Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
Aug 25, 2023Edited

Dammmmn! I thought I'd never get to the bottom of this psychotic list. Hope they spend All their plandemic money on it and hope it wastes their time for years and then just disappears.

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Aug 25, 2023

Love the compilation. While searching for health misinformation like that from the WHO, many fail to realize that they're becoming less healthy from the WiFi that they're using to search for said misinfo!

If you want to be healthy, go hardwired!

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/how-to-hardwire-your-phone

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