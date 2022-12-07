The World Health Organization's Intergovernmental Negotiating Body met Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, December 5-7, 2022 in Geneva to discuss the conceptual zero draft of the proposed "Pandemic Treaty."

Interest of Justice is making a mission to stop the WHO Treaty. We need your help.

We do not agree with the concept of the treaty unless it’s written to give people more power to enforce human rights over WHO edicts - which the first draft fails to accomplish. There are also numerous terrifying ideas and lack of traditional definitions which concern Interest of Justice.

In our opinion the current “ Conceptual Zero Draft ” of the proposed “Pandemic Treaty”, as written thus far, is intended to result in more POWER, LESS HUMAN RIGHTS MECHANISMS AND FORCED FUNDING BY MEMBER STATES for WHO!

SUMMARY:

Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (Articles 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12) Ministry of Truth (Article 16) One Health (Article 17) Financial Intermediary Funds (Articles 18 and 22) Build Bigger Bureaucracy (Article 19) Oversight and Compliance (Article 20)

If you agree the treaty is a bad idea as currently written please sign the notice and demand to protest the first draft of the pandemic treaty.

This is not an ordinary petition. This is a legal notice and demand! Interest of Justice is in formal litigation with WHO and this is support for our legal actions. Please go to our site Notice and Demand to sign the petitions. DO NOT LET THE WHO CHANGE YOUR COUNTRIES HEALTH POLICY WITHOUT ADDING YOUR SIGNATURE TO IOJ’S LEGAL ACTION IN PROTEST!

Learn more about this weeks infamous WHO INB Meetings to decide YOUR FATE:

Take Action: Support our claims of wrongdoing!!!

REMEMBER: sign at noticeanddemand.org

Thank You!

Interest of Justice and the WHO Watch project will follow up with legal action to monitor & act during the ongoing WHO treaty drafting & negotiation process!

InterestofJustice.org

https://t.me/InterestOfJustice ~Telegram

WHO Watch

Share Interest of Justice

Share

Check out IOJ’s Public Participation Videos in front of WHO, FDA, HHS OGA:

Thanks for reading Interest of Justice! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

Leave a comment