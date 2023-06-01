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Mildatierney's avatar
Mildatierney
Jun 1, 2023

My comment is to organise quickly an Interest for Justice simulation as I heard discussed by you with the outcomes we all want being set as part of the requirements. You have some wonderful people to do this.

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Eric Johnston's avatar
Eric Johnston
Jun 1, 2023

The WHO has absolutely no business whatsoever being in US politics. The WHO are a group of unelected terrorists that are so arrogant that they believe they know better than the entire population of the Earth. These simulations are not what they seem. They are population control exercises. If the WHO is given medical power over US citizens they will try and disarm us. That is what all the BS is about with all Zionist owned media lying about anything good. They want us defenseless. In their arrogance they think we will comply. Maybe a few weak minded men might comply but rest assured that Americans will make Blue Helmets become bloody red very quickly.

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