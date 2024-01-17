Interest of Justice

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Gary’S's avatar
Gary’S
Jan 17, 2024

You know if Tedros and his ilk had the power to arrest these reporters and disappear them, they’d do it. Right? I don’t expect sociopaths and psychopaths to EVER tell the truth anyway. And I certainly don’t EVER expect people with zero conscientiousness & zero empathy to admit their mistakes.

Besides, the lockdowns and the poisonous injections were military countermeasures. These countermeasures were implemented knowingly and effectively for the sole benefit of the ruling class. The military countermeasures weren’t “mistakes”. The rulers are implementing strategic depopulation tactics and enslavement measures. Anyone who doesn’t tell you this — calling a spade “a spade” — is a deceiver. Don’t be fooled.

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Nicholas Wind's avatar
Nicholas Wind
Jan 17, 2024

Little Tedros looks much better in his little colorful panties and sexy top he was dancing in on a video that came out a few years ago.

He had his pink drink with his little red umbrella in it.

Sexy as hell ehhh...

Shit is coming his way along with many others.

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