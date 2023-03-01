Last week, February 20-24, 2023 the WHO WGIHR met up to discuss proposed amendments to the IHR that seek to usher in vaccine passports and force member states to police “misinformation”.

Below is a list of photos of the mysterious working group and we need your help to identify them!

Background:

Four months ago we wrote a FOIA to the W.H.O. ask the names and contact of the people in the working group for IHR amendments (WGIHR). All we know is WGIHR is made up of member states. We asked so we could meaningfully participate and protest the worst proposed amendments.

We just got our BS unsatisfactory response as usual.

Slow as a mule…

New FOIA response from W.H.O.:

Dear sender, Thank you for reaching out to the World Health Organization (WHO). On review of your message, please be informed that the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations by the member states including an article-by-article compilation are publicly available at the WHO homepage (see link). Additional information on the upcoming meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations can be also found at the WHO homepage (see link). We trust this answers your request/query. Thank you once again for contacting us. Kind regards, Ethics Team

Our Reply Sent Back To W.H.O. February 26, 2023:

To: World Health Organisation February 26, 2023

Dear Friends,

We are not satisfied with the WHO’s response to the freedom of information request Interest Of Justice delivered to email informationrequest@who.int on November 1, 2022. It did not answer our questions at all.

“Ethics” has completely failed to answer our fifth, sixth and seventh questions which violates our right to information and is causing us injury by not having the information provided in a timely enough manner to actually use the information in time.

As we explained previously, we required the information to contact the WGIHR for their first meeting, who just met this last week February 20-24, 2023 for their second meeting. Without the information we asked for months ago, that we required, and still require immediately, we are unable to exercise our right to meaningfully communicate with the international organization.

If you recall from our original information request, sent November 1, 2022, we stated unequivocally that the documents were needed in a timely manner in order to exercise a right:

See original request: “Thank you for your prompt assistance in this URGENT matter, we require the information URGENTLY as the next WGIHR meeting regarding these matters is scheduled on or before November 14, 15, 2022 and proceeding without our inclusion as an interested non State actor in the process by keeping said information confidential violates our rights and makes us unable to perform our “Responsibility to Promote and Protect Universally Recognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms” which is protected by law and stated herein. Interest Of Justice appreciates all of your help working with us to ensure the WHO meets their duty of transparency, disclosure and participation.”

WHO so called “ethics” wrote during the very end of the second WGIHR meeting providing us with absolutely no names or contact info, despite the question being very clear: “Please provide a list of all members of the WGIHR, the agenda, any associated documents and information of the WGIHR.”

The WHO, in being so slow and inefficient, has completely screwed us over and harmed us by denying IOJ our right to communicate with international organizations and to participate in the deign of health policy in a timely manner before all WGIHR deliberations are over and now we are fully excluded and defenseless, which makes the treaty process void for denying all stakeholders meaningful participation.

As a result of the withholding of information, IOJ claims we are irreparably injured, denied rights.

Once again, please EXPEDITE the delivery of the following reiterated information requests and please, we beg, stop playing games because WGIHR only has one more meeting on April 17-20, 2023 and we need to contact them prior to those dates:

W.H.O. REFUSED TO ANSWER: Fifth, Please provide a list of every delegate and their contact information such as email for the 194 nation states regarding IHR amendments and also the Pandemic treaty. W.H.O. REFUSED TO ANSWER: Sixth, Please provide a list of all members of the WGIHR, the agenda, any associated documents and information of the WGIHR. Also, please provide their contact information. W.H.O. REFUSED TO ANSWER: Seventh, We have written the INB on multiple occasions and have received no response. A. Is there a deadline for information requests, to WHO staff for them to respond? B. Is there a deadline for expedited requests such as this, to WHO staff for them to respond?

The withheld information by “ethics”, is the same “ethics” department that has failed to respond to multiple notices of claim and charges.

Please provide said requested information in 10 days or our organization will be forced to take legal action for WHO’s responsibility and claim damages against both WHO and their independent oversight for inefficiency and inactivity in the face of serious obligations.

Thank you for your prompt assistance in this serious matter and appreciate all of your help working with us to provide the requested information and communications in order to protect the public health and safety.

Cordially,

Interest Of Justice,

‘Signed,’

Dustin Bryce,

contact@interestofjustice.org

www.interestofjustice.org

Download official copy of IOJ’s response, signed, sealed and delivered:

Interest Of Justice Response To Who Foia Feb, 26, 2023 313KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

James Roguski, Maria Zeee and Interest of Justice would like to ask our readers for a favor:

Please help to identify who the people in the photos below are.

The screenshots below are from the 4 recorded videos from the second meeting of the Working Group on amendments to the International Health Regulations. The videos are available here: https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/e/e_wgihr-2.html As you can see IOJ even filed an information request for the names and contacts of these people in the WGIHR and it has proven to be quite difficult to identify who represents the various member nations at the meetings held by the WHO. The list of delegates who attended the World Health Assembly in May 2022 is below… https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_DIV1-en.pdf It would be very much appreciated if our readers could help identify the people who spoke on behalf of the following countries during the second meeting of the WGIHR, as well as their official contact information (NO doxxing of private information please).

If you think you know who any of the people below are, please post their name and official contact information in the comment section below. We will add the info to the article.

Argentina

Australia

Bangladesh

Botswana (1)

Botswana (2)

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China (1)

China (2)

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eswatini

Ethiopia (1)

Ethiopia (2)

European Union

Fiji

India

Indonesia

Iran

Israel

Kenya (1)

Kenya (2)

Kenya (3)

Korea (South)

Mexico (1)

Mexico (2)

Mexico (3)

Monaco

Mozambique

Namibia (1)

Namibia (2)

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Paraguay

Peru (1)

Peru (2)

Philippines

Russian Federation

Singapore

Switzerland

Syria

Tanzania

Tunisia

United States

Uruguay

If you think you know who any of the people above are, please post their name and official contact information in the comment section below.

Leave a comment

IOJ will add the info to the article and finish the job to stop the unethical IHR Amendments!

Sign if you haven’t already!

QUICK UPDATE OVERVIEW AS IOJ SEES IT:

Last week, February 20-24, 2023, in the WGIHR meeting with the above nameless people, each representing member states, IOJ noticed that many member states were desperately saying there are over 300 IHR Amendments and they could not read all of them, so they were all grateful to the IHRRC for their final report to guide them in deliberations. Yes those people above are confessing in droves that they are not even reading the stuff.

That IHRRC report, which the over burdened States are relying on, has unethical vaccine passport and misinformation policing proposals that would violate international law norms if adopted!

The IHR Amendment meetings were a mess.

Many proposals for IHR amendments are being held over to this weeks treaty process to determine there, instead of last week as an IHR amendment!!!

The Pandemic Treaty Meetings this week, Feb 27-March 3, 2023 should be just as much of an unproductive debacle due to the WHO throwing too much, too fast at the bewildered States, represented by the nameless ones in the shadows.

Lets face it, the accelerated rush is to push mRNA as a “health product” in international law. They actually want to make that new international law. NO.

Has anyone else realized thats the whole purpose of the scam?

We, The People Of The Light, Will Not Let Them Make Treaties And Instruments That Unethically Proclaim Experimental mRNA Is A “Health Product” That You Need A Passport For.

Sign here to demand leaders stop the ‘Pandemic Treaty’

If you want to know more about Interest of Justice and our EPIC ONGOING battle with the W.H.O.:

It is absurd how much they make us work to stop their lame ass schemes:

If You haven't Signed The Notice And Demands Yet, Please Go Here To Sign And Share Now!

Sign here to sign in support of IOJ’s CRIMINAL Charges for crimes against humanity and breach of ethics against key W.H.O. Staff Director General, Chief Scientist (and her successor Jeremy Farrar).

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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