Jim
15h

https://youtu.be/oz5T-DJv07U

Andi West
14h

Perhaps I am the only one who read it like this, but when I read Brave New World, I didn't see it as Huxley writing a caveat about a future dystopia. I read it as his utopian hopes and dreams printed colorfully and wistfully in a fictional book. Like, Orwell obviously was warning everyone about the coming boot, but I think Huxley was arguing for that world he wrote about. Sadly, seems his guidebook has shaped our future to the great disadvantage of most of us.

On the bright side, my doctor did prescribe me Soma last month so I guess it will all be ok! (Seriously, they named a drug Soma and it is n antidepressant / sleep aid / mood stabilizer / atypical antipsychotic nightmare. I did not take it, but she tried...)

