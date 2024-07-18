The WHO INB 10th Meeting to draft the Pandemic Agreement treaty just ended yesterday July 17, 2024.

IOJ is preparing an exciting update to keep you all informed.

In the meantime, please be aware that the treaty is all about creating eternal funding for GAVI and Big Pharma as well as any other “Pandemic Product Peddler”.

If you are concerned that your countries money may be funding WHO authorized emergency products which lack normal efficacy and safety standards, you may be interested in this mornings event where the pandemic fund, which the treaty will abundantly fund, will be discussed.

All civil society groups or communities you may know of are invited to this mornings ‘WHO Pandemic Fund’s Civil Society & Communities Constituency for a special July Town Hall Meeting on the Pandemic Fund's Investment Case & Resource Mobilization Strategy’ session.