Heres the latest email we got about the latest schemes WHO is peddling & job offers, including at the illustrious DARPA Ministry of Truth branch:

Are you aware of your own biases?

Infodemic Management News Flash

Friday 18 November 2022 | Issue #45

Feature art

Today's infographic showcases 50 cognitive biases that we experience. Take a look at the useful descriptions made in this article. Biases are mental shortcuts we use to make sense of the world. Cognitive biases influence how people perceive, interact with and act in the world. Infodemic managers must consider these when thinking about how people will feel about and act on health information. Infodemic managers must also be aware that they are themselves impacted by these biases in how they analyse the information and people’s behaviors and when they design interventions to promote resilience to misinformation.. Eager to learn more about cognitive biases? We recommend you watch the replay of Aybuke Koyuncu’s presentation on how misinformation affects human behavior and public health response. It is here! Infographic: ©visualcapitalist.com/TitleMax

Opportunities for action

Call for papers: MIE 2023: Caring is Sharing – Exploiting Value in Data for Health and Innovation! The Medical Informatics Europe conference will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from 22-25th May 2023 with a theme closely connected to the rapid development of health data sharing taking place both in Europe and globally. MEI20223, presents the theme "Caring is Sharing" to focus on the opportunities of health informatics and the research within the EFMI community to enable trustworthy sharing of health data to improve human health. Read the call for papers and submissions guidelines here. The deadline for full papers, short communications, and posters is 20 December 2022. The deadline for panels, workshops, tutorials and demonstrations is 1 February 2023.

Call for Proposals: Developing a Public Health Tool to Predict the Virality of Vaccine Misinformation Narratives The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking to support research to develop a predictive forecasting model that identifies new or reemerging misinformation narratives that are likely to disseminate widely and have a high potential to impact vaccine confidence. The information from this model will then be used to develop a tool that public health agencies could use to predict misinformation trends in the populations served. Finally, the research project should evaluate the tool's predictive capabilities on both future social media misinformation narratives and real-world events. To find out more about the funding opportunity, it’s here. The deadline is 6 January 2023.

Call for abstracts: Vaccination Acceptance Research Network (VARN) 2023 conference! The Call for Abstracts (CFA) for the second annual VARN Conference (#VARN2023) is being held from June 13-15, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand, is now open. VARN2023 will be hosted and sponsored jointly by the Sabin Vaccine Institute and UNICEF. Abstracts are to fit within the various topics including social listening to mitigate rumors and misinformation about vaccines and vaccination, such as online and offline interventions to track, analyze, and address rumors and misinformation about vaccines and vaccination; using community feedback to adjust plans and strategies to improve vaccine uptake; or leveraging social media to reach and engage specific audience groups. More information and submission form here. The deadline of submission is 13 January 2023.

Multimedia

Public health practitioners’experiences of the COVID-19 infodemic: 1st edition replay and 2nd edition ad!

The infodemic has affected health professionals personally and professionally and changed the way health systems have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. On 2 November 2022, WHO showcased 3 Infodemic Managers to tell their own personal experiences about managing the Infodemic during the time of COVID-19. The event was organized in partnership with The Story Collider to promote science and health through more effective storytelling. Watch the replay here, and do not miss the next live show on 15 December in French. Book your place now!

Job opportunities

Upcoming Events

Instagram Live event - Young Chatty Series

From 14-20 November 2022, Stimulate Africa is holding space online for conversations with phenomenal young people focused on social change. Each day during this week, you can join their Instagram Live to follow along and join the conversation. Each invited speaker will share their experiences and wisdom around different topics. Don’t miss Abdulkareem A. Adeiza discuss his journey as an infodemic manager and the chance to hear them talk to a larger audience about his work. Follow the daily instagram live sessions here.

ESCAIDE Plenary - Cutting through the noise: the role of Public Health experts in managing the infodemic At this year’s ESCAIDE happening from 23-25 November 2022, experts will come together for a plenary session focused on challenges for public health communicators in the rapidly changing environment of public communication, including the influence of social media and the increasing polarisation of public perception and debate. This session will explore how public health communicators and institutions can best contribute to building public trust and promoting scientific literacy by identifying skills and systems needed to effectively respond to and prepare for infodemics and handling misinformation. The session will be chaired by John Kinsman (ECDC), Petronille Bogaert (Sciensano, Belgium), and Mircea Ioan Popa (Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Romania) and brings together the following speakers: Mihai Craiu (Mother and Children Hospital Bucharest, Romania), Neville Calleja (Ministry for Health, Malta), Alma Tostmann (Radboud University Medical Centre, Netherlands), Martyna Bildziukiewicz (European External Action Service). Find out more information and register here. Training

Call for applicants: Risk Communication and Community Engagement Outbreak Readiness Training in Ethiopia,

The READY initiative is welcoming applications from individuals operating in Ethiopia for an upcoming Risk Communication and Community Engagement Outbreak Readiness Training. This four-day training (31 January 2023 to 3 February 2023) aims to strengthen technical and operational leadership to plan and execute RCCE readiness and response in large-scale outbreaks with considerations for humanitarian contexts. In addition, there will be two 90-minute virtual pre-training sessions in December 2022 or January 2023 (based on participant availability) focused on an introduction to infectious disease outbreaks in humanitarian settings and the basic concepts of RCCE. Post-training virtual mentorship (February–April 2023) will be offered to provide continued technical and operational skills-building and technical assistance. For more information, it’s here. Complete the application using this online form by 21 November 2022 What we're reading

Impacts of covid-19 pandemic in the Brazilian research scenario on misinformation: Analysis of publications from information science journals

November 2022

Advancing infodemic management in risk communication and community engagement in the WHO European Region: implementation guidance

November 2022

What are the historical roots of the COVID-19 infodemic? Lessons from the past

October 2022

How users make judgements about the quality of online health information: a cross-sectional survey study

October 2022

A qualitative study of the perceptions and experiences of healthcare providers caring for critically ill patients during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: A PsyCOVID-ICU substudy

September 2022

The Infodemic in a Preventively Isolated Argentina. An Analysis of Fake News about the Covid-19 Pandemic Debunked by Confiar

July 2022

Conspiracy theories and misinformation about COVID-19 in Nigeria: Implications for vaccine demand generation communications

March 2022

The psychological drivers of misinformation belief and its resistance to correction

January 2022 Fun with numbers 462 ...is the number of people who applied to the Infodemic Management Storytelling workshop from 113 different countries. 100 candidates were chosen to fill 25 spots each in 4 workshops: 2 in English, 1 in French and 1 in Spanish. In total 57 different countries were represented in the workshops from all 6 WHO regions. If you are interested to share your COVID-19 Infodemic story, go to this form to contribute to the COVID-19 Infodemic Management storytelling project.

About the News Flash

An infodemic is an overabundance of information—some accurate, some not—that spreads alongside a disease outbreak. Infodemics are nothing new, but in the digital age, they spread in real time and create a breeding ground for uncertainty. Uncertainty fuels skepticism and distrust, which is a perfect environment for fear, anxiety, finger-pointing, stigma, violent aggression and dismissal of proven public health measures. To manage an infodemic, we need to understand what contributes to it. So that’s why we’re sending you these updates. In each issue of the WHO’s Infodemic Management News Flash we’ll share the latest work happening at the global level, as well as highlight some of the challenges and solutions with infodemics in local contexts. We’ll also provide you with a few takeaways to help you be an effective infodemic manager in your daily life. If you have a tip on infodemic management or an idea for a future News Flash, email us at infodemicmanagement@who.int. Thanks for joining us on this journey.

That’s All Folks Sign up for the Infodemic Management News Flash if you want to know how the WHO 1984 Ministry of Truth plans to stop "infodemics": Infodemic Management Health Emergencies Programme World Health Organization email address is infodemicmanagement@who.int

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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