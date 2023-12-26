Everyone who sent letters for WHO a couple weeks ago - THANK YOU!

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Here is the newest invite from WHO to consult on the GPW14, financing and policies 2025-2028 to be negotiated at the WHA77 in May 2024, a full year early:

Dear Civil Society and Youth representatives, Please save the date on 12 January 2024 at 13:30-15:00 CET for a virtual consultation on the version of the WHO General Programme of Work (GPW14) which is to be presented to the WHO Executive Board at its 154th session during 22-27 January 2024. The document has not yet been released, but will be soon published on this page https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_eb154.html. We will send you more information on the meeting, including the link to the meeting as well as copy of the document at the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, please mark the date and the time in your calendars. Wishing you a restful end of the year season. Best regards, WHO External Relations Officer

Get the pre-report here: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/EB154/B154_28-en.pdf

Folks, it’s important to PARTICIPATE when they send us the actual link to the meeting, even if you can’t stand WHO.

We could only get 4 of us in last time (Only IOJ, Free Speech Association, James Roguski and Patricia Bowman showed up to consult with WHO and other civil society) but guess what?

That means we were 14.8% of the 27 participants who help guide WHO in the 2025-2028 policy and financing. We can use this in court against WHO to our advantage big time. Why? Because WHO themselves said this time is different! According to WHO the program to invite us is because the majority of civil society and youth must agree on the WHO funding and policies for it to be valid.

We have a LOT more power than you may think if we are persistent and participate.

How does WHO get their way for such wild BS?

They are claiming a “broad consensus” among us participants, which may sadly be true if 85% agree and do want (beg for) mRNA, hate speech laws, misinformation control and WHO at the helm to save us. We were only less than 15% of the attendees so folks, we clearly represent the MINORITY viewpoints according to our nations and WHO, which is why its so hard to get our brilliant ideas to beat out their BS ideas..

We asked the WHO Secretariat if we could invite others last time and they said yes, which is how we got all 4 of us in, so are asking WHO again if we can share the invite with our network.

We hope to get over 50% participation level in the next WHO consultation meeting on Jan 12, 2024. Why? Because that will ROYALLY DISMANTLE WHO FINANCING AND PLANS if coordinated to discredit presumptions and expose truths. We need to tip the scale. YOU are all stakeholders so act like it and participate if you can! We need you.

From the draft document:

Get the pre-report here: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/EB154/B154_28-en.pdf

On 31 October 2023, a consultation was similarly held with non-State actors and United Nations entities to provide clarification on the proposed development process and call for input on how the Secretariat could strengthen the Road Map as a living document. The 27 participants made the following main comments: • overall, strong support was expressed towards the Initiative; (we need more people in these meetings folks - we should overwhelmingly express disapproval, which we did, even to the point of them censoring Free Speech Association because we bitched so much to expose them) • the importance was stressed of monitoring the implementation and assessing the impact of Health and Peace programming, especially in sensitive contexts; • it was suggested that health care workers should be empowered to apply the principles of the Health and Peace approach in their work and their progress monitored; • the importance of examining pitfalls and risks, especially in the most sensitive contexts was stressed; (we stressed that quite often - so they ARE listening, but will they DO what we requested to fix the issues?) • it was requested that the health of young people should be better integrated into medical curricula, together with the Health and Peace approach.

To read all associated documents for WHO’s GPW14 financing and plans 2025-2028 including the Health and Peace Approach see: https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_eb154.html.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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