population, as well as access to information on pandemics and their effects and drivers, combat false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation, including through effective international collaboration and cooperation as referred to in Article 16.

2. The Parties shall, as appropriate, conduct research and inform policies on factors that hinder adherence to public health and social measures in a pandemic and trust in science and public health institutions. [so basically, State sponsored psychological manipulation experiments]

3. The Parties shall promote and apply a science and evidence-informed approach to effective and timely risk assessment and public communication. [lip service to real science because UN & WHO “owns the science”]

Article 16. International collaboration and cooperation

1. The Parties shall collaborate and cooperate with competent international and regional intergovernmental organizations and other bodies, as well as among themselves, in the formulation of cost effective measures, procedures and guidelines for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

2. The Parties shall:

(a) promote global, regional and national political commitment, coordination and leadership for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response;

(b) support mechanisms that ensure that policy decisions are science and evidence-based; [would be nice but its rigged]

(c) develop, as necessary, and implement policies, that respect, protect and fulfill the human rights of all people; [well, its a lot better than the IHR amendments which were removing “respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and dignity”]

(d) promote equitable representation on the basis of gender, geographical and socioeconomic status, as well as the equal and meaningful participation of youth and women; [meaningless non defined rubbish]

(e) assist developing countries through multilateral and bilateral partnerships that focus on developing capacities for effectively addressing health needs for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response in line with the provisions set out in Article 19; [penetrate your government]

and

(f) encourage ceasefires in affected countries during pandemics to promote global cooperation against common global threats. [Stop the war! the flu is here!]

Article 17. Whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches at the national level

1. The Parties are encouraged to adopt a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, including to empower and ensure communities’ ownership of, and contribution to, community readiness and resilience for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

2. Each Party shall, in keeping with national capacities, establish, implement and adequately finance an effective national coordinating multisectoral mechanism.

3. Each Party shall, in accordance with its national context, promote the effective and meaningful engagement of communities, civil society and other relevant stakeholders, including the private sector, as 21 part of a whole-of-society response in decision-making, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, and shall also provide effective feedback opportunities. [IOJ has multiple unanswered complaints with WHO for lack of effective and meaningful engagement of communities, civil society and other relevant stakeholders such as ourselves and YOU]

4. Each Party shall develop, in accordance with its national context, comprehensive national pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response plans pre-, post- and inter-pandemic that, inter alia:

(a) identify and prioritize populations for access to pandemic-related products and health services; [who can they mandate to use their “needed” products?]

(b) support the timely and scalable mobilization of the multidisciplinary surge capacity of human and financial resources, and facilitate the timely allocation of resources to the frontline pandemic response; [fund us - we need MORE MONEY]

(c) review the status of stockpiles and the surge capacity of essential public health and clinical resources, and the surge capacity in production of pandemic-related products;

(d) facilitate the rapid and equitable restoration of public health capacities, routine and essential health services following a pandemic; and

(e) promote collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including the private sector and civil society.

The WHO actually wrote us last week to invite IOJ as a partner civil society org to a meeting to help them develop the agenda 2023-2028. Interestingly IOJ was just invited in as a WHO “PARTNER” last week and asked to speak again to help develop policy - so maybe they mean it that they will collaborate with us civil society organizations??? Not holding our breath after being ignored so long, but would be nice. We think we are in a prime position to make a real difference with science diplomacy. Share

Under Article 14. Regulatory strengthening

1. The Parties shall strengthen their national and regional regulatory authorities, including through technical assistance, with the aim of expediting regulatory approvals and authorizations and ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of pandemic-related products.

Article 15. Compensation and liability management

1. Each Party shall develop national strategies for managing liability risks in its territory regarding the manufacture, distribution, administration and use of the novel vaccines developed for response to pandemics. Strategies may include, among others, the development of model contract provisions, vaccine injury compensation mechanisms, insurance mechanisms, policy frameworks and principles for the negotiation of procurement agreements and/or the donation of novel vaccines developed in response to pandemics, and building expertise for contract negotiations in this matter.

2. The Conference of the Parties shall establish, within two years of the entry into force of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, using existing relevant models as a reference, no-fault vaccine injury compensation mechanism(s), with the aim of promoting access to financial remedy for individuals experiencing serious adverse events resulting from pandemic vaccine, as well as more generally promoting pandemic vaccine acceptance. The Conference of the Parties shall further develop the mechanism(s), which may be regional and/or international, including strategies for funding the mechanism(s), through the modalities provided for in Article 20.

3. Each Party shall endeavour to ensure that in contracts for the supply or purchase of novel pandemic vaccines, buyer/recipient indemnity clauses, if any, are exceptionally provided, and are time-bound. [There should NEVER be immunity for injuries for novel (experimental) pandemic products]

There you go, our take just at first glance. We haven’t really got to thoroughly review the draft.

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Folks, we have just over a month to prevent the first set of IHR Amendments and stop the WHO. We are attempting the worlds first treaty invalidation under Vienna Convention Article 42, paragraph 2 - terminate, withdraw from or suspend treaty obligations and Article 53 to invalidate the original IHR which will be filed in a couple or few weeks - just in the nick of time to deal with the incoming threat. If you want to help us stop these new WHO power grabs & attempts to create new international agreements and laws, you can support IOJ’s Sue The WHO initiative where we are taking a series of bold steps as new WHO PARTNERS to hold the WHO responsible for their serious breaches of human rights obligations and ethics. These new draft agreements and IHR SHALL NOT PASS on our watch!!!! We reject all this.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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