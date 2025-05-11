First:

* What happened with the 11-11-24 CR Nuremberg Code Hearing?

Well, the hearing was like Dr. Janci Lindsay presumed, another sham hearing which is really an ignoring. The Administrative government went from friendly and responsive in their Administrative Jurisdiction, to hiding and begging for more time one we filed some information request public venue lawsuits a couple months back, to not producing documents last week that the Judges ORDERED, obviously pissing off the top court and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice.

Let’s go back to the beginning:

We took the Administrative 3-4 month silence to our benefit and about a month and a half ago we asked the Administration and Health Minister/VP to invoke the law of 3 days to allow us to be certified for positive silence on our request to form a covid science commission.

We were flat DENIED to give our science. What the hell?

Of course the biased Minister flat rejecting our idea to co-create health justice by forming a government recognized commission to investigate covid science frauds has quickly led us to file more actions…

Happily us getting denied and quickly reacting has led to another awesome IoJ action that IMMEDIATELY implicated the WHO /PAHO and Health Ministry in their Nuremberg Code Violating experimentation racket by their own inability to prove science to judges.

The Health Ministry blew us off claiming they only want WHO science but lol the derelict WHO wont even help them answer the top 7 judges 3 day court order about the WHO science… go figure….

It’s now been a week, the Minister is in default, no WHO science and no show to answer a court order for indigenous records held by WHO/PAHO.

This is not just “a case” being filed, it’s an all out pursuit of justice, a mission of persistence. Why are we killing ourselves to do this? We are trying to help with top legal strategy because we know everyone is apathetic and overwhelmed, which means everyone stands down and sucks it up….

We can’t suck it up when we are under attack to the very genomic level. It is time to WAKE UP the masses!

It’s so disappointing that in the Hearing the Ministry told us our information is very helpful and praised the experts knowledge, only to find the Minister writing us back (late as usual) shutting us down and outrageously insisting something to the effect of, “we have enough science with our own shills and the WHO, so screw off”.

Of course thats a violation of our rights to participate in health and science, constitutionally protected in CR so we will have to sue the State to force our science into the record and to demand WHO’s monopolistic science is prohibited.

Unbiased Open Science is a right!

The Health Minister FORGOT she is NOT allowed to MONOPOLIZE SCIENCE

Yes, the absurd government finally replied to IoJ last week by saying our request to be a certified commission is irrelevant (yes, we know because its a RIGHT to question and participate in science so we don’t really need the certification, so sure it’s technically irrelevant lol, because EVERYONE HAS THE RIGHT to be science oversight. We wont leave it there, because we want this right to work for us and to be effective for the sake of open science).

It gets better:

This is honestly so ironic it’s actually funny if it weren’t so damn serious:

Not only did the Health Minister call our request irrelevant 2 weeks ago because she decided she has enough gov experts with the WHO and they don’t need help, she refuses to do her duty to consider science outside WHO.

For those new to the saga, in our last trip to court in March to get the safety data she relies on, the Health Minister Mary Munive testified the WHO is the owner of the science and therefore the slave state Costa Rica (paraphrasing here) and the WHO science is guiding us all.

Of course she’s out of her mind and our “outsider” science disputes and real methodology must be heard & debated fairly.

We just filed an action of unconstitutionality in the Constitutional Chamber to ask if it’s legal that CR will not allow us even with top experts testifying to meaningfully rebut WHO’s BS pseudo “science”!!!

They gave us an hour on 11-11 (wowie - so nice of them to give a hearing for a mere hour) and never did a damn thing to investigate our claims in the months that followed. No one is surprised, we always expect the worst but hope for the best, however, this is a serious game we are playing regarding lockstep science monopolizing our health authorities, and we must not drop this ball, or we will be choosing to LET them get away with it!

Costa Rica is an OECD country - OECD countries (38 so far) force open science.

Costa Rica is an Open Government country - they force civil society participation in open science.

Costa Rica is a constitutional country - they force open science. Participation is a right under Constitution Article 9.

How DARE the Health Minister hold a whole hearing in November about settling WHO breaches of duty and science disputes with top experts and IGNORE it because we were too bad ass and truthful? How DARE her defend the lies and crimes.

Its WAR.

WAR FOR RULE OF LAW.

War for SCIENCE INTEGRITY!!!

THE HEALTH MINISTER IS IN THE WRONG AND THINKS SHE IS THE BOSS. SHE WORKS FOR US PEOPLE AND NEEDS TO GET A GRIP.

The Countries are way out of control in lockstep with WHO!!!

IRONICALLY JUST 2 WEEKS AFTER DENYING US BECAUSE SHE ALREADY HAS WHO SCIENCE

Hahahahaaaa PAY ATTENTION HERE! This is big news: YES - The same Minister was ORDERED to give covid vax science info, she BEGGED THE WHO to help her answer the judge on time and they GHOSTED HER…

Interest of Justice has led constitutional challenges against COVID-19 vaccination programs since 2021, seeking court-ordered disclosure of WHO & National scientific data and the suspension of vaccine administration because its a gene therapy with unreasonable risks to masses of healthy. Our Supreme Court case (No.25-0104600-0007-CO) has led to the worlds first DEFAULT by WHO for covid science on May 6 and represents the culmination of years of sustained litigation efforts to ensure that public health measures adhere to constitutional guarantees of informed consent and scientific integrity.

We really need help to keep going and to bust WHO and all governments in these clear frauds so we can fix health policy and informed consent.

You can really make a huge difference by pitching in to help IoJ RIGHT NOW!!!!!

THE COURT JUST RULED SHES IN DEFAULT & WE ARE WATCHING THE COURTS FINAL RULING.

So far, that is what we KNOW based on the record.

THE NEXT PHASE OF THE CASE IS NOW BEING DRAFTED TO DEAL WITH THE ADMINISTRATION AND WHO’s NUREMBERG CODE VIOLATIONS & SCIENCE FRAUDS IN SUPREME COURT.

It will be a VERY long night & week for IoJ team. We are working hard to wrap up a couple hundred page lawsuit we have worked so damn hard to prepare!

We will return with more details. Pray. The fight is FINALLY going in our favor! We got so far and it’s all to create Justice for Humanity! CLOSING IN ON JUSTICE!

From the 11-11 Nuremberg hearing (ignoring) it does appear the Health “Authorities” find true science a threat so they won’t allow it to be considered in the “totality of evidence” at all. We can’t allow that on our watch.

Can we talk about Aldeous Huxley?

Aldous Huxley’s prescient vision of a “scientific dictatorship” - where control is maintained not through force but through psychological conditioning and the manipulation of consensus - resonates starkly in modern debates over institutional authority and dissent. In The Ultimate Revolution, he warned:

“Under a scientific dictatorship, education will really work… so that most men and women will grow up to love their servitude and will never dream of revolution. There seems to be no good reason why a thoroughly scientific dictatorship should ever be overthrown.”

Huxley was on the ball, in the know, and as such he accurately predicted regimes would weaponize science to legitimize authoritarianism, using techniques like pharmacological conditioning and censorship to suppress dissent. Today, this methodology mirrors situations surrounding organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), where dissenting experts face marginalization for challenging prevailing narratives.

This pattern reflects Huxley’s main premise: institutions weaponize “science” to sideline critics, even when dissenters include bad asses like former Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon, Regulatory Compliance insider Sasha Latypova and toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay. Courts increasingly defer to state-sanctioned “scientific reasoning,” ignoring alternative evidence. The result? A dystopian system where, as Huxley warned, “people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them, but will rather enjoy it”.

The WHO’s Monopoly on “Truth” is not fair or lawful, it’s dirty. So dirty. They even censored our two orgs in the only civil society consultation for showing UN claims to own science and rigs the climate scam google results.

Huxley’s “non-violent methods” of control - suppressing facts, repeating catchphrases, and rationalizing dogma - are evident in the WHO and their LOCKSTEP Member State’s handling of our dissent.

The WHO policies prioritize [lobbied & conflicted] consensus over transparency, dismissing challenges as “misinformation” without engagement.

For example, such as when Costa Rica’s Health Minister recently rejected our requests for independent scientific review, and to get rid of us she asserted outrageously that WHO guidance in science was sufficient.

The damn November Nuremberg Hearing was to rat out WHO science as fraudulent, and challenge the national science for violating Nuremberg Code, so what gives with us trying to challenge WHO science and subsequently being told we don’t count as science sources because WHO is the boss of science?

UN “owns the WHO and ALL science” right?

Screw you Melissa Fleming, UN Communications science monopolist!

At the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings in September 2022, Melissa Fleming, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, stated: “We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do.” Let us ALWAYS recall that this outrageously biased and absurd remark was made during a panel discussion on tackling disinformation. Fleming elaborated on the UN’s collaboration with Google to prioritize UN resources in search results related to climate change, aiming to counteract what she described as “incredibly distorted information” and excessive searches for “climate scam” appearing at the top of search results. “We partnered with Google. For example, if you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled ‘climate change,’ we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top. So we’re becoming much more proactive. You know, we own the science, and we think that the world should know it.” The full session is available on the World Economic Forum’s official Facebook page

This echoes Huxley’s observation:

“Today’s dictators rely… on repetition of catchwords which they wish to be accepted as true and suppression of facts”.

Huxley’s warnings are not wise to ignore. True science requires open inquiry, not institutional monopolies.

When top experts such as Sasha, Janci, Mike and Leisha are ignored - even in a hearing against WHO science disputes that were not settled - and dissenters are quickly labeled “anti-science,” because the WHO says so, we risk enabling and creating the very dictatorship Huxley feared and warned us about. Do you want to live in a Brave New World where “consensus” replaces critical thought, and liberty erodes under the guise of progress?

What we’re seeing in Costa Rica right now is a perfect example of how the line between protecting public health and slipping into straight-up authoritarianism gets dangerously blurry-especially when international organizations like the WHO - and our own damn nations - start acting like their word is law… and our obedience is treated the same as truth.

Costa Rica’s legal battles over COVID policies originally coming top down from World Health Abomination, and the push to actually have a Nuremberg-style hearing to settle disputes about WHO and global lockstep guidance, show just how high the stakes are.

When we try to bring in top experts and demand real evidence, we’re told our concerns are “irrelevant” because the WHO already decided for us.

That’s not science-that’s dogma and ascenine.

Costa Rica is supposed to be a country where open science and public participation are guaranteed by law, with informed consent integrated into the system. But lately, it feels like international institutions and local authorities are more interested in enforcing compliance with insanity than allowing any genuine debate.

When questioning the WHO science with top experts is treated as a nuisance instead of a right, the whole process starts to look less like public health and more like a monopoly on “truth”… It feels like an ATTACK because it really IS!

If We the People let this go unchallenged, we risk setting a precedent where the only voices that matter are the ones that already agree with the powers that be. Spineless and soulless shills and spooks will run the world.

What is happening now is exactly what Huxley warned us about - a system where obedience replaces real inquiry, and nobody’s allowed to challenge the narrative

But will the gatekeepers win?

No.

We must keep on. Onward ho… we push forward.

Can we win? Yes.

Can we ever get a break?

Yes! We are in the middle of the biggest Judicial Break yet

- Its awesome! Its light! Its good. It’s GOD intervening. WHO is scared & should be.

REMEMBER: W.H.O. won’t even answer a court order a few days ago, and now the court is mad, so maybe the Minister should take us up on our science lol.

Nuremberg Hearing Moves From IoJ’s Private Administrative Hearing To SUPREME COURT NEXT - STAY TUNED

Related Article: