Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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JustANobody's avatar
JustANobody
Mar 1, 2023

So appreciate all your hard work and dedication. Although it seems they don't want to answer any of your questions. They demand secrecy while wanting all our information on every arena!

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Marsha McGrath's avatar
Marsha McGrath
Mar 1, 2023

Thank you for your dogged persistence. Who are these people?? Let me venture a guess: most, if not all, are ill-informed ignoramuses who feel very important - and, further, I’d bet they do not represent any of the major views of their countrymen.

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