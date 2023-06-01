Below is GPMD CO-CHAIR JOY PHUMAPHI begging to consider holding a new simulation exercise. She asked at the beginning of the 9 day 76th WHA so we presume it was a topic of discussion off camera. Most of the negotiations were in private, not broadcast.

The end of the year is in 7 months, and it is noteworthy that she asked for the simulation to be held BEFORE the end of the year.

Last pandemic simulation exercise was Event 201. Jeremy Farrar is the new WHO Chief Scientist and the Head of Wellcome Trust. He was pivotal in Event 201.

Farrar is the guy sitting next to GPMD CO-CHAIR JOY PHUMAPHI making bizarre faces

.

One person in the comments on Bitchute noted, “The ahole sitting next to her looked like a kidnapper making sure the message was delivered like he scripted, off script your dead.”

Remember tribe, the end of the year will be here before we know it!

(sometime less than 7 months) and counting …

Soon the next “ WHO treaty/IHR effectiveness and accountability simulation” likely descends upon us all!

They are PLANNING to simulate & test the treaty/IHR accountability and effectiveness.

Dear Member States, The WHO is hosting a SIMULATION with Tedros as Global Health Dictator and testing if you will be ACCOUNTABLE to the WHO from here on out… Roll with it and lets see if the Member States COOPERATE.

Will the WHO treaty (illegal administration for ones own benefit) be EFFECTIVE? They aim to find out.

SOON!

What are they really planning?

When are they really planning it?

Will be be able to beat them at their own game and ACCELIRATE our timeline to thwart disaster? We will HAVE to dear readers, we will just have to make it happen.

Thoughts? Leave a comment and tell us your thoughts on this upcoming simulation exercise development… the simulation exercise is set for BEFORE the end of this year!

Leave a comment

Share

IOJ Depends on community support like yours to keep doing Gods most important work on earth…Exposing the darkness & holding demons accountable for wrongdoing that upsets the social trust and order is a tough job…But someone has to do it!!

We cannot continue without your partnership and support in this full time mission! We appreciate all your support to do this critical work. Thanks tribe, every one!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

Leave a comment