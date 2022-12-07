Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Nicole's avatar
Nicole
Feb 28, 2023

1. Doesn’t a US President NOT have any legal (constitutional) authority to unilaterally enter into this kind of health-related treaty?

2. Even if he did, doesn’t 2/3 of the senate have to ratify it in order for it to be valid in the USA?

3. Should we be focusing efforts on our federal reps so they veto the treaty if / when it gets here AND

4. To impeach a sitting President for this kind of violation of law (and human rights)???

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usimoneau's avatar
usimoneau
Jan 19, 2023

I just don't know if my sign up for the petitions worked out.

There seems to be problems signing. Too bad if it did not work

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