“They say rebuilding trust is the theme this year. Are you part of the reason why they have lost trust in the WEF and everybody finally knows who you are and what you stand for?” - Rebel News Journalist Asks WHO DG Tedros

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Watch In Horror As WHO DG Tedros Clearly Smirks & Smiles When Asked To Apologize For Excess Deaths

http://WEFreports.com

“This is your chance to apologize to the world for your role during COVID, would you like to take it?” The World Health Organization Director General asked accountability questions by Rebel reporter Avi Yemini at the elitist World Economic Forum.

Spoiler alert: Tedros did NOT take the opportunity to accept responsibility or to apologize.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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