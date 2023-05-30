The WHO ethics rules 8 day deadline for Tedros and the WHO to respond to IOJ’s official charges for crimes against humanity and breach of ethics was today and, as expected, they blew IOJ’s charges off, and officially waived their 8 day right of response to refute our claims and facts, allowing us to prove the WHO has waived immunity by their own rules.

Folks, because of this CRITICAL administrative and internal legal PROCESS we took (for 2+years), as far as the law and rules go, as of today, humanity is now at a VERY IMPORTANT STAGE.

IOJ has officially made it past the UN-WHO internal oversight and the rules under international law which mandates that before IOJ can sue we had to give a “Notice of Claim”, to be able to show a judge they are inactive and inefficient (acting illegally).

Now IOJ can officially Sue The WHO!

Todays Doomsday Deadline Was An Epic Failure For WHO, DG Tedros & Cohorts & Also Was A Huge SUCCESS For Humanity!!! Boom! Big Boom!

By Law They Are In Big Trouble & RESPONSIBLE!!!

Responsibility entails cessation and reparations, nothing more and nothing less.

THE WHO and their over alarmist fake emergency and fake vaccine peddler cohorts at HHS, FDA, EMA, DoD et al are absolutely RESPONSIBLE under their own deadlines, rules and applicable law of responsibility. They will need to face the judge.

IOJ cannot thank our supporters enough! You got us this far, but its not over yet! IOJ needs sustained funds to keep this “drafting and preparation” process going as we get ready for court! This is not going to be an instant thing. We expect that this type of action needs a lengthy discussion. As we prepare and finalize the documents, IOJ humbly asks for your support for this mission of global accountability. This is one of the most important times in history as the world must legally address and remedy one of the largest global frauds and serious undue medical and psychological human experimentation on humanity. IOJ really needs your help NOW to Sue The WHO!

We can do this! They are RESPONSIBLE! IOJ can absolutely prove it!



Notice: The charges against Tedros and FDA director Peter Marks are 8 to 10 years for serious undue experimentation, and up to 25 years for crimes against humanity.

Related Articles:

Read the Full Original Notice of Claim Sent To WHO and All Delegates May 21, 2023.

SNIPPET: This is a final notice of claim in regards to disputes of private character to which the specialized agency WHO is a party. It is also a demand for the World Health Assembly to terminate Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for reasons of exceptional gravity likely to prejudice the interests of the Organization including non-performance of his private obligations or failure to observe laws and police regulations.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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